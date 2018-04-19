Fat cows sell to £1,505 at Ballymena Mart

A good entry of 340 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in another super trade.

Fat cows sold to 193p for 780p at £1,505, Friesian cows sold to 137p for 760kg at £1,041, beef heifers to 229p for 440kg at £1,007, beef bullocks to 222p for 610kg at £1,354, Friesian bullocks to 165p for 500kg at £825.

Fat cows sold to: Mrs N Quiery, Whitehead Blonde d’Aquitaine 780kg, £1,505 (193), Co Down producer Limousin 650kg, £1,235 (190), P McIlrath, Glarryford Limousin 740kg, £1,383 (187), S Gilmore, Kilrea Limousin 570kg, £1,014 (178), A S Millar, Antrim Saler 590kg, £1,044 (177), Mrs L Greer, Ballyclare Shorthorn beef 700kg, £1,239 (177), Robert McNinch, Larne Simmental 580kg, £1,009 (174), Carrigeen Farms, Parkgate Simmental 730kg, £1,270 (174), Desmond Fulton, Ballymoney Limousin 640kg, £1,100 (172), J McCloskey, Dungiven Limousin 590kg, £997 (169), W B McKinney, Finvoy Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £830 (166), R G A Ashcroft, Coagh Limousin 750kg, £1,245 (166), Mark Pentland, Lisburn Limousin 630kg, £1,045 (166), S Taylor, Ligoniel Saler 530kg, £879 (166), local farmer Charolais 480kg, £957 (165), R G A Ashcroft, Limousin 700kg, £1,148 (164), S Taylor, Ligoniel Simmental 570kg, £934 (164), D Laverty, Portglenone Limousin 720kg, £1,173 (163), Liam O’Neill, Ahoghill Parthenais 660kg, £1,075 (163), J M Morrison, Armoy Aberdeen Angus 750kg, £1,222 (163), Desmond Fulton, Belgian Blue 600kg, £960 (160), J S Hamilton, Ballymena Limousin 540kg, £853 (158), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 490kg, £774 (158), R G A Ashcroft, Limousin 610kg, £963 (158).

Friesian cows sold to: T F Duncan and Co, Crumlin 760kg, £1,041 (137), D McAuley, Toomebridge 690kg, £938 (136), G and B Taylor, Ballymoney 770kg, £1,047 (136), Ian Millar, Ballymena 710kg, £958 (135), McGookin farming, Ballyclare 690kg, £917 (133), local farmer 740kg, £984 (133), G and B Taylor, Ballymoney 740kg, £976 (132), James Graham, Raloo 620kg, £806 (130), R and C Steede, Cullybackey 800kg, £1,032 (129), Hatrick Brothers, Tobermore 690kg, £890 (129), T Davis, Magherafelt 680kg, £870 (128), Hatrick Brothers 690kg, £883 (128), Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee 670kg, £850 (127), D McAuley, 720kg, £914 (127), R Alexander, Cloughmills 670kg, £844 (126), R and C Steede 600kg, £756 (126), T F Duncan, Crumlin 660kg, £831 (126), Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee 680kg, £850 (125), R and C Steede, 710kg, £880 (124), R J Mawhinney, Castledawson 670kg, £817 (122), David Clark, Antrim 790kg, £955 (121), R J Mawhinney 610kg, £732 (120), T Davis, Magherafelt 750kg, £900 (120), local farmer 700kg, £840 (120).

