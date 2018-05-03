Fat cows sell to £1,493 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 315 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a great trade.

Fat cows sold to 194p for 770kg at £1,493, Friesian cows to 139p for 860kg at £1,195, beef heifers to 220p for 570kg at £1,254, beef bullocks to 217p for 680kg at £1,475.

Beef cows sold to: Jennifer Irvine, Carrick Charolais 490kg, £999 (204), M McGlade, Draperstown Limousin 770kg, £1,493 (194), Rainey Brothers, Ballygalley Limousin 670kg, £1,293 (193), Stuart Hall, Larne Belgian Blue 510kg, £953 (187), David Robinson, Crumlin Piemontese 660kg, £1,227 (186), David Clark, Antrim Limousin 820kg, £1,517 (185), Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 560kg, £1,030 (184), Limousin 690kg, £1,262 (183), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 710kg, £1,292 (182), Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 660kg, £1,201 (182), local farmer Limousin 730kg, £1,306 (179), John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 590kg, £1,050 (178), David Robinson, Crumlin Limousin 720kg, £1,281 (178), M McGlade, Aberdeen Angus 770kg, £1,355 (176), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrick Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £1,148 (174), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Blonde d’Aquitaine 660kg, £1,148 (174), Gary McCammond, Larne Belgian Blue 400kg, £684 (171), P McConnell, Nutts Corner Limousin 620kg, £1,060 (171), J R McNeilly, Randalstown Hereford 600kg, £1,026 (171), P Murray, Aldergrove Aberdeen Angus 720kg, £1,231 (171), J McKinley, Ballycastle Limousin 620kg, £1,047 (169), B Cannon, Antrim Belgian Blue 740kg, £1,243 (168), T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 660kg, £1,102 (167), R Gilliland, Antrim Limousin 640kg, £1,068 (167).

Friesian cows sold to: W E J Young, Randalstown 860kg, £1,195 (139), James Campbell, Bushmills 680kg, £938 (138), G and B Taylor, Ballymoney 680kg, £931 (137), W E J Young 920kg, £1,242 (135), David McKeeman, Ballymoney 750kg, £1,005 (134), A Park, Ballynure 730kg, £978 (134), S Dickson, Bellaghy 540kg, £707 (131), A Park 710kg, £930 (131), G and B Taylor, Ballymoney 760kg, £995 (131), D McAuley, Toomebridge 620kg, £806 (130), J Blair, Larne 680kg, £877 (129), P and S Kelly, Kells 670kg, £850 (127), Samuel Kennedy, Doagh 780kg, £990 (127), 720kg, £914 (127), H Simms, Carrick 670kg, £850 (127), W Patterson, Ballyclare 550kg, £693 (126), A Park, 600kg, £756 (126), 660kg, £831 (126), A Bell, Nutts Corner 560kg, £700 (125), J Fields, Moneymore 670kg, £837 (125), David Clarke, Antrim 610kg, £762 (125), D Mulholland, Crumlin 620kg, £775 (125), A Park 630kg, £787 (125) and G and B Taylor, Ballymoney 730kg, £912 (125).

Beef heifers sold to: J F Savage and Partners, Ballywalter Charolais 570kg, £1,254 (220), Limousin 550kg, £1,210 (220), Limousin 550kg, £1,199 (218), Alastair Dale, Ballymena Limousin 560kg, £1,209 (216), David Parks, Moira Limousin 620kg, £1,320 (213), J F Savage, Limousin 520kg, £1,102 (212), N McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 500kg, £1,050 (210), Alastair Dale, Ballymena Charolais 570kg, £1,197 (210), local farmer, Belgian Blue 670kg, £1,386 (207), Rainey Brothers, Ballygally Simmental 630kg, £1,304 (207), Charolais 540kg, £1,112 (206), David Parks, Limousin 610kg, £1,256 (206), J F Savage Lim 540kg, £1,107 (205), J M Morrison, Armoy Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,168 (205), N McAuley, Ballyclare Limousin 490kg, £994 (203), Alastair Dale, Charolais 550kg, £1,116 (203), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 660kg, £1,333 (202), John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 570kg, £1,117 (196), Linton Bros, Charolais 650kg, £1,261 (194), R Louden, Ballymoney Limousin 590kg, £1,126 (191), J M Morrison, Armoy Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £911 (186), Jennifer Irvine, Carrick Limousin 560kg, £1,030 (184), D Gilliland, Ballymena Charolais 620kg, £1,140 (184) and R Louden, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £1,177 (184).

