Fat cows sell to £1,632 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 280 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat cows sold to 192p for a Limousin 850kg at £1,632, Friesian cows to 128p for 580kg at £742, beef heifers to 219p for 580kg at £1,270, beef bullocks sold to 221p for 580kg at £1,281 and Friesian bullocks to 164p for 500kg at £820.

Beef cows sold to: F Quinn, Kilrea Limousin 850kg, £1,632 (192), Michelle White, Maghera Limousin 770kg, £1,386 (180), Charolais 970kg, £1,746 (180), S Beattie, Ballyclare Simmental 680kg, £1,162 (171), Simmental 750kg, £1,282 (171), W Jeffers, Macosquin Limousin 700kg, £1,190 (170), S Beattie, Simmental 730kg, £1,241 (170), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 610kg, £1,024 (168), Desmond Fulton, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 670kg, £1,118 (167), P McConnell, Limousin 560kg, £924 (165), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 680kg, £1,115 (164), Michelle White, Limousin 910kg, £1,492 (164), Aiden Hamilton, Ballycastle Simmental 700kg, £1,141 (163), Wilbert Reid, Aughfatten Limousin 690kg, £1,124 (163), Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 630kg, £1,026 (163), Des Mackey, Magheragall Aberdeen Angus 670kg, £1,072 (160), P McConnell, Ligoniel Simmental 560kg, £896 (160), S and W Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue 540kg, £858 (159), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 690kg, £1,090 (158) and A Kennedy, Ardglass Charolais 610kg, £957 (157).

Friesian cows sold to: W and H J Nicholl, Ahoghill 580kg, £742 (128), S Wilson, Ballymena 650kg, £799 (123), J and M Wilson, Broughshane 690kg, £848 (123), George Forsythe, Cloughmills 590kg, £696 (118), S Wilson 580kg, £649 (112), Oswald Nicholl, Randalstown 620kg, £682 (110), George Forsythe 690kg, £745 (108), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 610kg, £658 (108), M Gordon, Clough 670kg, £663 (99), Mervyn Smyth, Cloughmills 560kg, £554 (99), Oswald Nicholl, Randalstown 590kg, £578 (98) and Brian Paisley, Ballynure 570kg, £530 (93).

Beef heifers sold to: J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,270 (219), Desmond Fulton, Ballymoney Limousin 550kg, £1,188 (216), J McComb, Aldergrove Limousin 630kg, £1,323 (210), Limousin 590kg, £1,203 (204), Thomas Clyde, Antrim Limousin 470kg, £954 (203), J McKinley, Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,080 (200), J McComb, Limousin 500kg, £1,000 (200), Limousin 570kg, £1,128 (198), Limousin 500kg, £990 (198), Mrs N Jamison, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £916 (191), Desmond Fulton, Ballymoney Limousin 480kg, £916 (191), Mrs N Jamison, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,026 (190), D Winter, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,197 (190), A Kennedy, Ardglass Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,134 (189), J McComb, Aldergrove Limousin 460kg, £864 (188), V Hamilton, Cushendun Charolais 610kg, £1,134 (186), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Simmental 620kg, £1,153 (186), J McCrea, Monkstown Limousin 600kg, £1,110 (185), Thomas Clyde, Antrim Limousin 410kg, £754 (184) and W Jeffers, Macosquin Hereford 520kg, £956 (184).

Beef bullocks sold to: J M Morrison, Armoy Limousin 580kg, £1,281 (221), O Shiels and Co, Kilrea Parthenais 740kg, £1,605 (217), J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,284 (214), Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,335 (212), Aberdeen Angus 710kg, £1,493 (210), J M Morrison, Belgian Blue 530kg, £1,113 (210), Limousin 490kg, £1,029 (210), O Shiels, Kilrea Parthenais 690kg, £1,442 (209), R and J Park, Ballymena Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,142 (204), C B Wilkinson, Randalstown Limousin 630kg, £1,285 (204), James Logan, Ahoghill Shorthorn 710kg, £1,420 (200), J M Morrison, Belgian Blue 590kg, £1,180 (200), R and J Park, Ballymena Limousin 550kg, £1,100 (200), J M Morrison, Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,207 (198), Moore Wallace, Dunloy Belgian Blue 620kg, £1,227 (198), Mervyn Crawford, Randalstown Hereford 580kg, £1,142 (197), James Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 640kg, £1,248 (195), R Hartin, Ballycastle Simmental 540kg, £1,047 (194), Hannah Healey, Belfast Limousin 560kg, £1,086 (194) and C B Wilkinson, Charolais 600kg, £1,158 (193).

