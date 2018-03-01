Fat cows sell to £1,582 for 750kg at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 260 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a great trade.

Fat cows sold to 211p for a Belgian Blue 750kg at £1,582, Friesian cows sold to 137p for 800kg at £1,096, beef heifers sold to 209p for 560kg at £1,170 and 600kg at £1,254.

Beef bullocks to 211p for 580kg at £1,223.

Beef cows sold to: J M Morrison, Armoy Belgian Blue 750kg, £1,582 (211), R Savage, Co Londonderry Limousin 770kg, £1,586 (206), J M Morrison, Limousin 770kg, £1,563 (203), R Savage, Limousin 800kg, £1,544 (193), M and A Millar, Rasharkin Limousin 690kg, £1,255 (182), Walter Hoy, Templepatrick Limousin 610kg, £1,098 (180), W and N Martin, Broughshane Limousin 690kg, £1,242 (180), S Taylor, Ligoniel Belgian Blue 630kg, £1,134 (180), Mrs O Jeffers, Coagh Limousin 610kg, £1,067 (175), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 670kg, £1,152 (172), John Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 680kg, £1,122 (165), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 690kg, £1,131 (164), Kelly Brothers, Ballymena Limousin 700kg, £1,134 (162), M and A Millar, Rasharkin Limousin 680kg, £1101 (162), A Hall, Antrim Aberdeen Angus 950kg, £1,520 (160), I Beggs, Limousin 680kg, £1,081 (159), Alex Connor, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £963 (158), D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 870kg, £1,374 (158), D J Wylie, Kells Hereford 820kg, £1,271 (155), A Hall, Antrim Aberdeen Angus 890kg, £1,370 (154), John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 730kg, £1,124 (154), R and C Hood, Broughshane Stabiliser 690kg, £1,055 (153), D J Wylie, Hereford 740kg, £1,132 (153), A Hall, Aberdeen Angus 830kg, £1,245 (150).

Friesian cows sold to: S Wilson, Ballymena 800kg, £1,096 (137), B Alexander, Ahoghill 690kg, £890 (129), A Connolly, Portglenone 760kg, £980 (129), S Wilson, Ballymena 720kg, £921 (128), A Connolly 720kg, £907 (126), Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee 700kg, £875 (125), J and M Wilkin, Broughshane 700kg, £875 (125), Hugh Hall, Ballyclare 680kg, £836 (123), David McKeeman, Ballymoney 750kg, £922 (123), John Vance, Cookstown 600kg, £732 (122), J Ferguson, Straid 640kg, £780 (122), Kenneth McCready, Dromore 690kg, £828 (120), J McCloskey, Dungiven 440kg, £528 (120), John Vance 760kg, £904 (119), J and M Wilson, Broughshane 760kg, £904 (119), D Morrison, Armoy 670kg, £790 (118), Mervyn Smyth, Cloughmills 700kg, £826 (118), J Ferguson 720kg, £849 (118), John Vance 520kg, £608 (117), David McKeeman, Ballymoney 660kg, £772 (117), D and R Millar, Randalstown 820kg, £959 (117), J Blair, Larne 680kg, £795 (117), 660kg, £772 (117), T F Duncan, Crumlin 650kg, £760 (117).

Beef heifers sold to: T Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 560kg, £1,170 (209), Charolais 600kg, £1,254 (209), R Savage, Co Londonderry Limousin 600kg, £1,248 (208), Walter Hoy, Templepatrick Limousin 610kg, £1,244 (204), John Hamilton, Rathkenny Limousin 540kg, £1,101 (204), S R Gray, Antrim Limousin 570kg, £1,157 (203), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 440kg, £893 (203), D Patterson, Crumlin Charolais 630kg, £1,272 (202), Philip Patterson, Crumlin Limousin 560kg, £1,131 (202), D Patterson, Charolais 740kg, £1,487 (201), R McIntyre, Glarryford Charolais 580kg, £1,160 (200), W and N Martin, Broughshane Limousin 480kg, £955 (199), S R Gray, Antrim Charolais 600kg, £1,182 (197), T Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 600kg, £1,164 (194), S R Gray, Limousin 590kg, £1,132 (192), Blonde d’Aquitaine 600kg, £1,140 (190), D and J Compton, Rathkenny Limousin 580kg, £1,090 (188), D Patterson, Crumlin Charolais 710kg, £1,334 (188), S R Gray, Limousin 580kg, £1,090 (188), J and C Kane, Ballycastle Simmental 540kg, £1,009 (187), Colin Price, Nutts Corner Limousin 610kg, £1,110 (182), T Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 620kg, £1,128 (182), G and J Sharpe, Cushendall Limousin 570kg, £1,031 (181), S R Gray, Belgian Blue 650kg, £1,176 (181).

