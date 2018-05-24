Fat cows sell to £1,548 for 790kg at Saintfield Mart

A great show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with outstanding trade and exceptional prices in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,548 for 790kg Charolais £196.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producers Charolais 790kg, £196, £1,548, Hereford 680kg, £189, £1,285, Charolais 720kg, £174, £1,252, Hereford 740kg, £161, £1,191, Limousin 570kg, £186, £1,060, Saler 650kg, £160, £1,040, Downpatrick producer Limousin 570kg, £170, £1,479, Limousin 720kg, £159, £1,144, Moira producer Aberdeen Angus 830kg, £148, £1,228, Aberdeen Angus 710kg, £153, £1,086, Shorthorn beef 660kg, £154, £1,016, Newtownards producers Limousin 770kg, £158, £1,216, Limousin 500kg, £215, £1,075, Limousin 530kg, £179, £948, Ballygowan producer Hereford 750kg, £161, £1,207, Lisburn producer Lim 700kg, £169, £1,183, Castlewellan producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 640kg, £159, £1,017, Charolais 600kg, £158, £948, Dromore producer Limousin 660kg, £154, £1,016, Newcastle producer Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £172, £1,014, Strangford producer Shorthorn 700kg, £142, £994, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 520kg, £190, £988, Charolais 640kg, £150, £960, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue 550kg, £178, £979, Carryduff producer Limousin 520kg, £184, £956 and Comber producer Friesian 730kg, £126, £919.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,281 for 700kg Aberdeen Angus £183, Comber producer Limousin 640kg, £190, £1,216, Ballygowan producer European Angus 580kg, £200, £1,160, European Angus 580kg, £200, £1,160, European Angus 550kg, £192, £1,056, European Angus 500kg, £180, £900.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,340 for 700kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Crumlin producers Charolais 700kg, £1,340, Charolais 540kg, £1,040, Limousin 410kg, £905, Portaferry producer Simmental 540kg, £1,120, Limousin 590kg, £1,110, Limousin 530kg, £1,060, Limousin 470kg, £960, Simmental 490kg, £915, Limousin 440kg, £900, Castlewellan producer Canadian Black 460kg, £1,045, Charolais 430kg, £960, Simmental 480kg, £950, Charolais 480kg, £940, Charolais 390kg, £865, Newtownards producer Limousin 550kg, £1,035, Limousin 510kg, £975, Castlewellan producer Charolais 440kg, £1,020, Limousin 430kg, £980, Charolais 430kg, £910, Simmental 460kg, £905, Charolais 350kg, £860, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £1,000, Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £930, Aberdeen Angus 410kg, £875, Comber producer Simmental 500kg, £990, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 470kg, £990, Aberdeen Angus 410kg, £935, Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £930, Limousin 490kg, £900, Charolais 420kg, £900, Saintfield producer Parthenais 450kg, £980, Strangford producer Limousin 380kg, £920, Limousin 390kg, £865 and Ballynahinch producer Charolais 360kg, £910.

BULLOCKS Sold to a top of £1,450 for 660kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Saintfield producer Limousin 660kg, £1,450, Limousn 600kg, £1,360, Limousin 590kg, £1,360, Bangor producer Limousin 580kg, £1,440, Limousin 540kg, £1,360, Limousin 630kg, £1,240, Hillsborough producer Limousin 570kg, £1,400, Limousin 540kg, £1,350, Limousin 540kg, £1,340, Limousin 560kg, £1270, Ballynahinch producers Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,320, Limousin 640kg, £1,260, Limousin 660kg, £1,230, Limousin 520kg, £1,175, Limousin 500kg, £1,120, Hereford 630kg, £1,000, Limousin 470kg, £935, Limousin 430kg, £880, Portaferry producer Limousin 560kg, £1,285, Limousin 560kg, £1,280, Limousin 520kg, £1,145, Limousin 510kg, £1,135, Limousin 460kg, £1,015, Crumlin producer Limousin 540kg, £1,250, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £1,105, Castlewellan producer Charolais 450kg, £990, Newtownards producer Limousin 320kg, £990, Kircubbin producer Shorthorn beef 500kg, £980, Shorthorn beef 460kg, £915, Saler 520kg, £890, Simmental 520kg, £860 and Crossgar producer Saler 400kg, £885.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £390 for Limousin bull calf and £345 for Aberdeen Angus heifer calf.

WEANLINGS Sold to a top of £545 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf.