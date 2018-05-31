Fat cows sell to a top of £1,344 at Saintfield Mart

Another very big show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with trade remaining very firm in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,344 for 810kg Simmental £166.

Leading prices: Newtownards producer Simmental 810kg, £166, £1,344, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 820kg, £153, £1,254, Downpatrick producer Limousin 590kg, £200, £1,180, Simmental 600kg, £195, £1,170, Comber producer Herwford 740kg, £156, £1,154, Aberdeen Angus 670kg, £140, £938, Limousin 550kg, £154, £847, Ballynahinch producer Hereford 750kg, £131, £982, Saintfield producer Limousin 620kg, £158, £979, Limousin 580kg, £155, £899, Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £128, £832, Comber producers Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £148, £917, Shorthorn 550kg, £130, £715, Limousin 610kg, £116, £707, Limousin 460kg, £145, £667, Hillsborough producer Holstein 720kg, £126, £907, Downpatrick producers Simmental 600kg, £151, £906, Simmental 590kg, £146, £861, Simmental 480kg, £155, £744, Limousin 570kg, £127, £723 and Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £138, £772.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,689 for 820kg Simmental £206.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Simmentak 820kg, £206, £1,689, Simmental 730kg, £204, £1,489, Limousin 720kg, £204, £1,468, Limousin 670kg, £219, £1,467, Limousin 610kg, £216, £1,317, Lisburn producer Limousin 800kg, £178, £1,424 and Dromara producer Limousin 760kg, £180, £1,368, Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £176, £1,108.

BEEF BULLS: Sold to a top of £1,355 for 910kg Limousin £149.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,125 for 530kg Belgian Blue.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Belgian Blue 530kg, £1,125, Limousin 500kg, £1,100, Belgian Blue 480kg, £1,085, Belgian Blue 520kg, £1,070, Limousin 470kg, £1,070, Belgian Blue 510kg, £970, Belgian Blue 460kg, £960, Belgian Blue 470kg, £960, Belgian Blue 460kg, £910, Limousin 400kg, £890, Lisburn producer Limousin 480kg, £1,100, Crossgar producers Parthenais 510kg, £1,095, Charolais 490kg, £1,040, Belgian Blue 500kg, £1,035, Belgian Blue 490kg £1,030, Belgian Blue 520kg, £1,015, Belgian Blue 510kg, £1,000, Simmental 460kg, £945, Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £890, Simmental 440kg, £890, Hereford 470kg, £880, Hereford 480kg, £845 Newcastle producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £970, Charolais 470kg, £960, Simmental 460kg, £945, Charolais 460kg, £925, Stabiliser 470kg, £920, Charolais 470kg, £900, Charolais 410kg, £880, Simmental 390kg, £860, Limousin 410kg, £855, Ardglass producer Limousin 440kg, £955, Blonde d’Aquitaine 440kg, £950, Limousin 400kg, £880, Limousin 420kg, £845, Ballyhalbert producer Limousin 500kg, £950, Limousin 490kg, £900, Limousin 440kg, £890, Limousin 450kg, £875, Limousin 450kg, £840, Greyabbey producer Charolais 420kg, £915, Charolais 390kg, £885, Charolais 440kg, £870, Charolais 430kg, £855 and Killyleagh producer Limousin 470kg, £875.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,360 for 510kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Clough producer Limousin 510kg, £1360, Limousin 500kg, £1,205, Limousin 450kg, £1,200, Limousin 420kg, £1,045, Glenavy producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 500kg, £1,300, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 520kg, £1,260, Belgian Blue 520kg, £1,245, Limousin 510kg, £1,240, Limousin 560kg, £1,205, Limousin 540kg, £1,200, Limousin 520kg, £1,200, Limousin 500kg, £1,185, Limousin 480kg, £1,145, Limousin 530kg, £1,140, Limousin 500kg, £1,105, Limousin 460kg, £1,100, Limousin 430kg, £1,095, Limousin 450kg, £1,090, Limousin 500kg, £1,045, Limousin 420kg, £1,030, Limousin 430kg, £1,015, Limousin 500kg, £1,005, Crossgar producer Limousin 520kg, £1,260, Charolais 500kg, £1,110, Limousin 470kg, £995, Charolais 460kg, £990, Killyleagh producer Limousin 580kg, £1,255, Downpatrick producers Limousin 520kg, £1,250, Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,070, Limousin 430kg, £1,045, Limousin 490kg, £1,045, Limousin 450kg, £1,045, Portaferry producer Simmental 490kg, £1,190, Simmental 430kg, £1,100, Limousin 470kg, £1,080, Lisburn producer Limousin 480kg, £1,190, Limousin 460kg, £1,070 and Ardglass producer Limousin 460kg, £1,130, Limousin 490kg, £1,125, Blonde d’Aquitaine 480kg, £1,100, Limousin 420kg, £1,035, Limousin 410kg, £1,015, Limousin 410kg, £1,015, Limousin 470kg, £1005.

SUCKLER STOCK: Sold to a top of £1,450 for Belgian Blue cow with Charolais heifer calf at foot.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £425 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf £310 for Aberdeen Angus heifer calf

WEANLINGS: Sold to a top of £590 for Hereford bull calf and £455 for Aberdeen Angus heifer calf.