Beef bullocks sold to: P J Mulholland, Loughgiel Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,223 (211), Walter Hoy, Templepatrick Limousin 590kg, £1,233 (209), Oliver Duffin, Cargan Limousin 650kg, £1,326 (204), P J Mulholland, Limousin 690kg, £1,380 (200), J McBride, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £1,380 (200), Aberdeen Angus 670kg, £1,340 (200), P J Mulholland, Limousin 680kg, £1,346 (198), Hereford 720kg, £1,425 (198), Aberdeen Angus 730kg, £1,438 (197), C McAuley, Carnlough Piemontese 560kg, £1,103 (197), J M Morrison, Armoy Belgian Blue 830kg, £1,610 (194), P J Mulholland, Hereford 750kg, £1,455 (194), J McBride, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £1,338 (194), F Lyle, Larne Charolais 660kg, £1,273 (193), Oliver Duffin, Cargan Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £1,235 (193), John Wilson, Larne Limousin 570kg, £1,100 (193), F Lyle, Charolais 640kg, £1,228 (192), P J Mulholland, Loughgie Hereford 720kg, £1,375 (191), F Lyle, Limousin 670kg, £1,273 (190), P J Mulholland, Simmental 740kg, £1,398 (189), G McKeown, Aughafatten Charolais 640kg, £1,209 (189), Blonde d’Aquitaine 680kg, £1,278 (188), J McBride, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 750kg, £1,402 (187), D and J Compton, Rathkenny Limousin 560kg, £1,041 (186).

A good entry of dairy stock sold well to £2,000 for a second calver from Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod.

Ruling prices: Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £2,000, Denis Minford, Crumlin £1,960, David Wallace, Antrim £1,920, Thomas Carlisle £1,860, Brian Mawhinney, Doagh £1,830, David Wallace £1,820, Brian Mawhinney £1,760, Brian Paisley, Ballynure £1,750, local farmer (2) £1,700, Bolton Brothers, Maghera £1,690, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry £1,680, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,660, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry £1,560, £1,480, Matthew Bruce, Bellaghy £1,460, R H and H A Shanks £1,450, G Clarke, Ballyronan £1,300, Thomas Hamilton, Carrickfergus £1,290.

Suckler stock sold to £1,450 for a Shorthorn cow with heifer calf at foot.

In calf cows to £1,400 for a Limousin.

Ruling prices: David Compton, Carninney £1,450, B McCann, Toomebridge Limousin £1,400, Limousin £1,350, Saler £1,280, David Compton, Shorthorn beef £1,180, B McCann, Limousin £1,070, Aberdeen Angus £1,020, Limousin £1,000, Shorthorn £1,000.

155 lots in the calf ring sold swiftly to £425 for a Simmental bull, heifer calves to £360 for a Belgian Blue.

Ruling prices:

Beed bred bull calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £425, Simmental £420, Simmental £410, Joseph Adams, Ballymena Limousin £400, David Wilson, Ballycraigy Belgian Blue £380, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Limousin £340, W T H Logan, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £325, W R and J R Dunn, Ballyclare Friesian £325, J W Suffern, Crumlin Belgian Blue £320, Robert McCluggage, Larne Simmental £320, W S Kennedy, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £320, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £305, W Patterson, Ballyclare Simmental £305, W T Robinson, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £295, A Bell, Nutts Corner Aberdeen Angus £295, J Ferguson, Straid (2) Belgian Blue £290, W T Robinson, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £285, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Limousin £280.

Heifer calves sold to: J F Smith, Islandmagee Belgian Blue £360, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £340, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £310, A Beggs, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue £280, W T H Logan, Broughshane (2) Aberdeen Angus £280, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Simmental £280, Simmental £260, T Rainey, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus £255, A Bell, Nutts Corner Aberdeen Angus £255, J Ferguson, Straid Belgian Blue £255, A Beggs, Limousin £250, Aberdeen Angus £235, Limousin £230, R L A and D Irvine, Dundrod Aberdeen Angus £225, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus £225.

