Fat cows sell to £1,718 for 830kg Limousin at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 300 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a great trade.

Fat cows sold to 207p for a Limousin 830kg at £1,718, Friesian cows to 134p for 720kg at £964, beef heifers to 210p for 560kg at £1,176, beef bullocks to 229p for 820kg at £1,877, Friesian bullocks to 182p for 560kg at £1,019.

Fat cows sold to: Robert Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin 830kg, £1,718 (207), R Henry, Kilwaughter Limousin 630kg, £1,165 (185), Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally Belgian Blue 700kg, £1,239 (177), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 490kg, £867 (177), D Rainey, Finvoy Limousin 840kg, £1,453 (173), W and Orr, Ballycastle Simmental 650kg, £1,118 (172), Brian Reid, Templepatrick Limousin 740kg, £1,265 (171), John E O’Kane, Cushendall Limousin 680kg, £1,149 (169), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 720kg, £1,209 (168), A Baxter, Ballyclare Blonde d'Aquitaine 620kg, £1,041 (168), J and R McKeown, Aughfatten Simmental 630kg, £1,052 (167), R J Marks, Portglenone Limousin 660kg, £1,095 (166), John E O’Kane, Cushendall Simmental 640kg, £1,056 (165), Mrs Marion Simmons, Antrim Limousin 590kg, £967 (164), J Walsh, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 640kg, £1,043 (163), W and M Orr, Simmental 670kg, £1,092 (163), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 570kg, £912 (160), W McLaughlin, Dunloy Limousin 650kg, £1,040 (160), T Butler, Ballycastle Limousin 590kg, £938 (159), Patrick McSparron, Cushendun Limousin 630kg, £989 (157), D S Beggs, Ballyclare Saler 670kg, £1,051 (157), John Thompson, Bushmills Speckle Park 570kg, £883 (155), J and R McKeown, Aughfatten Charolais 630kg, £970 (154), Donal McKay, Martinstown Aberdeen Angus 890kg, £1,361 (153).

Friesian cows sold to: T and S Clyde, Straid 720kg, £964 (134), R A Gordon, Cloughmills 650kg, £871 (134), Sean McCrystal, Maghera 880kg, £1,152 (131), Ian Millar, Ballymena 530kg, £694 (131), B Gribben, Dunloy 700kg, £910 (130), Sean McCrystal 750kg, £975 (130), 700kg, £903 (129), 650kg, £838 (129), R J Beattie, Dunloy 790kg, £1,011 (128), T and S Clyde, 630kg, £806 (128), George Kerr, Ahoghill 750kg, £960 (128), D Maybin, Broughshane 680kg, £863 (127), local farmer 620kg, £787 (127), J Stewart, Templepatrick 710kg, £894 (126), W and G Rowney, Ballynure 540kg, £680 (126), RJ Beattie, Dunloy 690kg £855 (124), D Maybin, Broughshane 670kg £824 (123), Sean McCrystal, Maghera 680kg, £836 (123), J McWoodburn, Kells 660kg, £811 (123), B Gribben, Dunloy 690kg, £841 (122), L Galloway, Ahoghill 720kg, £878 (122), D McIlwaine, Larne 630kg, £768 (122), 670kg, £817 (122), W and G Rowney, Ballynure 640kg, £774 (121).

Beef heifers sold to: Robert Hood, Broughshane Limousin 560kg, £1,176 (210), local farmer Limousin 540kg, £1,128 (206), Limousin 590kg, £1,227 (208), local farmer Limousin 590kg, £1,144 (194), Charolais 550kg, £1,061 (193), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 590kg, £1,132 (192), D and P Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 530kg, £1,007 (190), Robert Hood, Belgian Blue 570kg, £1,065 (187), D and P Bingham, Limousin 550kg, £1,017 (185), William Smyth, Limavady Limousin 590kg, £1,091 (185), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 490kg, £901 (184), R J Marks, Portglenone Charolais 610kg, £1,122 (184), L Hughes, Clough Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,067 (184), Ian McConaghy, Bushmills Lithuanian Black and White 610kg, £1,116 (183), William Smyth, Limavady Charolais 530kg, £964 (182), Robert Hood, Limousin 480kg, £864 (180), R J Marks, Portglenone Charolais 610kg, £1,091 (179), William Smyth, Limavady Charolais 550kg, £984 (179), R J Marks Charolais 560kg, £996 (178), S Scullion, Glenarm Simmental 590kg, £1,050 (178), Robert Hood, Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £945 (175), J and R McKeown, Aughafatten Simmental 670kg, £1,139 (170), Ian Simms, Carrickfergus Limousin 520kg, £884 (170), F Kelly, Eglinton Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £738 (164).