Beef bullocks sold to: J F Savage and Partners, Ballywalter Limousin 680kg, £1,475 (217), Limousin 660kg, £1,425 (216), Limousin 670kg, £1,447 (216), Limousin 720kg, £1,548 (215), Robert McCullough, Ballymena Limousin 660kg, £1,419 (215), R Thompson, Mosside Charolais 790kg, £1,682 (213), J F Savage and Partners, Limousin 700kg, £1,491 (2130, R Thompson, Charolais 770kg, £1,624 (211), J F Savage, Limousin 780kg, £1,638 (210), Limousin 720kg, £1,512 (210), Limousin 630kg, £1,323 (210), John Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 610kg, £1,281 (210), J F Savage and Partners, Limousin 700kg, £1,456 (208), John Blair, Charolais 680kg, £1,414 (208), A McCullough, Ballymena Charolais 570kg, £1,179 (207), W Hunter, Stewartstown Limousin 710kg, £1,462 (206), J F Savage and Partners, Limousin 760kg, £1,550 (204), Limousin 700kg, £1,428 (204), W Hunter, Stewartstown Charolais 670kg, £1,366 (204), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 600kg, £1,224 (204), J McKeague, Ballycastle Charolais 650kg, £1,326 (204), J F Savage and Partners, Simmental 710kg, £1,420 (200), John Blair, Charolais 650kg, £1,300 (200) and Robert McCullough, Ballymena Charolais 640kg, £1,280 (200).

50 dairy cattle sold to £1,650 for a calved heifer from P Tinsley, Dromore, maiden heifers to £800. Ruling prices: P Tinsley, Dromore £1,650, W G Johnston, Ligoniel £1,500, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare £1,440, G Wallace, Broughshane £1,420, P Tinsley, £1,420, R Simpson, Ballymena £1,400, T and J Mackey, Ballynure (2) £1,320, P Tinsley £1,320, D W Graham, Clough £1,300, William Rea, Crumlin £1,150 and W J Bryson, Crumlin £1,110.

Breeding bulls sold to: D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 3,100gns, Limousin 2,900gns, Limousin 2,250gns, Limousin 2,200gns.

32 lots in the suckler ring sold to 3,100gns for a Limousin bull from D and W Hume, Randalstown. Cows with calves sold to £1,700 for a Belgian Blue cow with bull calf at foot.

Ruling prices: Local farmer Belgian Blue cow and bull calf £1,700, L Weatherup, Ballyclare Simmental cow and bull calf £1,680, S McAleese, Cullybackey Limousin cow and bull calf £1,650, local farmer cow and heifer calf £1,500, Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1,490, L Weatherup, Ballyclare Simmental cow and bull calf £1,490, David Mairs, Magheragall Simmental cow and bull calf £1,480, Niall McKiver, Stewartstown Simmental cow and heifer calf £1,450, T Millar, Broughshane Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,310, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,180, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,150, Derek Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d’Aquitaine cow and bull calf £1,150, Niall McKiver, Stewartstown Blonde d’Aquitaine cow and heifer calf £1,100, T Millar, Broughshane Belgian Blue cow and bull calf £1,100, R Andrews, Groomsport Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1,100 and H O’Mullan, Cloughmills Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,050.

259 lots in ring three sold to £470 for a partly reared Aberdeen Angus heifer, £435 was paid for a similar bull calf. Young calves sold to £400 for a four week old Simmental bull.

Ruling prices for beef bred bull calves: G Patton, Stranocum Aberdeen Angus £435, A Beggs, Kilwaughter Aberdeen Angus £400, T F and N W McConkey, Parkgate Simmental £400, H Thompson, Randalstown Charolais £400, S McClenaghan, Antrim Limousin £390, Martin McGarry, Broughshane Limousin £390, W Morrison, Armoy Simmental £390, R Andrews, Groomsport Aberdeen Angus £390, C McCurdy, Bushmills Limousin £385, W Morrison, Armoy Simmental £370, S McClenaghan, Antrim Limousin £360, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Friesian £355, C McCurdy, Bushmills Fleckvieh £340 and T J and I Bell, Ballyclre (2) Simmental £340.

Heifer calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £470, (2) Simmental £430, G Patton, Stranocum Aberdeen Angus £400, A Beggs, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue £350, (2) Belgian Blue £340, Brian Paisley, Ballynure Limousin £305, Alastair McBurney, Clough Limousin £300, G Neely, Limavady Limousin £300, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Charolais £295, Patrick McCann, Portglenone Limousin £285, S McClenaghan, Antrim Limousin £280, W R Hamilton, Broughshane Limousin £270, T J Turtle, Broughshane Hereford £260 and S McCann, Portglenone Limousin £255.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Hugh Hall, Ballyclare £355, G Patton, Stranocum (2) £300, £295, (3) £290, (2) £250, Joe Maybin, Kells £215, £210 and W Johnston, Glenavy £155.

