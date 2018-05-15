Fat cows sell to £1,505 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A great show of over 100 cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, May 14th 2018, which was met with a brisk trade for the stock on offer.

Heifers sold to £1,315 for a Limousin weighing 568kg.

Bullocks sold to £1,220 for a Charolais weighing 650kg.

Fat cows were also a good trade selling to £1,505 for a Limousin weighing 764kg.

Heifers: Draperstown producer; Limousin, 369kg at £690 = 1.74p; Charolais, 492kg at £870 = 1.77p; Draperstown producer; Charolais, 390kg at £740 = 1.90p; Charolais, 484kg at £750 = 1.55p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 340kg at £835 = 2.46p; Aberdeen Angus, 286kg at £560 = 1.96p; Limousin, 376kg at £720 = 1.91p; Limousin, 376kg at £800 = 2.13p; Limousin, 360kg at £800 = 2.22p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 360kg at £800 = 2.22p; Limousin, 428kg at £970 = 2.27p; Limousin, 534kg at £1,160 = 2.17p; Limousin, 388kg at £910 = 2.35p; Coleraine producer; Saler, 286kg at £490 = 1.71p; Saler, 274kg at £450 = 1.64p; Saler, 322kg at £550 = 1.71p; Saler, 268kg at £540 = 2.01p; Saler, 218kg at £330 = 1.51p; Saler, 200kg at £240 = 1.20p; Portglenone producer; Aberdeen Angus, 368kg at £500 = 1.36p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 532kg at £1160 = 2.18p; Limousin, 458kg at £750 = 1.60p; Limousin, 548kg at £1,040 = 1.90p; Limousin, 528kg at £1,000 = 1.89p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 578kg at £1,225 = 2.12p; Limousin, 580kg at £1,130 = 1.95p; Limousin, 530kg at £1,050 = 1.98p; Limousin, 568kg at £1,315 = 2.32p; Desertmartin producer; Charolais, 606kg at £1,120 = 1.85p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 238kg at £500 = 2.10p; Aberdeen Angus, 252kg at £500 = 1.98p; Aberdeen Angus, 248kg at £670 = 2.70p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 370kg at £730 = 1.97p; Limousin, 464kg at £840 = 1.81p; Limousin, 476kg at £820 = 1.72p; Limousin, 400kg at £840 = 2.10p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 288kg at £650 = 2.26p; Limousin, 386kg at £685 = 2.10p; Limousin, 342kg at £750 = 2.19p; Limousin, 358kg at £720 = 2.01p; Limousin, 382kg at £715 = 1.87p.Bullocks: Castledawson producer; Charolais, 462kg at £870 = 1.88p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 500kg at £860 = 1.72p; Hereford, 552kg at £900 = 1.63p; Limousin, 498kg at £880 = 1.77p; Charolais, 766kg at £1,220 = 1.59p; Charolais, 650kg at £1,220 = 1.88p; Swatragh producer; Simmental, 318kg at £750 = 2.36p; Simmental, 300kg at £820 = 2.73p; Desertmartin producer; Aberdeen Angus, 302kg at £550 = 1.82p; Desertmartin producer; Belted Galloway,188kg at £345 = 1.84p; Belted Galloway, 196kg at £330 = 1.68p; Belted Galloway,164kg at £270 = 1.65p; Belted Galloway,172kg at £300 = 1.74p; Draperstown producer; Charolais,362kg at £740 = 2.04p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 380kg at £975 = 2.57p; Charolais, 348kg at £930 = 2.67p; Charolais, 304kg at £795 = 2.62p; Charolais, 322kg at £890 = 2.76p; Charolais, 388kg at £930 = 2.40p; Charolais, 356kg at £875 = 2.46p; Charolais, 394kg at £985 = 2.50p; Charolais, 320kg at £840 = 2.63p; Charolais, 348kg at £745 = 2.14p; Charolais, 356kg at £845 = 2.37p; Charolais, 330kg at £870 = 2.64p; Charolais, 370kg at £890 = 2.41p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 364kg at £790 = 2.17p; Limousin, 346kg at £715 = 2.07p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 294kg at £590 = 2.01p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 404kg at £810 = 2.00p; Limousin, 238kg at £510 = 2.14p; Limousin, 300kg at £500 = 1.67p; Castledawson producer; Limousin, 318kg at £800 = 2.52p; Limousin, 324kg at £930 = 2.87p; Limousin, 388kg at £780 = 2.01p; Limousin, 436kg at £870 = 2.00p; Limousin, 390kg at £890 = 2.28p; Aberdeen Angus, 396kg at £890 = 2.25p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 328kg at £695 = 2.12p; Aberdeen Angus, 242kg at £450 = 1.86p; Aberdeen Angus, 264kg at £575 = 2.18p; Aberdeen Angus, 270kg at £590 = 2.19p; Aberdeen Angus, 280kg at £615 = 2.20p; Aberdeen Angus, 272kg at £540 = 1.99p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 316kg at £800 = 2.53p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 316kg at £800 = 2.53p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 280kg at £750 = 2.68p; Limousin, 222kg at £410 = 1.85p; Portglenone producer; Aberdeen Angus, 400kg at £940 = 2.35p and Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus,362kg at £895 = 2.47p and Limousin, 372kg at £720 = 1.94p.