Beef bullocks sold to: M J Lucas, Antrim Belgian Blue 820kg, £1,877 (229), A Smyth, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £1,395 (218), M J Lucas, Belgian Blue 780kg, £1,700 (218), H McCullough, Randalstown Limousin 610kg, £1,323 (217), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 670kg, £1,427 (213), Limousin 620kg, £1,320 (213), John Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 660kg, £1,399 (212), P J Mulholland, Loughgiel Charolais 690kg, £1,455 (211), John Blair, Charolais 620kg, £1,308 (211), Charolais 650kg, £1,365 (210), Linton Brothers, Charolais 660kg, £1,379 (209), local farmer, Charolais 670kg, £1,393 (208), Walter Hoy, Templepatrick Charolais 680kg, £1,414 (208), Robert McCullough, Ballymena Limousin 640kg, £1,318 (206), C and M White, Aughfatten Charolais 700kg, £1,428 (204), Robert McCullough, Limousin 610kg, £1,238 (203), P J Mulholland, Loughgiel Belgian Blue 620kg, £1,252 (202), Walter Hoy, Charolais 570kg, £1,151 (202), John Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 630kg, £1,272 (202), H McCullough, Randalstown Charolais 690kg, £1,386 (201), P McKeown, Glenravel Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £1,326 (201), Robert McCullough, Blonde d'Aquitaine 580kg, £1,160 (200), A Smyth, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 660kg, £1,306 (198), W Hunter, Stewartstown Limousin 630kg, £1,241 (197).

Friesian bullocks sold to: R Waide, Cloughmills 560kg, £1,019 (182), H Simms, Carrickfergus 580kg, £1,009 (174), R Waide 560kg, £963 (172), 470kg, £756 (161), 510kg, £805 (158), Eric Thom, Desertmartin (3) 450kg, £684 (152), (3) 450kg, £666 (148), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 600kg, £888 (148), R Waide, Cloughmills 510kg, £749 (147), H Simms, Carrickfergus 590kg, £867 (147), R F Saunderson, Glenwherry 540kg, £783 (145), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 600kg, £870 (145), R F Saunderson 620kg, £868 (140), H Simms 580kg, £806 (139).

A good entry of 40 dairy cows and heifers resulted in quality lots selling to £2,200 for a calved heifer from R A Gordon, Cloughmills. Calved cows sold to £1,980.

Ruling prices: R A Gordon £2,200, Brian Mawhinney, Doagh £1,980, R Simpson, Ballymena £1,880, A T McAuley, Bushmills £1,780, D W Graham, Clough £1,750, Bolton Brothers, Maghera £1,720, John Hunter, Crumlin £1,700, R A Gordon £1,620, £1,560, Brian Mawhinney, Doagh £1,500, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry, £1,480, R and J Millar, Stewartstown £1,360, David Strange, Ballyclare £1,270, Sean McCrystal, Maghera £1,260, Thomas Carlisle £1,240, R and J Millar, Stewartstown £1,230, E and J Arthur, Templepatrick £1,220, T and J Mackey, Ballyclare £1,200, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare £1,200.

43 lots of breeding bulls and suckler stock sold to £1,680 for a Charolais cow with heifer calf at foot.

In calf cows to £1,480 for a Limousin.