Beef heifers sold to: R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 440kg, £1,007 (229), Kevin McErlain, Armoy Charolais 500kg, £1,135 (227), Limousin 540kg, £1,220 (226), G McLernon, Toomebridge Limousin 520kg, £1,144 (220), Kevin McErlain Charolais 570kg, £1,248 (219), Limousin 550kg, £1,199 (218), D McKillop, Glenariffe Limousin 520kg, £1,133 (218), David Parks, Moira Limousin 610kg, £1,305 (214), Nigel Fields, Moneymore Limousin 540kg, £1,144 (212), R G A Ashcroft, Coagh Limousin 690kg, £1,442 (209), D Laverty, Portglenone Limousin 590kg, £1,221 (207), I Hamilton, Magherafelt Limousin 600kg, £1,230 (205), R G A Ashcroft, Limousin 590kg, £1,209 (205), T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 610kg, £1,238 (203), Kevin McErlain, Armoy Charolais 500kg, £1,010 (202), R G A Ashcroft, Limousin 550kg, £1,111 (202), G McLernon, Toomebridge Limousin 640kg, £1,292 (202), D Laverty, Portglenone Saler 530kg, £1,065 (201), Nigel Fields, Moneymore Limousin 530kg, £1,065 (201), G McLernon, Toomebridge Simmental 560kg, £1,120 (200), Kevin McErlain, Armoy Limousin 530kg, £1,049 (198), G McLernon, Charolais 550kg, £1,089 (198), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 660kg, £1,306 (198), Kevin McErlain, Charolais 540kg, £1,058 (196).

Beef bullocks sold to: Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 610kg, £1,354 (222), D Laverty, Portglenone Limousin 530kg, £1,155 (218), P Graffin, Portglenone Simmental 610kg, £1,311 (215), W and N Martin, Broughshane Limousin 540kg, £1,155 (214), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 680kg, £1,448 (213), P Graffin, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £1,378 (212), Geoffrey Arthur, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,335 (212), Mrs O Jeffers, Coagh Charolais 620kg, £1,302 (210), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,113 (210), A 550kg, £1,155 (210), Linton Brothers, Limousin 620kg, £1,302 (210), R G A Ashcroft, Limousin 750kg, £1,567 (209), T and S Reid, Crumlim Limousin 640kg, £1,331 (208), H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 740kg, £1,531 (207), R G A Ashcroft, Limousin 680kg, £1,407 (207), Barry Kane, Castledawson Limousin 720kg, £1,483 (206), H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 590kg, £1,215 (206), W and N Martin, Broughshane Limousin 570kg, £1,174 (206), John Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 630kg, £1,285 (204), local farmer Charolais 540kg, £1,101 (204), S J Duncan, Crumlin Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £938 (204), Linton Brothers, Limousin 650kg, £1,319 (203), Mrs O Jeffers, Coagh Charolais 600kg, £1,212 (202), W and N Martin, Limousin 580kg, £1,171 (202).

Friesian bullocks sold to: Sam Irwin, Ballymoney 500kg, £825 (165), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 570kg, £872 (153), 540kg, £810 (150), AFBI Vet Research, Stormont 550kg, £792 (144), D and S Kennedy 540kg, £766 (142), AFBI Vet Research 580kg, £812 (140), 520kg, £702 (135), 500kg, £650 (130), 540kg, £702 (130), 520kg, £676 (130).

41 dairy cattle forward, top price of £1,760 for a second calver from M and S Connolly, Loughgiel. Ruling prices: M and S Connolly, Loughgiel £1,760, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry £1,720, P Tinsley, Dromore £1,700, M and S Connolly £1,600, P Tinsley £1,580, A Hoey, Glenwherry £1,580, M and S Connolly £1,520, P Tinsley £1,520, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare £1,520, David and M McGregor, Muckamore (2) £1,480, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,410, David Wallace, Antrim £1,400, Bolton Brothers, Maghera £1,390, David Wallace, Antrim £1,380, D Livingstone, Randalstown £1,380.

Suckler stock sold to £1,600 for a Charolais heifer with bull calf at foot. Ruling prices: G Orr, Ballywalter Charolais £1,600, L Weatherup, Ballyclare Simmental £1,430, Robert Carlisle, Templepatrick Limousin £1,300, Anne Marie Davey, Broughshane Simmental £1,250, L Weatherup, Simmental £,1210, Simmental £1,200, Anne Marie Davey, Simmental £1,040.

221 lots in the calf ring sold well to £570 for a Simmental bull 2.5 months old, younger bull calves to £445 for a six week old Charolais. Heifer calves sold to £490 for a 2½ month old Simmental.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £570, Simmental £550, Simmental £545, Simmental £505, T Herbinson, Randalstown Charolais £445, C Magill, Larne Limousin £405, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £375, D and M Knowles, Cullybackey Limousin £370, Aidan Connolly, Loughgiel Aberdeen Angus £365, Robin Bingham, Charolais £360, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Fleckvieh £355, Ian Millar, Ballymena (2) Hereford £355, B O’Kane, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus £350, W Morrison, Armoy Simmental £345, Ian Millar, Ballymena Belgian Blue £345.

Heifer calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £490, D and M Knowles, Cullybackey Limousin £425, Limousin £380, Ian Paisley, Magheramourne Belgian Blue £365, D McIlwaine, Larne Limousin £340, Alan Reynolds, Stewartstown (2) Limousin £335, Simmental £320, D and M Knowles, Limousin £315, Ian Paisley, Magheramourne Belgian Blue £300, Ian Millar, Ballymena Hereford £285, Alan McReynolds (2) Hereford £280, T J Turtle, Broughshane Hereford £275, M Montgomery, Kells Charolais £270.

Friesian bull calves sold to: D and M Knowles, Cullybackey (2) £320, £290, (2) £285, £260, £230, MNH Steele, Cullybackey £185, Trevor Brown, Crumlin £160, £150, £145, MNH Steele £140, £125, M McCollum, Coleraine £100, R Hayes, Ballymena £90, R Simpson, Ballymena £82.

Another good entry of 350 weanlings resulted in a terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £630 over for a Limousin 470kg at £1100 offered by W Reid, Aughafatten. Heifers sold to £520 over for a Charolais 380kg at £900 presented by John Kane, Cushendall.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 270kg, £805 (298), Jean Hunter, Ballygally (2) Aberdeen Angus 210kg, £580 (276), David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde d’Aquitaine 210kg, £580 (276), K Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 290kg, £800 (275), David Arrell (3) Charolais 240kg, £660 (275), Liam O’Neill, Ahoghill Parthenais 210kg, £575 (273), S Jackson, Bellaghy Charolais 300kg, £815 (271), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Limousin 290kg, £780 (269), David Arrell, Bellaghy (2 Charolais 250kg, £670 (268), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 300kg, £800 (266), H Kernohan, Ahoghill Limousin 270kg, £720 (266), Brian Connon, Larne Limousin 260kg, £680 (261).

301-350kgs

P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg, £855 (267), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 350kg, £925 (264), P McConnell, Limousin 310kg, £815 (262), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 350kg, £915 (261), P McConnell, Limousin 310kg, £805 (259), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg, £830 (259), S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 330kg, £845 (256), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 310kg, £790 (254), S Taylor, (2) Limousin 340kg, £865 (254), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg, £780 (251), P McConnell, Lignoniel Charolais 310kg, £780 (251), K Magorrian, Downpatrick Limousin 330kg, £830 (251), S Jackson, Bellaghy (3) Limousin 330kg, £830 (251).

351kg and over

H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 370kg, £990 (267), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 370kg, £950 (256), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 380kg, £955 (251), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 380kg, £955 (251), John Kane, Cushendall Charolais 360kg, £890 (247), A S Millar, Charolais 380kg, £930 (244), C and M White, Aughafatten Charolais 360kg, £860 (238), Wilbert Reid, Aughafatten Limousin 470kg, £1,100 (234), H Crawford, Charolais 390kg, £910 (233), Shaws Hill Farm, Charolais 380kg, £880 (231), (3) Charolais 380kg, £875 (230), (2) Simmental 390kg, £895 (229), Samuel Dobbin, Ballycastle Charolais 450kg, £1,030 (228).