A great entry of 500 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Heifers sold to £560 over for a Charolais 320kg at £880 presented by W McCurdy, Broughshane. Bullocks sold to £635 over for three Charolais 350kg at £985 offered by D Glass, Broughshane.

Heifers 0-300kgs: D Glass, Ballymena (2) Charolais 230kg, £595 (258), A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter Charolais 190kg, £470 (247), Alex Magee, Larne Charolais 190kg, £470 (247), A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter (2) Charolais 190kg, £470 (247), S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 210kg, £500 (238), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 280kg, £660 (235), Cleggan Estate, Ballymena (2) Charolais 230kg, £540 (234), Ed Stirling, Kilwaughter Simmental 210kg, £470 (223), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 180kg, £400 (222), S McAllister, Glenarm (2) Charolais 270kg, £600 (222) and Robert McDowell, Gleno (2) Charolais 250kg, £550 (220).

301-350kgs: W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 320kg, £880 (275), Charolais 330kg, £790 (239), Martin McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 320kg, £760 (237), D McKillop, Glenariffe Charolais 320kg, £750 (234), D Murphy, Cushendall Limousin 340kg, £785 (230), W McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 330kg, £750 (227), R J M and Mrs M E Dunlop, Gleno Hereford 340kg, £770 (226), Martin McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 340kg, £770 (226), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Charolais 310kg, £700 (225), J R Keatley, Magherafelt Limousin 330kg, £740 (224), William McCann, Cargan Charolais 330kg, £730 (221), S Adams, Broughshane Limousin 310kg, £685 (221), Limousin 310kg, £680 (219), R J Hoey, Ballymena Limousin 340kg, £745 (219), Anne Nicholson, Monkstown Charolais 320kg, £700 (218) and G Gregg, Glarryford Stabiliser 320kg, £690 (215).

351kg and over: Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Charolais 380kg, £835 (219), M Moffett, Broughshane Limousin 390kg, £840 (215), Anne Nicholson, Monkstown Charolais 370kg, £765 (206), M Moffett, Limousin 410kg, £840 (204), W Livingstone, Ballymena Blonde d’Aquitaine 440kg, £900 (204), Frank McCormick, Martinstown Charolais 360kg, £730 (202), Sidney Rea, Straid Charolais 380kg, £770 (202), A McIlveen, Kells Limousin 420kg, £835 (198), J P F O’Loan, Martinstown Charolais 370kg, £735 (198), M O’Kane, Bellaghy (3) Limousin 440kg, £870 (197), C and M White, Aughafatten Charolais 370kg, £730 (197), W Livingstone, Ballymena Limousin 410kg, £800 (195), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Charolais 400kg, £780 (195) and V and M Steele, Glarryford Hereford 360kg, £700 (194).

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs: D Glass, Ballymena (2) Charolais 260kg, £795 (305), Mrs L Greer, Ballyclare Limousin 150kg, £440 (293), Samuel Minn, Moorfields Charolais 210kg, £600 (285), S McAllister, Glenarm (2) Charolais 270kg, £770 (285), Ivor Hyndman, Maghera (2) Limousin 270kg, £770 (285), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 300kg, £850 (283), Samuel Minn, Charolais 290kg, £810 (279), D McKillop, Glenariffe Charolais 250kg, £685 (274), Robert Gingles, Larne Limousin 290kg, £790 (272), Alex Magee, Larne (2) Charolais 190kg, £515 (271), Ed Stirling, Kilwaughter Blonde d’Aquitaine 200kg, £540 (270) and Robert Gingles, Limousin 300kg, £800 (266).

301-350kgs: D Glass, Ballymena (3) Charolais 350kg, £985 (281), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 310kg, £870 (280), D McKillop, Glenariffe Charolais 320kg, £860 (268), John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 320kg, £850 (265), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 350kg, £925 (264), John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 350kg, £925 (264), P and P Scott, Templepatrick Charolais 350kg, £920 (262), John Beggs, Whitehead, Limousin 340kg, £880 (258), Martin McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 340kg, £870 (255), W R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 350kg, £895 (255), Stephen Boyle, Carrick Limousin 310kg, £790 (254), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Charolais 330kg, £835 (253), Cleggan Estate, Ballymena Charolais 350kg, £885 (252), John Beggs, Limousin 350kg, £880 (251).