Ruling prices: G Orr, Ballywalter Charolais £1,680, M J Lucas, Antrim Limousin £1,480, Thomas Clokey, Magheragall Saler £1,430, Saler £1,410, H Carey, Randalstown Limousin £1,380, D Allen, Magherafelt Limousin £1,190, Gareth McDougall, Bushmills Limousin £1,160, D D McDowell, Newtownards Simmental £1,160, G Orr, Charolais £1,100, D Allen, Stabiliser £1,100, M J Lucas, Antrim Limousin £1,080, Thomas Clokey, Saler £1,070, T Surgenor, Randalstown Limousin £10,30, Gareth McDougall, Limousin £1,005.

Excellent demand for 224 lots in ring three sold – top price of £585 for a four month old Belgian Blue bull calf, £410 for a four week old Charolais heifer. Calves to £465 for a four month old Belgian Blue, younger heifer calves to £320 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Beef bred bull calves: A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £585, (4) Belgian Blue £530, D McKay, Broughshane Limousin £435, Limousin £415, T Herbinson, Randalstown Charolais £410, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £410, Ian Paisley, Magheramourne Belgian Blue £400, Leslie Wilson (2) Aberdeen Angus £390.

Heifer calves sold to: A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £465, Belgian Blue £415, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £345, Belgian Blue £325, T Herbison, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £320, Ian Paisley, Magheramourne (2) Belgian Blue £320, B Alexander Belgian Blue £305, Belgian Blue £300, A Park, Belgian Blue £300, D S Wharry, Blonde d'Aquitaine £290, A Park, Belgian Blue £285.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Conor McAuley £280, £230, Ian Henry, Cookstown (2) £225, (2) £210, (2) £190, (3) £190, J A Thompson, Cullybackey £185, J Lynn, Cullybackey £185, William Lusk, Ballyclare £185.

An entry of 430 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £705 over for a Charolais 380kg at £1,085 offered by John Wilson, Ballynure.

Heifers sold to £595 over for a Limousin 360kg at £955 presented by A Canning, Dungiven.

Heifers 0-300kgs

W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 170kg, £580 (341), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 290kg, £755 (260), (2) Charolais 270kg, £690 (255), E Gregg, Ahoghill (3) Saler 290kg, £740 (255), G and A O’Loan, Martinstown Charolais 240kg, £605 (252), L and M J Blaney, Cushendun (4) Limousin 260kg, £650 (250), D Carson, Nutts Corner (2) Limousin 260kg, £650 (250), M Ramsey, Ballyclare Limousin 290kg, £720 (248), R P McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 260kg, £640 (246).

301-350kgs

R P McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 310kg, £810 (261), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 340kg, £875 (257), Charolais 350kg, £890 (254) Charolais 340kg, £855 (251), M Ramsey, Ballyclare Limousin 340kg, £850 (250), Robert Evans, Randalstown Charolais 330kg, £825 (250), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 350kg, £870 (248), A S Millar, Charolais 340kg, £830 (244), Charolais 350kg, £850 (242), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 340kg, £820 (241), A S Millar, Charolais 320kg, £770 (240), R P McDonnell, Charolais 330kg, £790 (239), E Gillan, Deerfin, Blonde d'Aquitaine 320kg, £760 (237), M Ramsey, Limousin 330kg, £775 (234), Matt Gingles, Charolais 340kg, £790 (232), R Dundee, Ballyclare Limousin 310kg, £700 (225).

351kg and over

A Canning, Dungiven Limousin 360kg, £955 (265), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 370kg, £945 (255), E Gregg, Ahoghill Shorthorn beef 390kg, £970 (248), Robert Evans, Randalstown Limousin 390kg, £965 (247), A Canning Limousin 370kg, £890 (240), Robert Evans, Limousin 370kg, £880 (237), Ian Dodds, Glenwherry Belgian Blue 390kg, £915 (234), M McDonald, Randalstown Limousin 360kg, £835 (231), (2) Limousin 360kg, £835 (231), E Gillan, Deerfin Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg, £850 (229), A Canning, Dungiven Charolais 460kg, £1,050 (228), William Ridges, Ballycarry Lon 380kg, £850 (223), Robert Evans, Randalstown Limousin 360kg, £800 (222), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 390kg, £845 (216), A Canning, Limousin 370kg, £800 (216), Chris Dorman, Islandmagee Limousin 440kg, £950 (215).