Friesian bull calves sold to: W R and J R Dunn, Ballyclare £325, Norman Leslie, Castledawson £235, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare (2) £190, Norman Leslie (2) £175, (2) £170, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry £170, Roger Lyttle, Larne £170, Norman Leslie (2) £150, Roger Lyttle, £145, John Patterson, Crumlin (2) £120, R L A and D Irvine, Dundrod £115, Brian Paisley, Ballynure £105.

An entry of 530 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £640 over for a Limousin 360kg at £1,000 presented by A V Magill, Carnlough.

Heifers sold to £670 over for a Limousin 300kg at £970 offered by Robert McKay, Carnlough.

Bull/bullocks 0-300kgs

A V Magill, Carnlough Limousin 230kg, £670 (291), E Gillan, Ballymena Blonde d’Aquitaine 250kg, £715 (286), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 260kg, £725 (278), Charolais 290kg, £800 (275), J Beggs, Carrick Limousin 230kg, £630 (273), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 280kg, £765 (273), A V Magill, Carnlough Limousin 300kg, £810 (270), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 290kg, £780 (269), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 290kg, £770 (265), Georgina McClintock, Glenwherry Charolais 290kg, £770 (265), E and P McCormick, Cushendun Limousin 300kg, £795 (265), J R Keatley, Magherafelt Limousin 290kg, £760 (262), D McGarel, Glenarm (3) Charolais 280kg, £730 (260), Charolais 270kg, £700 (259).

301-350kgs

A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 310kg, £870 (280), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 330kg, £900 (272), W R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 310kg, £845 (272), A V Magill, Carnlough Limousin 340kg, £920 (270), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg, £860 (268), J R Keatley, Magherafelt Limousin 330kg, £880 (266), S Douglas, Limavady Limousin 350kg, £930 (265), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 340kg, £895 (263), A V Magill, Carnlough (2) Limousin 340kg, £895 (263), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 340kg, £890 (261), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 320kg, £830 (259), John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 340kg, £880 (258), Limousin 350kg, £905 (258), W McCurdy, Charolais 310kg, £800 (258), Charolais 350kg, £900 (257).

351kg and over

A V Magill, Carnlough Limousin 360kg, £1,000 (277), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 380kg, £985 (259), John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 370kg, £955 (258), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 400kg, £1,025 (256), (2) Char 390kg, £990 (253), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 370kg, £930 (251), John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 370kg, £925 (250), A S Millar, Charolais 360kg, £895 (248), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 430kg, £1,065 (247), John Beggs, Limousin 380kg, £940 (247), Mrs M Foster, Kells Charolais 360kg, £890 (247), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 360kg, £880 (244), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 400kg, £975 (243), W J Cummings, Ballyclare Charolais 360kg, £870 (241), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 360kg, £870 (241). A S Millar Char 360kg, £870 (241).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Robert McKay, Carnlough Limousin 300kg, £970 (323), A Magill, Carnlough Limousin 290kg, £930 (320), A V Magill, Carnlough Limousin 260kg, £710 (273), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 250kg, £670 (268), Ian Gibson, Broughshane Charolais 280kg, £745 (266), A V Magill, Limousin 250kg, £660 (264), N and S Wilson, Charolais 270kg, £700 (259), A V Magill, Limousin 270kg, £700 (259), N and S Wilson, Charolais 300kg, £755 (251), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 270kg, £675 (250), D McGarel, Glenarm (2) Charolais 300kg, £750 (250), J Frew, Kells Limousin 230kg, £575 (250), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 300kg, £750 (250), Charolais 260kg, £650 (250), Donal McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 300kg, £740 (246).