Heifers sold to 0-300kgs

J McAuley, Ballyclare (2) Charolais 180kg, £500 (277), Jean Hunter, Ballygally Limousin 210kg, £580 (276), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 260kg, £690 (265), Mrs D Smyth, Dunloy Limousin 280kg, £740 (264), J McAuley, Ballyclare (3) Charolais 230kg, £600 (260), A Johnston, Stoneyford Charolais 220kg, £560 (254), David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde d’Aquitaine 190kg, £480 (252), W J Smyth, Aghalee Limousin 190kg, £480 (252), Trevor Armstrong, Greysteele Limousin 280kg, £695 (248), David Arrell (2) Charolais 190kg, £465 (244), W J Smyth, Limousin 230kg, £560 (243), S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 240kg, £580 (241).

301-350kgs

K Magorrian, Downpatrick Limousin 340kg, £850 (250), John Kane, Cushendall Charolais 350kg, £845 (241), local farmer, Blonde d’Aquitaine 310kg, £730 (235), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Charolais 330kg, £775 (234), Jean Craig, Larne (2) Aberdeen Angus 310kg, £725 (233), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter (2) Limousin 310kg, £705 (227), David Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 330kg, £745 (225), Jean Craig, Limousin 320kg, £720 (225), Matt Gingles, Charolais 340kg, £760 (223), Ben McCullagh, Feeny Charolais 350kg, £780 (222), John Kane, Cushendall Charolais 350kg, £770 (220), J Knox, Broughshane Limousin 350kg, £755 (215), Limousin 340kg, £730 (214), J McMordie, Moorfields Charolais 310kg, £650 (209).

351kg and over

John Kane, Cushendall Charolais 380kg, £900 (236), J Knox, Broughshane (2) Limousin 360kg, £835 (231), Limousin 360kg, £825 (229), (3) Charolais 380kg, £840 (221), Limousin 390kg, £860 (220), John Kane, Limousin 390kg, £840 (215), J Knox, Limousin 390kg, £840 (215), Cameron Williamson, Kilrea (2) Limousin 360kg, £775 (215), Ben McCullagh, Feeny (2) Charolais 370kg, £790 (213), (2) Charolais 420kg, £880 (209), J Knox, Charolais 400kg, £830 (207).

A great entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a terrific trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £212, springers to £140, store lambs to £86, pet lambs to £45, leading prices as follows:

Ewes with lambs sold to: Local farmer 5 Texel ewes and 10 lambs £212, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £210, local farmer 5 Texel ewes and 10 lambs £208, D Carson, Dundrod 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £205, E and P McCormick, Cushendun 1 crossbred ewe and 2 lambs £202, I Montgomery 3 Tex ewes & 6 lambs £200, James Sheppard, Raloo 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £200, local farmer, 5 Texel ewes and 10 lambs £195, D Carson, Dundrod 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £195, Holly Huston, Ballymoney 1 Cheviot ewe and 2 lambs £192, W A Hagan, Ballyclare 8 Texel ewes and 16 lambs £190, D Topping, Islandmagee 1 Suffolk ewe and 3 lambs £190, W A Hagan, Ballyclare 2 Texel ewes and 4 lambs £188, D Topping 2 Suffolk ewes and 4 lambs £185, Amanda Bonnar, Glenwherry 5 Texel ewes and 9 lambs £184, D Carson, Dundrod 3 Texel ewes and 5 lambs £184.

Springing ewes sold to: Freemanstown Farms, Templepatrick 8 Texel £140, 7 Texel £140, 7 Texel £137, 1 Texel £137, 7 Texel £132, 1 Texel £132.

An entry of 250 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £730 over for a Charolais 560kg at £1,290 offered by S Houston, Bangor.