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 300kg, £840 (280), G and A O’Loan, Martinstown (3) Charolais 270kg, £740 (274), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle (2) Charolais 230kg, £630 (273), J and S Gawn, Kells Shorthorn beef 250kg, £680 (272), J Jones, Belfast Charolais 300kg, £800 (266), D O’Hagan, Maghera Charolais 280kg, £730 (260), E Wylie, Londonderry (3) Charolais 280kg, £730 (260), Limousin 270kg, £695 (257), J and S Gawn, Kells Shorthorn beef 280kg, £705 (251), J and S Gawn, Kells Shorthorn beef 280kg, £705 (251), Alex Connor, Ballyclare (2) Belgian Blue 220kg, £550 (250).

301-350kgs

S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 310kg, £905 (291), Charolais 330kg, £945 (286), Charolais 330kg, £945 (286), Charolais 330kg, £930 (281), Charolais 340kg, £955 (280), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 320kg, £860 (268), M McDonald, Randalstown Limousin 310kg, £830 (267), J Gilfillan, Limavady (3) Charolais 330kg, £880 (266), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Charolais 330kg, £870 (263), Limousin 320kg, £840 (262), T J McLornan, Limousin 340kg, £890 (261), M McDonald, Randalstown (3) Limousin 350kg, £905 (258).

351kg and over

J Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 380kg, £1,085 (285), S Douglas, Limavady Limousin 360kg, £970 (269), Charolais 370kg, £990 (267), Charolais 360kg, £960 (266), Charolais 380kg, £1,005 (264), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 370kg, £970 (262), J Wilson, Charolais 410kg, £1,060 (258), W and G Hanna, Charolais 360kg, £930 (258), W R Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 370kg, £955 (258), Ian Dodds, Glenwherry Belgian Blue 370kg, £950 (256), J Gilfillan, Limavady (2) Charolais 380kg, £975 (256), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 380kg, £970 (255), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 410kg, £1,045 (254), R P McDonnell, Cushendall (2) Charolais 380kg, £960 (252).

Ewes and lambs sold to: Neil and Pamela Park, Antrim 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £208, Holly Huston, Ballymoney 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £182, Millar McClelland, Doagh 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £174, Neil and Pamela Park 1 Easycare ewe and 2 lambs £170, Millar McClelland 2 Texel ewes and 4 lambs £169, Robert Adams, Ballymena 1 cross bred ewe and 2 lambs £168, T Mulholland, Loughgiel 1 cross bred ewe and 2 lambs £165, Millar McClelland 3 Texel ewes and 6 lambs £164, T Mulholland 1 cross bred ewe and 2 lambs £155, 1 cross bred ewe and 2 lambs £150, Liam Campbell, Carnlough 1 Zwartbles ewe and 2 lambs £150, Thomas A Mulholland, Ballycastle 1 cross bred ewe and 2 lambs £148, Liam Campbell 1 Charollais ewe and 2 lambs £142, Holly Huston 1 Dorset ewe and 1 lamb £135, R Deeney, Limavady 4 Texel ewes and 4 lambs £132, J S Hylands, Donaghcloney 2 Texel ewes and 2 lambs £130.

Springers sold to: Pat Devine, Feeney 12 Blackface £135, J Patterson, Mallusk 8 Suffolk £123, Pat Devine 12 Blackface £120, M Montgomery, Kells 5 Suffolk £120, 3 Suffolk ewes £118, D W and J W Bristow, Portglenone 10 Texel £118, Pat Devine 6 Blackface £112, Mrs J Patterson, Mallusk 10 Dorset £102, Millar McClelland, 1 Hampshire £98, Pat Devine 9 Blackface £95, 8 Blackface £95, Holly Huston 2 Dorset £90, Mrs J Patterson 10 Dorset £90, M Park, Ballymena 1 Suffolk £86, James Davidson, Glenarm 12 Cheviot £86, M Park, Ballymena 1 Suffolk £85.