351kg and over: J R Keatley, Magherafelt Limousin 360kg, £985 (273), Limousin 360kg, £965 (268), D Glass, Ballymena (2) Charolais 380kg, £980 (257), S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 380kg, £960 (252), Frank McCormick, Martinstown Charolais 370kg, £930 (251), D Glass, Ballymena (3) Charolais 410kg, £1,030 (251), Robert Gingles, Larne Limousin 390kg, £970 (248), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 370kg, £920 (248), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Charolais 370kg, £920 (248), D McKillop, Glenariffe Charolais 360kg, £885 (245), C and M White, Aughafatten Charolais 380kg, £930 (244), Martin McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 360kg, £880 (244) and Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Charolais 370kg, £900 (243).

Another good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a great trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £215, pets to £30 and store lambs to £85.

Leading prices as follows:

Ewes and lambs sold to: W A Holden, Larne 3 Mil ewes and 6lbs, £215, A Bell, Nutts Corner 4 Texel ewes and 8lbs, £212, W A Holden 2 Mil ewes and 6lbs, £210, 5 Mil ewes and 10lbs, £205, A Bell 5 Texel ewes and 10lbs, £202, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 2 crossbred ewes and 4lbs £200, James Sheppard, Raloo 3 Suffolk ewes and 3lbs £200, W J Thompson, Glenwherry 2 crossbred ewes and 4lbs, £198, D Devlin, Randalstown 1 Texel ewe and 2lbs, £192, N McNeice, Markethill 5 Suffolk ewes and 5lbs, £192, 1 Suffolk ewe and 2lbs, £192, D Bell, Antrim 5 Texel ewes and 10lbs, £192, I Montgomery 3 crossbred ewes and 6lbs, £192, N McNeice 1 Suffolk ewe and 2lbs, £190, W Jones Jnr, Templepatrick 2 Suffolk ewes and 2lbs, £190, W J Thompson, 2 crossbred ewes and 4lbs, £190, N McNeice 4 Suffolk ewes and 4lbs, £188, D Bell, 5 Texel ewes and 10lbs, £188, Amanda Bonnar, Glenwherry 2 Dorset ewes and 4lbs, £188, N McNeice 1 Suffolk ewe and 2lbs, £185, 2 Suffolk ewes and 2lbs, £182, D Bell, Antrim 5 Texel ewes and 10lbs, £182, I Montgomery 2 Suffolk ewes and 2lbs, £182, W Jones 2 Suffolk ewes and 2lbs, £180, I Montgomery 4 crossbred ewes and 4lbs, £180.

A smaller entry of 120 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £725 over for a Limousin 470kg at £1,195 from Hamill Brothers, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £710 over for a Charolais 590kg at £1,300 presented by H Christie, Dunloy.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs: Hamill Brothers, Broughshane Limousin 470kg, £1,195 (254), W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 340kg, £840 (247), Limousin 380kg, £925 (243), William McMullan, Toomebridge Limousin 490kg, £1,170 (238), W Holland, Doagh (4) Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £1,160 (232), Hamill Brothers, Limousin 470kg, £1,080 (229), W H Knox, Limousin 420kg, £955 (227), William McMullan, Toomebridge Limousin 440kg, £995 (226), Limousin 390kg, £870 (223), J Irwin, Ballymoney Charolais 390kg, £870 (223), W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 370kg, £820 (221), J Irwin, Charolais 400kg, £875 (218) and M Byrne, Randalstown Charolais 440kg, £960 (218).

501kg and over: M Byrne, Randalstown Charolais 510kg, £1,200 (235), Felix McKendry, Broughshane Charolais 520kg, £1,215 (233), Hamill Brothers, Broughshane Limousin 510kg, £1,170 (229), J Luney, Newtownabbey Limousin 510kg, £1,165 (228), Leo McFall, Ahoghill Limousin 550kg, £1,245 (226), W Holland, Doagh Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,260 (225), Felix McKendry, Limousin 550kg, £1,235 (224), C Tinsdale, Charolais 580kg, £1,295 (223), E J McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 540kg, £1,195 (221), M Byrne, Charolais 540kg, £1,190 (220), Leo McFall, Limousin 590kg, £1,285 (217), E J McErlean, Limousin 570kg, £1,230 (215), Andrew Russell, Templepatrick Charolais 520kg, £1,100 (211), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Simmental 550kg, £1,155 (210), Charolais 540kg, £1,130 (209), Leo McFall, Limousin 610kg, £1,275 (209).