Friesian bullocks sold to: I Suffern, Crumlin 500kg, £820 (164), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 640kg, £985 (154), 680kg, £1,040 (153), 590kg, £885 (150) and I Suffern 640kg, £947 (148).

A larger entry of dairy stock sold well to £1,580 for a second calver from T and J Mackey, Ballyclare. Matthew Bruce, Bellaghy sold a pen of mating heifers to £790 each.

T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,580, John Murray, Larne £1,420, J McCann, Lurgan £1,360, £1,310, T and J Mackey £1,300, Trevor Brown, Crumlin £1,260, John Murray £1,240, T and J Mackey £1,080, Alan McNair, Ballyclare £940, Matthew Bruce £790, £780, (2) £720, G Somerville, Dromara £650 and Matthew Bruce (2) £640.

Top prices in the suckler ring £1,750 went to Frank Moore, Carnmoney for a 16 month old pedigree Aberdeen Angus bull, cows with calves to £1,480 for an Aberdeen Angus with bull calf, mating heifers to £960 for a Belgian Blue cross.

Ruling prices: B Bailey, Ballycastle Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,480, J Dunlop, Ballymoney Charolais cow and bull calf £1,390, Charolais cow and bull calf £1,350, W J and D Wallace, Ballymena Limousin cow and bull calf £1,190, J Dunlop, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,100, S Petticrew, Martinstown Stabiliser heifer and bull calf £1,080, Stabiliser heifer and bull calf £1,060 and J Dunlop, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,060 and Charolais cow and bull calf £1,050.

119 lots in the calf ring sold to £530 for a four month old Simmental bull, younger bull calves to £380 for a month old Belgian Blue, heifer calves to £360 for a three week old Simmental.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: H and L Wilson, Larne Simmental £530, S Cargill, Parkgate Aberdeen Angus £410, D S Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £390, S J and R J McLean, Straid Belgian Blue £380, J Lynn, Cullybackey Belgian Blue £370, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee Belgian Blue £370, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Hereford £360, D S Wharry, Simmental £350, T Rainey, Maghera Limousin £350, D S Rainey, Simmental £345, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Hereford £340, R Dunlop, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £340, J and S McElnay, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus £330, O Magill, Crumlin Belgian Blue £325, William Crawford, Gracehill Hereford £325, S Cargill, Hereford £315, Cairnleigh Ltd, Belgian Blue £315, T and J Mackey, Ballynure Limousin £310, J Fields, Moneymore Simmental £310 and S Cargill, Hereford £300.

Heifer calves sold to: J Fields, Moneymore Simmental £360, William Crawford, Gracehill Belgian Blue £325, S Cargill, Parkgate Belgian Blue £315, J Lynn, Cullybackey Belgian Blue £315, D S Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £305, William Crawford, Belgian Blue £305, Cairnleigh Ltd, Belgian Blue £300, £295, J Lynn, Cullybackey Belgian Blue £285, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £270, William Crawford, Belgian Blue £270, R J Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £265, D Montgomery, Simmental £260 and R Dunlop, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £255, Aberdeen Angus £250.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee £230, David Wallace, Antrim £185, J and D Glass, Ballymena (7) £170, S Cargill, Parkgate (2) £155, J Lynn, Cullybackey £130, J Fields, Moneymore £125, S Cargill (3) £115 and James Gibson, Aughafatten (3) £115.

