Fat cows sell to a top of £1,350 at Saintfield Mart

Another excellent show of cattle in yard at Wednesday’s sale with good quality stock and top prices in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,350 for 730kg Limousin £185.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producers Limousin 730kg, £185, £1,350, Blonde d’Aquitaine 630kg, £188, £1,184, Belgian Blue 750kg, £155, £1,162, Blonde d’Aquitaine 550kg, £201, £1,105, Blonde d’Aquitaine 610kg, £174, £1,061, Blonde d’Aquitaine 560kg, £185, £1,036, Hereford 760kg, £134,£1,018, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £178, £1,014, Blonde d’Aquitaine 510kg, £194, £989, Blonde d’Aquitaine 650kg, £150, £975, Saintfield producer Limousin 690kg, £178, £1,228, Ballygowan producer Simmental 670kg, £171, £1,145, Millisle producer Belgian Blue 680kg, £167, £1,135, Crossgar producer Stabiliser 660kg, £169, £1,115, Ballywalter producer Limousin 590kg, £176, £1,038, Comber producer Simmental 670kg, £154, £1,031, Hereford 690kg, £142, £979, Ballynahinch producers Saler 650kg, £157, £1,020, Limousin 630kg, £160, £1,008, Hillsborough producer Friesian 750kg, £134, £1,005, Ballyhalbert producer Friesian 630kg, £158, £995 and Crossgar producer Stabiliser 580kg, £167, £968.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,481 for 730kg Lim £203.

Leading prices: Comber producers Limousin 730kg, £203, £1,481, Simmental 660kg, £187, £1,234, Simmental 590kg, £170, £1,003, Ballywalter producer Aberdeen Angus 740kg, £168, £1,243, Aberdeen Angus 720kg, £148, £1,065, Ballynahinch producer Holstein 990kg, £122, £1,207 and Newtownards producer Limousins 520kg, £207, £1,076, 550kg, £194, £1,067 and Simmental 510kg, £204, £1,040.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,330 for 630kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Killyleagh producer Limousin 630kg, £1,330, Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,115, Limousin 410kg, £860, Limousin 380kg, £850 Ballygowan producer Limousin 510kg, £1,140, Limousin 490kg, £1,125, Limousin 570kg, £1,100, Limousin 470kg, £1,040, Hereford 450kg, £900, Charolais 450kg, £900, Killinchy producer Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,135, Limousin 500kg £1,040, Limousin 470kg, £975, Limousin 460kg, £945, Charolais 460kg, £895, Clough producer Limousin 560kg, £1,100, Limousin 500kg, £1,000, Limousin 530kg, £990, Limousin 490kg, £980, Limousin 490kg, £980, Dromara producer Limousin 480kg, £1,065, Limousin 420kg, £900, Limousin 430kg, £900, Comber producer Simmental 560kg, £1,035, Charolais 460kg, £980, Limousin 460kg, £925, Limousin 360kg, £870, Ballynahinch producers Charolais 450kg, £1,000, Charolais 560kg, £990, Limousin 420kg, £975, Charolais 470kg, £950, Limousin 420kg, £905, Limousin 390kg, £855, Saintfield producer Shorthorn beef 540kg, £980, Downpatrick producer Limousin 480kg, £930, Lisburn producer Simmental 520kg, £920 and Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue 470kg, £875.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,345 for 740kg Simmental.

Leading prices: Dromara producer Simmental 740kg, £1,345, Hereford 660kg, £1,315, Hereford 620kg, £1,230, Limousin 500kg, £995, Comber producer Simmental 670kg, £1,305, Limousin 530kg, £1,200, Simmental 580kg, £1,135, Limousin 540kg, £1,050, Saintfield producers Her 700Kg £1,270, Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £1,260, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,220, Hereford 580kg, £1,175, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,160, Hereford 550kg, £1,160, Hereford 560kg, £1,145, Hereford 550kg, £1,145, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,120, Hereford 590kg, £1,120, Hereford 560kg, £1,115, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,115, Limousin 480kg, £1,090, Hereford 560kg, £1,075, Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £1,070, Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,050, Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £1,045, Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £1,000, Hereford 550kg, £1,000, Hereford 500kg, £995, Hereford 480kg, £985, Hereford 480kg, £975, Limousin 460kg, £955, Hereford 510kg, £955, Comber producer Charolais 560kg, £1,250, Lisburn producer Simmental 620kg, £1,150, Simmental 610kg, £1,100, Simmental 570kg, £1,060, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 460kg, £1,085, Limousin 490kg, £1,070, Limousin 480kg, £1,040, Ballywalter producer Simmental 550kg, £1,080, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 470kg, £1,030, Shorthorn beef 490kg, £1,000, Portaferry producer Hereford 590kg, £1,025, Hereford 500kg, £950 and Portavogie producer Limousin 420kg, £990.

SUCKLER STOCK: Sold to a top of £1,880 for Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf at foot.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at foot £1,880, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf at foot £1,580, Charolais cow with Limousin heifer calf at foot £1,500 and Ballygowan producer Belgian Blue cow with Charolais bull calf at foot £1,400.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £415 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf and £295 for Aberdeen Angus heifer calf.

WEANLINGS Sold to a top of £435 for Montbeliarde bull calf.