Heifers 0-500kgs: T Hamill, Broughshane Limousin 460kg, £1,030 (223), S Greer, Ballyclare Limousin 440kg, £970 (220), H Nicholl, Randalstown Limousin 430kg, £940 (218), Limousin 400kg, £870 (217), T Hamill, Limousin 410kg, £870 (212), M Byrne, Randalstown Charolais 340kg, £720 (211), William McMullan, Toomebridge Limousin 410kg, £865 (211), N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 450kg, £935 (207), M Byrne, Charolais 430kg, £885 (205), T Hamill, Limousin 440kg, £900 (204) and R Coulter, Hillsborough Limousin 440kg, £880 (200).

501kg and over: J Luney, Newtownabbey Limousin 530kg, £1,250 (235), H Christie, Dunloy Charolais 590kg, £1,300 (220), M Byrne, Randalstown Charolais 540kg, £1,155 (213), R Coulter, Hillsborough Limousin 530kg, £1,100 (207), H Christie, Simmental 560kg, £1,145 (204) and G Gault, Doagh Limousin 570kg, £1,100 (193).

An entry of 771 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 487p for a pen of 9 Texels 23kg at £112 and a to per head of £125.50 for 32 Texels 30kg.

Spring lambs sold to 535p for 4 Charollais 21.5kg at £115 and to a top per head of £125 for 4 pens.

Fat ewes sold to £116.

Fat hoggets (342): Top prices per kg - I Montgomery, Glenwherry 9 Texel 23kg, £112 (487), A Beattie, Dunloy 7 Texel 26kg, £120 (461), local farmer 4 crossbred 21.5kg, £98 (455), 28 crossbred 21.5kg, £98 (455), G Rowney, Ballynure 5 Suffolk 24kg, £109 (454), 10 Suffolk 24kg, £109 (454), J Walker, Randalstown 4 crossbred 23kg, £104 (452), R Simpson, Broughshane 11 Texel 24.5kg, £110 (449), C Patton, Ballynure 25 Texel 23.5kg, £105 (446), W Allen, Shanksbridge 14 Suffolk 23.5kg, £105 (446) and D J Wylie, Kells 14 Texel 23kg, £102 (443).

Top prices per head: L McAuley, Glenarm 32 crossbred 30kg, £125.50, A Beattie, Dunloy 7 Texel 26kg, £120, Sean Higgins, Garvagh 1 Texel 40kg, £120, Wilbert Reid, Aughafatten 1 Texel 32kg, £120, P and P Scott, Templepatrick 5 Texel 32.5kg, £120, Sam McNabney, Clough 31 Blackface 27kg, £117.50 and local farmer 6 crossbred 27.5kg, £117.50.

Spring lambs (176): Top prices per kg: T A Fenton, Rasharkin 4 Charollais 21.5kg, £115 (534), J Murray, Ballymoney 7 Texel 22kg, £117 (531), T Bamford, Rasharkin 13 Texel 22kg, £117 (531), A McClure, Ballymoney 8 Dorset 22kg, £117 (531), R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin 12 Suffolk 22kg, £117 (531), David McCaughan, Ballymoney 2 Suffolk 21.5kg, £114 (530), S Jackson, Bellaghy 2 Dorset 21.5kg, £113 (525), Sean Higgins, Garvagh 5 Texel 22.5kg, £118 (524), P J Kane, Ballycastle 6 Texel 22.5kg, £118 (524), B Cannon, Antrim 8 Texel 19kg, £98 (515), T McConnell, Templepatrick 2 Charollais 19kg, £98 (515), Noel Crawford, Ballymena 3 Dorset 19.5kg, £100 (512), William Hamill, Aughafatten 9 Dorset 21.5kg, £110 (511), Phillip Lamont, Kells 3 Suffolk 24kg, £122 (508), T McConnell, Templepatrick 6 Charollais 24kg, £122 (508) and Paul Butler, Rathkenny 17 Suffolk 18.5kg, £94 (508).

Top prices per head: Samuel Graham, Toomebridge 6 Dorset 25kg, £125, P Donnelly, Rathkenny 1 Texel 28kg, £125, A l Gault, Newtownabbey 3 Suffolk 26kg, £125, 2 Suffolk 32.5kg, £125, J Anderson, Bushmills 4 Charollais 25kg, £124, T McConnell, Templepatrick 6 Charollais 24kg, £122, Phillip Lamont, Kells 3 Suffolk 24kg, £122, A McIlveen, Kells 2 Dorset 25kg, £120 and W J and D Wallace, Ballymena 1 Texel 25kg, £120.

Fat ewes (253)

First quality

Suffolk - £80-£116

Texel - £80-£110

Crossbred - £70-£90

Blackface - £50-£80