223 lots in the weanling ring met good demand with best selling types around 250 pence per kg.

A 370kg Charolais bullock sold for £950 (257p), 360kg Limousin heifer £870 (242p).

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

Hugh McNeill, Ballygally Aberdeen Angus 290kg, £735 (253), Brian Moore, Aldergrove Charolais 260kg, £630 (242), Brian Stirling, Ballymena Limousin 290kg, £680 (234), A Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 300kg, £655 (218), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally Charolais 280kg, £600 (214), T Rainey, Magherafelt Charolais 280kg, £595 (212), S J Duncan, Crumlin Simmental 290kg, £615 (212), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle (2) Limousin 240kg, £500 (208), J McCarroll, Ballymena Limousin 300kg, £610 (203), J and D Colgan (2), Limousin 280kg, £560 (200), D Blair, Greenisland Hereford 300kg, £600 (200), S J Duncan, Crumlin Aberdeen Angus 280kg, £550 (196), Saler 300kg, £585 (195), Simmental 290kg, £555 (191).

301-350kgs

P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 350kg, £880 (251), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 330kg, £820 (248), P McConnell, Limousin 350kg, £860 (245), Limousin 340kg, £835 (245), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 320kg, £760 (237), P McConnell, Limousin 330kg, £780 (236), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 320kg, £755 (235), P McConnell, Charolais 310kg, £730 (235), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally Charolais 330kg, £775 (234), Joe Steele, Cullybackey Simmental 350kg, £815 (232), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 340kg, £785 (230), John Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 330kg, £755 (228), P McConnell, Charolais 350kg, £800 (228), M Draine, Moneyglass Aberdeen Angus 330kg, £750 (227), Joe Steele, Cullybackey Hereford 340kg, £770 (226) and P McConnell, Charolais 340kg, £760 (223).

351kg and over

Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough Charolais 370kg, £950 (256), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Limousin 400kg, £1,000 (250), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 420kg, £1,040 (247), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 370kg, £900 (243), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 370kg, £895 (241), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 380kg, £910 (239), Charolais 370kg, £880 (237), R J McNeill, Charolais 380kg, £900 (236), Limousin 410kg, £970 (236), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 390kg, £920 (235), R Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 410kg, £960 (234), A McCann, Toomebridge Simmental 400kg, £935 (233), Simmental 470kg, £860 (232), R Shaw, Rasharkin Charolais 410kg, £940 (229), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Aberdeen Angus 390kg, £890 (228) and John Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 430kg, £980 (227).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 150kg, £425 (281), Stephen McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 180kg, £500 (277), Simon Moore, Limousin 200kg, £500 (250), W McQuitty, Clough Charolais 290kg, £700 (241), Stephen A McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 220kg, £530 (240), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 290kg, £690 (237), Limousin 300kg, £690 (230), Stephen McAuley, Charolais 240kg, £550 (229), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 300kg, £670 (223), Stephen A McAuley, Charolais 300kg, £640 (213), Charolais 260kg, £540 (207), John Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 300kg, £620 (206), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Charolais 270kg, £555 (205), Charolais 270kg, £550 (203), Brian Moore, Aldergrove Charolais 290kg, £565 (194) and S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 290kg, £565 (194).

301-350kgs

John Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 350kg, £830 (237), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 340kg, £790 (232), W McQuitty, Clough Charolais 320kg, £725 (226), Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough Limousin 330kg, £740 (224), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally Charolais 320kg, £690 (215), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Charolais 330kg, £705 (213), Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough Limousin 310kg, £650 (209), Limousin 320kg, £670 (209), S J Mulholland, Hannahstown Charolais 320kg, £660 (206), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 310kg, £630 (203), Jeffrey Wray, Charolais 320kg, £645 (201), Stuart Graham, Nutts Corner (2) Limousin 340kg, £685 (201), M Draine, Toomebridge Limousin 310kg, £616 (196), Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally Belgian Blue 350kg, £680 (194) and H Park, Ballymena Simmental 330kg, £640 (193).