Cull cows: Garvagh producer; Limousin, 658kg at £1,175 = 1.79p; Limousin, 652kg at £920 = 1.41p; Limousin, 718kg at £1,345 = 1.87p; Limousin, 764kg at £1,505 = 1.97p and Limousin, 702kg at £1,150 = 1.64p. Sheep: A smaller seasonal show of 700 head were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, May 12th 2018.

An entry of 260 ewes was met with a slightly reduced trade topping at £100 for one ewe.

Almost 300 lambs were presented for sale, receiving a great trade, topping at £132 for 26kg spring lambs.

Breeders were also a great trade topping at £240 for a Suffolk ewe with one lamb at foot.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Rasharkin producer; 1 lamb 26kg at £132 = 5.08p; Eglinton producer; 1 lamb 31kg at £131 = 4.23p; Glarryford producer; 1 lamb 23kg at £127 = 5.52p; 1 lamb 27kg at £126 = 4.67p; Claudy producer; 30 lambs 25kg at £125 = 5.00p; Stewartstown producer; 1 lamb 24kg at £126 = 5.25p; Eglinton producer; Ballymoney producer; 2 lambs 25kg at £125 = 5.00p and Cookstown producer; 2 lambs 25kg at £117.50 = 4.70p.

Middleweight lambs: Garvagh producer; 2 lamb 22kg at £121= 5.50p; 1 lamb 22kg at £110 = 5.00p; Castledawson producer; 9 lambs 21.4kg at £120 = 5.61p; Dungiven producer; 5 lambs 21.4kg at £119 = 5.56p; Dungiven producer; 1 lamb 22kg at £118.50 = 5.39p; Draperstown producer; 5 lambs 21.4kg at £118 = 5.51p; Swatragh producer; 2 lambs 21.5kg at £117 = 5.44p; Stewartstown producer; 11 lambs 22kg at £115.50 = 5.25p.

Store lambs: Draperstown producer; 7 lambs 20kg at £107 = 5.35p; Upperlands producer; 5 lambs 19kg at £95.00 = 5.00p; Draperstown producer; 11 lambs 17.5kg at £84.80 = 4.85p; Swatragh producer; 4 lambs 16.3kg at £77.50 = 4.77p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Swatragh producer; 1 ewe at £100; Maghera producer; 2 ewes at £90.00 and Dungiven producer; 2 ewes at £87.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.

Payment on the day - Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store Voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle Sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into monthly draw.

May 2018 sponsor – NFU Mutual Magherafelt.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for your stock