Store lambs sold to: Holly Huston, Ballymoney 1 Dorset £98, 1 Dorset £98, F and William Dowie, Ahoghill 1 Dorset £80, W D Marshall, Clough 15 Texel £79, Holly Huston 2 Dorset £77, M Montgomery, Kells 3 Cheviot £68, S Moore, Ballyclare 5 Suffolk £68, W D Marshall 7 Texel £68.

An entry of 220 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £660 over for a Limousin 550kg at £1,210 presented by David Christie, Ballymoney.

Heifers sold to £720 over for a Limousin 660kg at £1,400 offered by John Buick, Kells.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

E Carlisle, Templepatrick Limousin 380kg, £940 (247), local producer Limousin 440kg, £1,050 (238), S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 470kg, £1,100 (234), David Carlisle, Templepatrick Limousin 460kg, £1,070 (232), local producer Limousin 390kg, £900 (230), Limousin 370kg, £850 (229), (2) Limousin 440kg, £1,000 (227), Limousin 440kg, £1,000 (227), Sam Barron, Mallusk Stabiliser 490kg, £1,100 (224), local farmer, Limousin 460kg, £1,030 (223), Limousin 480kg, £1,070 (222), Limousin 400kg, £890 (222), Peter Boyd, Straid Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £975 (221), local farmer, Limousin 450kg, £990 (220), Limousin 480kg, £1,055 (219), Limousin 470kg, £1,030 (219).

501kg and over

T A Fenton, Rasharkin Charolais 530kg, £1,185 (223), D A T Warwick, Antrim Limousin 530kg, £1,170 (220), D Christie, Ballymoney Limousin 550kg, £1,210 (220), Walter Hoy, Templepatrick Charolais 510kg, £1,120 (219), Sam Barron, Mallusk Charolais 510kg, £1,105 (216), Limousin 520kg, £1,125 (216), S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 510kg, £1,100 (215), D A T Warwick, Limousin 530kg, £1,140 (215), D Christie, Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,170 (212), D A T Warwick, Limousin 530kg, £1,125 (212), D Christie, Limousin 550kg, £1,160 (210), local farmer, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,100 (207), K and M Gawn, Kells Simmental 580kg, £1,200 (206), J Stewart, Templepatrick Limousin 520kg, £1,070 (205), D Christie, Ballymoney Charolais 550kg, £1,130 (205), G Martin, Randalstown Blonde d'Aquitaine 600kg, £1,225 (204).

Heifers 0-500kgs

E Kelly, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 300kg, £695 (231), John Buick, Kells Limousin 480kg, £1,110 (231), Limousin 470kg, £1,070 (227), S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 470kg, £1,060 (225), Sam Barron, Mallusk Limousin 390kg, £870 (223), local farmer, Limousin 360kg, £790 (219), J Adams, Bellaghy Charolais 430kg, £930 (216), Sam Barron, Limousin 440kg, £950 (215), Limousin 390kg, £840 (215), E Kelly, Aberdeen Angus 300kg, £640 (213), S Rea, Glenarm Limousin 480kg, £1,020 (212), J Adams, Bellaghy Charolais 490kg, £1,025 (209), Simmental 430kg, £890 (207), local farmer, Limousin 480kg, £990 (206), Sam Barron, Mallusk Limousin 390kg, £800 (205), Peter Boyd, Straid Simmental 440kg, £900 (204).

501kg and over

Austin Shaw, Larne Charolais 550kg, £1,200 (218), local farmer, Limousin 550kg, £1,170 (212), local farmer, Limousin 550kg, £1,170 (212), John Buick, Kells Limousin 660kg, £1,400 (212), Austin Shaw, Limousin 620kg, £1,305 (210), Limousin 560kg, £1,170 (208), John Buick, Limousin 530kg, £1,100 (207), Limousin 560kg, £1,160 (207), Limousin 590kg, £1,190 (201), Austin Shaw, Charolais 550kg, £1,100 (200), Limousin 590kg, £1,170 (198), Charolais 610kg, £1,200 (196), Charolais 590kg, £1,160 (196), Limousin 560kg, £1,100 (196), John Buick, Limousin 690kg, £1,355 (196), Austin Shaw Blonde d'Aquitaine 550kg, £1,080 (196), Charolais 540kg, £1,060 (196).