351kg and over

S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 360kg, £870 (241), Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough Belgian Blue 370kg, £890 (240), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Charolais 390kg, £900 (230), S Weatherup, Limousin 360kg, £830 (230), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 420kg, £945 (225), Brian Stirling, Ballymena Charolais 370kg, £830 (224), R J Stirling, Ballymena Charolais 430kg, £925 (215), Stuart Graham, Nutts Corner Charolais 360kg, £750 (208), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 360kg, £740 (205), Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally Charolais 390kg, £800 (205), Stuart Graham, Nutts Corner Limousin 430kg, £855 (198), S G Lowry, Charolais 380kg, £750 (197), H Park, Ballymena Simmental 360kg, £700 (194), Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough Limousin 360kg, £690 (191), Stuart Graham, Charolais 500kg, £950 (190) and Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally Charolais 360kg, £680 (188).

Braid Shedding sale, Saturday, August 18th 2018: The annual Braid Sheddings show and sale attracted an increased entry of over 1,500 sheep. Prior to the sale a shows, sponsored by Moore’s Animal Feeds and Glen Farm Supplies, were held for the respective breeds of sheep and were expertly judged by Arnold Douglas, Oliver Brannigan and Packie Donnelly. Averages for Blackface sheep were up in all sections and the leading prices and prizewinning positions in each category were as follows – Blackface hoggets – K O’Mullan, Rasharkin 10 Lanark hoggets at £205 (first), Alex Knox, Carnalbanagh 14 Lanark hoggets at £205 (second Lanark), J Hurl, Carnlough 10 Lanark hoggets at £160, Cathy Adams 12 Perth hoggets at £152 (first Perth). Blackface ewe lambs – T Adams, Rathkenny 10 Perth lambs at £180 (first Perth), J Murphy, Randalstown 10 Lanark lambs at £170 (first Lanark), S Mulvenna, Cairncastle 10 Lanark lambs at £150, A Adams, Ballymena 14 Lanark lambs at £145, T Adams 10 Perth lambs at £140 (second Perth), G Wallace, Shilnavogie 14 Lanark lambs at £135 (third Lanark), Mrs M Crawford, Glenhead 10 Lanark lambs at £132, S Mulvenna 10 Lanark lambs at £128 and 8 Lanark lambs at £125. Blackface cast ewes – S Adams, Broughshane 11 lambs £195, T Adams 12 lambs £140, A B Carson 10 lambs £110, S Adams 6 lambs £80 and 5 lambs £80. Suffolk Cheviot and mule ewe lambs – L Anderson Kilwaughter 12 Suffolk Cheviot at £150 (first Suffolk Cheviot), Mrs M Crawford 12 mules at £142, T Adams 10 Cheviot at £135, W Magee, Starbog 10 mules at £130 (first mules), R A Gordon, Cloughmills 15 mules at £120, Mrs M Crawford 13 mules at £120, L Anderson 10 Suffolk Cheviot at £120, Mrs J Mills, Carnalbanagh 15 Suffolk Cheviot at £120 (third Suffolk Cheviot). Show results – Perth hoggets – C Adams, first and second, S Davidson, third. Perth ewe lambs – T Adams, first and second, J Hunter, third. Lanark hoggets – K O’Mullan, first, A Knox, second, S Davidson, third. Lanark ewe lambs – J Murphy, first, G Crawford, second, G Wallace, third. Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs – L Anderson, first, R Workman, second, Mrs J Mills, third. Mule ewe lambs – W Magee, first, Mrs M Crawford, second, K McIlwaine, third. Greyface ewe lambs – A Adams, first, J McCalmont, second and third.

An entry of 3,600 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a great trade.

Hoggets sold to £180, ewe lambs to £84 and store lambs to £71.