Heifers sold to £690 over for a Charolais 660kg at £1,350 presented by T A Fenton, Rasharkin.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

William McMullan, Toomebridge Limousin 470kg, £1,145 (243), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Simmental 390kg, £950 (243), Robert McNinch, Larne Simmental 410kg, £990 (241), W and M Orr, Limousin 410kg, £980 (239), William McMullan, Limousin 490kg, £1,170 (238), Limousin 490kg, £1,150 (234), Robert McNinch, Limousin 410kg, £955 (232), R J Linton, Broughshane Limousin 470kg, £1,090 (231), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 450kg, £1,040 (231), Simmental 450kg, £1,040 (231), Belgian Blue 400kg, £910 (227), J D Getty, Saintfield Hereford 390kg, £885 (226), W and M Orr, Limousin 460kg, £1,040 (226), J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 500kg, £1,130 (226), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 420kg, £945 (225), local farmer Limousin 490kg, £1,100 (224).

Bulls/bullocks over 501kgs

S Houston, Bangor Charolais 560kg, £1,290 (230), Mrs N Quiery, Whitehead Blonde d’Aquitaine 550kg, £1,250 (227), Samuel Russell, Templepatrick Charolais 520kg, £1,105 (212), Samuel Patton, Ballyclare Charolais 540kg, £1,140 (211), Trevor Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 510kg, £1,075 (210), D Christie, Ballymoney Parthenais 540kg, £1,135 (210), Samuel Russell, Templepatrick Charolais 530kg, £1,105 (208), Limousin 550kg, £1,140 (207), T Wilson, Newtownabbey Charolais 520kg, £1,075 (206), Felix McCloy, Portglenone Limousin 520kg, £1,075 (206), William Calderwood, Dunloy Charolais 610kg, £1,260 (206), R J Anderson, Cullybackey Charolais 520kg, £1,070 (205), D McIlroy, Aghadowey Limousin 560kg, £1,150 (205), William Calderwood, Charolais 550kg, £1,120 (203), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 570kg, £1,160 (203), William Calderwood, European Angus 660kg, £1,340 (203).

Heifers 0-500kgs

W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 370kg, £830 (224), Limousin 430kg, £960 (223), R J Linton, Broughshane Limousin 480kg, £1,060 (220), Limousin 450kg, £985 (218), W H Knox, Limousin 440kg, £950 (215), Hubert Duffin, Antrim Limousin 440kg, £950 (215), Felix McCloy, Portgleone Limousin 420kg, £900 (214), Robert Robinson, Broughshane Limousin 450kg, £960 (213), W J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 460kg, £970 (210), T J Alexander, Templepatrick Limousin 470kg, £990 (210), Samuel Patton, Charolais 400kg, £840 (210), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 490kg, £1,020 (208), D McIlroy, Aghadowey Limousin 500kg, £1,020 (204), Robert Robinson, Broughshane Limousin 460kg, £935 (203), Samuel Patton, Charolais 390kg, £780 (200), J Bonnar, Broughshane Stabiliser 450kg, £900 (200).

501kg and over

J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 540kg, £1,130 (209), H F McKay, Carnlough Charolais 570kg, £1,180 (207), R M Carson, Islandmagee Limousin 520kg, £1,065 (204), T A Fenton, Rasharkin Charolais 660kg, £1,350 (204), D McIlroy, Aghadowey Charolais 540kg, £1,100 (203), T A Fenton, Charolais 580kg, £1,170 (201), Charolais 590kg, £1,180 (200), R J Linton, Broughshane Limousin 550kg, £1,100 (200), R M Carson, Limousin 550kg, £1,070 (194), D McIlroy, Limousin 520kg, £1,010 (194), Robert Robinson, Broughshane Limousin 510kg, £980 (192), R J Linton, Broughshane Limousin 530kg, £1,010 (190), Limousin 530kg, £1,000 (188), R M Carson, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,000 (188), Felix McCloy, Portglenone Charolais 510kg, £950 (186), R M Carson, Limousin 520kg, £965 (185).

