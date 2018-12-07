Fat cows sell to €1,700 per head at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale Monday, December 3rd 2018: There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, December 3rd with a strong trade for all sheep on offer which resulted in a total clearance.

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €80 for 30-34 kgs;

€80 to €90 for 34-38 kgs;

€90 to €100 for 38-43 kgs;

€100 to €110 for 43-48 kgs;

€110 to €119 for 48-60 kgs.

Dry ewes sold from €70 to €124 each.

Cattle sale Thursday, December 6th 2018: Store bullocks - €400 to €600 over.

Beef heifers - €450 to €650 over.

Store heifers - €300 to €500 over.

Dry cows - €500 to €1,700 each.

A good entry for the time of year at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, December 6th.

Trade was slightly improved on the previous week with more buyers in attendance.

Quality in-spec cattle are still most sought after around the ring.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.90/kg to €2.40/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1,700/head.

Upcoming sales

Lamb show and sale on Monday, December 10th 2018.

The Christmas lamb show and sale will be held on Monday, December 10th 2018 in conjunction with the usual weekly sheep sale.

Show classes:

Best pen of five Suffolk cross lambs.

Best pen of five Continental cross lambs.

Show lambs must not exceed 52kgs.

All show lambs to be penned by 9.30am.

Last sales of 2018

Last cattle sale on Thursday, December 13th.

Last sheep sale on Monday, December 17th.