Hoggets sold to: David McCabe, Muckamore 4 Texel £180 (x3), local producer 10 Suffolk £178, 8 Suffolk £170, David McCabe, 4 Texel £170, 5 Texel £170, Simon Loughery, Limavady 10 Texel £166, Thomas McIlroy, Raloo 11 Suffolk £166, Michael Patton, Ballymoney 5 Dorset £165, local farmer 10 Texel £162, A Armstrong, Broughshane 9 mule £152, local farmer 12 mule £150, A Armstrong 10 mule £149, local farmer 8 Suffolk £148, 11 Texel £145.

Store lambs sold to: Oliver Duffin, Cargan 33 Suffolk £71, Noel Hamilton, Moorfields 25 Texel £70.50, M McAuley, Martinstown 52 Suffolk £70.50, Oliver Duffin, Cargan 39 Texel £70, David Magill, Ballymena 18 Texel £70, Mick McKillop, Cushendall 15 Suffolk £68, Danny McBride, Eglish 24 crossbred £68, J O’Kane, Carnlough 50 mule £67, D O’Boyle, Broughshane 13 Texel £67, K Kidd, Broughshane 36 Texel £67, John O’Boyle, Cushendall 5 Suffolk £67, Parkmore farms, Ballymena 54 Texel £66.50, G L Porter, Antrim 52 Texel £66, A Kerr, Ballymena 17 Suffolk £65.50, Mick McKillop, Cushendall 26 Texel £65 and Ian Millar, Ballyclare 9 Texel £65.

Ewe lambs sold to: S Weatherup, Ballyclare 6 Texel £84, 6 Texel £82, McAuley Farms, Cushendun 7 Blackface £81, James McLoughlin, Carnlough 9 Suffolk £78, J McQuillan, Cargan 8 Blackface £76, G McClintock, Glenwherry 12 Texel £75, Alex McLoughlin, Carnlough 15 Texel £72, James McLoughlin 14 Suffolk £71, 11 Suffolk £70, B McLoughlin, Glenariffe 10 Suffolk £70, H Reid, Glenarm 10 mule £69, Alex McLoughlin, Carnlough 15 Texel £68.50, J Hurl, Carnlough 1 Texel £66, James McLoughlin 12 Suffolk £65, Alex McLoughlin 15 Texel £65 and M McHenry, Ballintoy 10 Lleyn £65.

An entry of 170 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £750 over for a Charolais 750kg at £1,500 offered by Tom Gibson, Stewartstown.

Heifers sold to £550 over for a Aberdeen Angus 500kg at £1,050 presented by N Allison, Randalstown.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Local farmer Limousin 380kg, £960 (252), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 400kg, £1,000 (250), Charolais 380kg, £920 (242), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 430kg, £1,035 (240), Limousin 460kg, £1,095 (238), local farmer Limousin 400kg, £950 (237), local farmer Charolais 470kg, £1,105 (235), R J Stirling, Ballymena Charolais 470kg, £1,100 (234), J and S Bailey, Limousin 480kg, £1,105 (230), local farmer Charolais 470kg, £1,080 (229), Sam Bradley, Bangor (3) Belgian Blue 370kg, £845 (228), local farmer Limousin 500kg, £1,140 (228), Limousin 500kg, £1,140 (228), Limousin 430kg, £980 (227).

Bulls/ bullocks 501kg and over

Local farmer Charolais 570kg, £1,260 (221), D Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 570kg, £1,220 (214), A Caldwell, Clough Charolais 510kg, £1,085 (212), local farmer Charolais 510kg, £1,080 (211), Charolais 530kg, £1,115 (210), H F McKay, Carnlough Limousin 570kg, £1,185 (207), local farmer, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,100 (207), Charolais 590kg, £1,215 (205), Charolais 510kg, £1,050 (205), J Stewart, Templepatrick Limousin 510kg, £1,050 (205), R and J Park, Ballymena Charolais 530kg, £1,090 (205), Charolais 520kg, £1,065 (204), local farmer Limousin 530kg, £1,085 (204), Charolais 550kg, £1,120 (203), H F McKay, Carnlough Charolais 590kg, £1,200 (203) and D Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 540kg, £1,085 (200).