An entry of 2,661 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 518p for a pen of 10 Tex 22kg at £114 offered by Andy Coulter, Doagh and to a top per head of £128 for a pen of 11 Texels 31kg presented by J McKenna, Maghera.

Fat ewes sold to £116.

Fat hoggets (2,341)

(Top prices per kg)

A Coulter, Doagh 10 Texel 22kg, £114 (518), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 10 Texel 22.5kg, £115.50 (513), W A Hagan, Ballyclare 2 Texel 22.5kg, £114 (506), A Smyth, Ballymoney 5 Texel 19.5kg, £97.50 (500), local farmer 61 cross bred 25kg, £125 (500), 89 Texel 25kg, £125 (500), J McGowan, Greenisland 2 Texel 20kg, £100 (500), A and J Currie, Ballyclare 11 Texel 24kg, £119 (495), Emma Campbell 1 Texel 24kg, £118 (491), A Angus, Kircubbin 17 cross bred 23.5kg, £115 (489), N Boyd, Broughshane 29 Suffolk 24kg, £117 (487), B Smyth, Randalstown 30 Suffolk 25.5kg, £124 (487), Samuel Graham, Toomebridge 15 Texel 23kg, £112 (487), H Carson, Dundrod 10 Texel 23.5kg, £114 (485), Mrs C Maybin, Ballymena 8 Dorset 23.5kg, £114 (485), Raymond Andrews, Kells Dorset 23kg, £111 (484), R McConaghy, Bushmills 24 Texel 24kg, £116 (483), Hugh O’Neill, Glenarm 5 Beltex 20.5kg, £98.50 (480), William Weir, Milebush 30 Blackface 25.5kg, £112.50 (480), Walter G Hoy, Templepatrick 49 Suffolk 25.5kg, £122.50 (480), John Saunderson, Glenwherry 19 Cross bred 25kg, £120 (480), James Sheppard, Larne 9 Texel 24kg, £115 (479), J McElheran, Stranocum 34 Texel 25kg, £119 (479), J McWoodburn, Kells 40 Texel 24kg, £115 (479), Norman McBurney, Moorfields 23 cross bred 25kg, £119.50 (478).

Top prices per head: J McKenna, Maghera 11 Texel 31kg, £128, Geoffrey Fleck, Ballymena 6 Texel 27kg, £126, local farmer 1 Texel 29kg, £125.50, J McCamley, Carrick 6 Texel 28.5kg, £125, local farmer 61 cross bred 25kg, £125, 89 Texel 25kg, £125, B Smyth, Randalstown 30 Suffolk 25.5kg, £124.20, Mervyn Orr, Ballintoy 12 Texel 29kg, £124, B Kelly, Toome 5 cross bred 31kg, £124, A Angus, Kircubbin 53 cross bred 27kg, £123, Brian Watt, Loughgiel 3 Texel 30kg, £123, Dominc Boyle 3 cross bred 26kg, £123, S Mulholland, Portglenone 2 Texel 37kg, £123, A and J Currie, Ballyclare 11 Texel 27kg, £123, Walter G Hoy, Templepatrick 49 Suffolk 25.5kg, £122.50, Mervyn Orr, Ballintoy 12 Texel 27.5kg, £122.50, Kim Steele Nicholson, Antrim 15 Blackface 27kg, £122.50, William Weir, Milebush 30 Blackface 25.5kg, £122.50, Brian Watt, Loughgiel 24 Suffolk 26kg, £122, 2 cross bred 26.5kg, £122, W and N Martin, Broughshane 20 Texel 27kg, £122, S Jamieson, Broughshane 14 Texel 30kg, £122, A Stewart, Ballyclare 2 Texel 26.5kg, £122, J Maxwell, Upperlands 13 Suffolk 26.5kg, £122, D Cowan, Ballycarry 26 Texel 28kg, £122.

Fat ewes (320)

First quality

Suffolk - £80-£115

Texel - £80-£116

Cross bred - £60-£88

Blackface - £40-£60