301-350kgs

Stephen Hall, Monkstown Limousin 320kg, £970 (303), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 330kg, £910 (275), S McCloskey, Kilrea Limousin 320kg, £860 (268), Donal McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 320kg, £800 (250), Stephen Hall, Belgian Blue 330kg, £810 (245), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 310kg, £760 (245), Stephen Hall, Belgian Blue 340kg, £830 (244), Donal McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 330kg, £805 (243), Mrs Jean Hoey, Glenarm (2) Charolais 310kg, £750 (241), S Taylor, Charolais 310kg, £750 (241), Miss J Gilliland (2) Limousin 310kg, £750 (241), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 340kg, £820 (241), Stephen Hall, Belgian Blue 320kg, £770 (240), Belgian Blue 310kg, £740 (238).

351kg and over

W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 380kg, £950 (250), J McKinty, Larne (2) Charolais 360kg, £880 (244), W McCurdy, Charolais 360kg, £880 (244), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 370kg, £885 (239), E Wylie, Londonderry Limousin 390kg, £925 (237), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 420kg, £975 (232), A Magill, Carnlough Charolais 380kg, £880 (231), Donal McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 360kg, £830 (230), N and S Wilson, Charolais 360kg, £825 (229), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Simmental 390kg, £890 (228), Donal McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 360kg, £820 (227), Donal McIlwaine, Cushendall Charolais 360kg, £815 (226), J Adams, Bellaghy Simmental 400kg, £900 (225), W Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 400kg, £890 (222), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 440kg, £965 (219).

An entry of 350 sheep on Monday evenng resulted in a steady trade.

Breeders sold to £134, ewes and lambs at foot to £182, stores to £78 and pet lambs to £28.

Breeders sold to: M White, Claudy 8 Blackface ewes in lamb £134, 12 Blackface ewes in lamb £118, 7 Blackface in lamb ewes £112, Faulkner Brothers, Cookstown 3 cross bred in lamb ewes £100, S McCormick, Martinstown 4 cross bred in lamb ewes £84, M White 3 Blackface in lamb ewes £66.

Ewes and lambs sold to: David Colville, Newtownards 1 Texel ewe and 3 lambs £182, James Sheppard, Raloo 1 cross bred ewe and 2 lambs £162, H Irvine, Kells 6 Dorset ewes and 6 lambs £162, Kenneth McCord, Antrim 5 Texel ewes and 9 lambs £160, E and P McCormick, Cushendun 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £150, P McKeown, Martinstown 2 Suffolk ewes and 4 lambs £148, A Marshall, Clough 1 cross bred ewe and 2 lambs £138, David Colville, 4 Texel ewes and 7 lambs £137, 5 Texel ewes and 8 lambs £135, P McKeown, Martinstown 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £134, David Colville 4 cross bred ewes and 7 lambs £132, 8 Texel ewes and 13 lambs £130, Kenneth McCord, Antrim 3 cross bred ewes and 6 lambs £128, T Mulholland, Loughgiel 1 cross bred and 2 lambs £128, David Colville 3 cross bred ewes and 6 lambs £125, William Rea, Crumlin 2 Charollais ewes and 2 lambs £124.

Store lambs sold to: Mrs M Marshall, Clough 8 Suffolk £78, Hugh Weir, Ballynure 1 Texel £71, DW McFarland, Aldergrove 8 cross bred £68, J McBride, Martinstown 3 Suffolk £55, W Jones Jnr, Templepatrick 3 Suffolk £40.An entry of 100 stores in Ballymena resulted in a sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to £620 over for a Charolais 580kg at £1,200 offered by F O’Hara, Ballymena.

Heifers sold to £535 over for a Charolais 490kg at £1,025 offered by Hugh Crawford, Carnalbana.

Heifers sold to: Hugh Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 490kg, £1,025 (209), Limousin 390kg, £815 (209), A McCartney, Nutts Corner Charolais 450kg, £940 (208), H Crawford, Limousin 410kg, £855 (208), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 430kg, £850 (197), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 470kg, £900 (191), Mrs J Hutchinson, Charolais 400kg, £760 (190), Charolais 460kg, £860 (187), E O’Donnell, Toomebridge Charolais 500kg, £900 (180), A Hall, Antrim Belgian Blue 510kg, £875 (171), H Crawford, Hereford 470kg, £800 (170), S Petticrew, Martinstown Hereford 420kg, £670 (159), Hereford 440kg, £690 (156), Vincent Scullion, Toomebridge Hereford 490kg, £650 (132).