An entry of 1,622 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 513p for 10 Texels 23kg at £118 from I Montgomery, Glenwherry and to a top per head of £137 for 3 heavy hoggets from S Loughery, Limavady.

Spring lambs sold to 586p for 3 Cheviot 22kg presented by T Fenton, Rasharkin.

Fat ewes sold to £110.

Fat hoggets (1,004)

Top prices per kg: I Montgomery, Glenwherry 10 Texel 23kg, £118 (513), C Weatherup, Ballyclare 11 Texel 24kg, £117 (487), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 5 crossbred 22kg, £107 (486), local farmer 17 crossbred 22kg, £107 (4860, J McWoodburn, Kells 47 Texel 22kg, £106 (481), Simon Loughery, Limavady 1 Texel 25kg, £120 (480), David Hamilton, Broughshane 10 Texel 25kg, £120 (480), A and E Wylie, Martinstown 13 Suffolk 23kg, £110 (478), W J Thompson, Glenwherry 8 Texel 28.5kg, £136 (477), J C O’Boyle, Randalstown 18 Texel 25.5kg, £121 (474), Hubert Gilmore, Rasharkin 9 Texel 23kg, £109 (473), Ian Olphert, Bushmills 2 Texel 27kg, £127 (470), J C O’Boyle, Randalstown 2 Charollais 26kg, £122 (469), R French, Randalstown 35 crossbred 23kg, £107.50 (467), I Montgomery 10 Blackface 23kg, £107.50 (467).

Top prices per head: Simon Loughery, Limavady 3 Texel 42kg, £137, W J Thompson, Glenwherry 8 Texel 28.5kg, £136, G Rowney, Ballynure 2 Dorset 30kg, £131, L McAuley, Glenarm 44 crossbred 28kg, £130, Ian Olphert, Bushmills 2 Texel 27kg, £127, W S McConnell, Glenwherry 25 Suffolk 28kg, £125, M J Hunter, Crumlin 5 BFL 31.5kg, £125, R J Bell, Kells 22 Suffolk 29.5kg, £125, William Adams, Ballymena 1 BFL 40kg, £124, J C O’Boyle, Randalstown 2 Charollais 26kg, £122, 18 Texel 25.5kg, £121, J Alexander, Randalstown 16 Suffolk 27kg, £121, William Houston, Moorfields 4 Suffolk 26.5kg, £120, Simon Loughery, Limavady 1 Texel 25kg, £120, W Nutt, Bushmills 14 Texel 23kg, £120, Ian Olphert, Bushmills 3 Dorset 29.5kg, £120.

Spring lambs sold to: T A Fenton, Rasharkin 3 Charollais 22kg, £129 (586), A l Gault, Newtownabbey 1 Suffolk 21kg, £117 (557), David McCaughan, Ballymoney 4 Suffolk 22.5kg, £125 (555), T Wright, Ballymoney 3 Dorset 21kg, £115 (547), Paul Butler, Rathkenny 41 Suffolk 20.5kg, £112 (546), Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 20 Dorset 22kg, £119 (540), J Murray, Ballymoney 1 Texel 23kg, £124 (539), Amanda Bonnar, Glenwherry 7 Dorset 20kg, £107 (535), R A S Barkley, Dunloy 25 Suffolk 22.5kg, £120 (533), T Wright, Ballymoney 5 Dorset 21kg, £112 (533), D Stevenson, Ahoghill 1 Dorset 21kg, £112 (533), R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin 6 Suffolk 22.5kg, £119 (528), 2 Suff 22.5kg £119 (528), E Alexander, Broughshane 3 Dor 25kg £131 (524), Wm Nutt, Bushmills 14 Tex 23kg £120 (521), local farmer 4 Tex 23.5kg £122 (519), D Hamilton, Carrickfergus 7 Dorset 21kg, £108 (514).

Fat ewes (404)

First quality

Suffolk - £85-£110

Texel - £85-£110

Crossbred - £60-£85

Blackface - £50-£70