Heifers sold to 0-500kgs: Norman Allison, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £1,050 (210), Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £890 (202), R J McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 390kg, £735 (188), R J Stirling, Ballymena Charolais 430kg, £800 (186), R J McNeill, Charolais 350kg, £645 (184), Sam Bradley, Bangor (2) Belgian Blue 350kg, £640 (182), T Caulfield, Magherafelt Charolais 460kg, £840 (182), Philip Caulfield, Simmental 490kg, £885 (180), Sam Bradley (2), Belgian Blue 410kg, £740 (180), Aberdeen Angus 390kg, £700 (179), Belgian Blue 370kg, £650 (175), Robin Johnston, Clough Limousin 350kg, £610 (174), Sam Bradley, Aberdeen Angus 350kg, £600 (171), BB 430kg, £730 (169).

An entry of 2,248 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a quieter trade.

Fat ewes sold to 372p for a pair of Beltex 21.5kg at £80 offered by F Harbinson, Limavady and to a top per head of £85 for a pen of lambs from Robert Workman, Kilwaughter.

Fat ewes sold to £110.

Top prices per kg

F Harbinson, Limavady 9 Beltex 21.5kg, £80 (372), J A Carten, Limavady 6 Beltex 21.5kg, £79.50 (369), 6 Beltex 20.5kg, £75 (3.65), W Christie, Loughgiel 6 Texel 20kg, £70.80 (354), J Fenton, Glaryford 17 Texel 20.5kg, £72 (351), J Houston, Randalstown 8 Rouge 20kg, £69.50 (347), J McIlrath, Glarryford 11 Suffolk 21kg, £72.80 (346), A and J Currie, Ballyclare 13 Texel 22kg £76 (345), J Murray, Ballymoney 9 Texel 22kg, £76 (345), A Lamont, Cullybackey 2 Texel 21.5kg, £74.20 (345), H McCracken, Ballywalter 22 Texel 23kg, £79 (343), T Robinson, Ballynure 4 Texel 22.5kg, £77.20 (343), S Wilson, Randalstown 18 Texel 21.5kg, £73.50 (341), J McQuiston, Ballymoney 24 Texel 22.5kg, £76.80 (341), F Harbinson, Limavady 18 Beltex 22.5kg, £16.80 (341), W J Donaghy, Rasharkin 2 Texel 22kg, £75 (340), J Murray 1 Texel 22kg, £75 (340), R and M Kidd, Aughafatten 5 Texel 22kg, £75 (340), M McCann, Randalstown 10 Texel 22kg, £75 (340), S Black, Glenarm 23 Texel 22kg, £75 (340).

Top prices per head

R Workman, Kilwaughter 21 Suffolk 25.5kg, £85, D and F Kinney, Cushendall 14 Texel 25.5kg, £85, R Williamson, Coleraine 27 Texel 26.5kg, £84.80, S and M Black, Carnlough 15 Texel 25kg, £84.50, J R Beggs, Larne 12 LLE 25.5kg, £84, I McKay, Ballymoney 10 Texel 27.5kg, £84, 1 Texel 27.5kg, £84, M Moffett, Broughshane 5 Charollais 26kg, £84, M McCann, Randalstown 4 Texel 26kg, £84, W Reid, Aughafatten 9 Texel 25kg, £83, K Woodside, Islandmagee 19 Texel 25kg, £83, H Alexander, Glenarm 5 Texel 25kg, £82.50, J Hunter, Larne 12 Texel 25kg, £82.20, G Arthur, Broughshane 34 Texel 25kg, £82, P Devine, Aughafatten 1 Texel 25kg, £82, A and W Gregg, Cloughmills 5 Texel 24.5kg, £81.50, I Kennedy, Broughshane 8 Blu 26kg, £81, R P and S Robinson, Ballynure 3 Texel 24kg, £81.

Fat ewes (568)

First quality

Suffolk - £80 -£110

Texel - £75 - £107

Crossbred - £60 -£80

Blackface - £45 - £60