Bullocks sold to: J Bonnar, Broughshane Simmental 360kg, £870 (241), C Kerr, Newtownabbey Limousin 470kg, £1,065 (226), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 460kg, £1,020 (221), Charolais 410kg, £905 (220), Hereford 480kg, £1,045 (217), Robert Baxter, Portglenone Limousin 510kg, £1,110 (217), Ivan McDowell, Magheramourne (2) Belgian Blue 380kg, £820 (215), A Hall, Antrim Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1180 (214), A McCartney, Nutts Corner Limousin 510kg, £1,090 (213), Robert Baxter, Portglenone Limousin 530kg, £1,125 (212), Mrs J Hutchinson, Charolais 450kg, £955 (212), Charolais 500kg, £1,060 (212), C Kerr, Newtownabbey Limousin 550kg, £1,160 (210), J Bonnar, Simmental 430kg, £900 (209), Robert Baxter, Limousin 490kg, £1,025 (209).

An entry of 1,645 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a sharper trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 446p for a pen of 54 Texels 22.5kg at £100.50 presented by Noel Collins, Aghadowey and to a top per head of £112 for a pen of Texels 31.5kg offered by G Scroggie, Armagh.

Fat ewes sold to £118.

Fat hoggets (1,507)

Top prices per kg: Noel Collins, Aghadowey 54 Texel 22.5kg, £100.50 (446), Julie Simpson, Ballymena 2 Suffolk 22kg, £98 (445), David Murphy, Glenwherry 14 Texel 22kg, £97.80 (444), T Wright, Ballymoney 5 Dorset 21.5kg, £95 (441), L McClinton, Glenarm 4 Texel 20kg, £88 (440), D Christie, Ballymoney 29 Suffolk 22.5kg, £98.80 (439), W Holland, Doagh 5 Texel 22.5kg, £98 (435), J and N Morrow, Glenarm 8 Texel 25kg, £108.50 (434), R and M Kidd, Aughfatten 7 Texel 23kg, £99.50 (432), Jean C Millar, Broughshane 6 cross bred 23kg, £99.50 (432), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 4 cross bred 25kg, £108 (432), J Thompson, Kells 19 Texel 22kg, £95 (431), local farmer 25 cross bred 22.5kg, £97 (431), David Magill, Ballymena 12 Texel 25.5kg, £109 (428), Matthew Murphy, Moorfields 9 Texel 22kg, £94.20 (428), Stephen Hall, Monkstown 32 Texel 25kg, £107 (428), Adrian Rainey, Ahoghill 17 Texel 20.5kg, £87.50 (426), W J Steele, Coleraine 20 Texel 25.5kg, £107.80 (422), Tom Gibson, Stewartstown 21 Texel 22kg, £93 (422), Ken Woodside, Islandmagee 9 Texel 24.5kg, £103.50 (422).

Top prices per head: Gareth Scroggie, Armagh 2 Texel 31.5kg, £112, C White, Larne 3 Texel 28kg, £111, F McNeilly, Glarryford 2 Texel 26.5kg, £110.50, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 cross bred 29kg, £110, J Jamison, Armoy 8 Suffolk 28kg, £109.50, David Magill, Ballymena 12 Texel 25.5kg, £109.20, Kim Steele-Nicholson, Antrim 15 Suffolk 27kg, £109, R Johnston, Ballymena 4 Lleyn 27kg, £108.50, R McKeown, Templepatrick 1 Dorset 31kg, £108.50, J and N Morrow, Glenarm 8 Texel 25kg, £108.50, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 50 cross bred 26kg, £108.50, Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore 27 Suffolk 26.5kg, £108.50, R and J Wylie, Clough 21 cross bred 29kg, £108.50, J Boyd, Larne 4 Suffolk 26kg, £108, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 4 cross bred 25kg, £108, W J Steele, Coleraine 20 Texel 25.5kg, £107.80, J J Hill, Islandmagee 13 cross bred 27kg, £107.20, Stephen Hall, Monkstown 32 Texel 25kg, £107, D Aiken, Ballyclare 20 cross bred 25.5kg, £106.80, W Jones Jnr, Templepatrick 17 Suffolk 26kg, £106.50.

Fat ewes (138)

First quality

Suffolk - £80-£118

Texel - £80-£100

Cross bed - £60-£78

Blackface - £40-£60