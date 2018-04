Fat cows sell to a top of £1209 at Saintfield

There was a good show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale in Saintfield with firm trade throughout.

Fat cows sold to a top of £1209 for a 780Kg Sim £155.

Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Sim 780Kg £155 £1209, Carryduff producer Lims 690Kg £167 £1152, 630Kg £172 £1083, Saintfield producers Ch 580Kg £173 £1003, Lim 570Kg £176 £1003, Ballygowan producer BB 670Kg £149 £998, Holywood producer Sim 650Kg £134 £871, Ballynahinch producer Hol 620Kg £139 £861, Hol 660kg £128 £844, Downpatrick producers Lim 500Kg £158 £790, Her 540Kg £139 £750, Ballynahinch producer Hol 560Kg £130 £728, Greyabbey producer Fr 580Kg £125 £725, Crossgar producer AA 560Kg £126 £705, Downpatrick producer AA 530Kg £128 £678, Comber producer Hol 670Kg £93 £623, Lisburn producer Hol 640kg £95 £608,

Beef bullocks sold to a top of £1426 for 820Kg Lim£174 for Saintfield producer.

Heifers sold to a top of £1115 for 540Kg BB.

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer BB 540Kg £1115, AA 530Kg £1000,AA 500Kg £980, Ch 400Kg £890, AA 460Kg £865, AA 400Kg £820, Lim 440Kg £760, Castlewellan producer Sim 560Kg £1000, Daq 550Kg £960,Lim 520Kg £950, Downpatrick producer Lim 390Kg £950, Crossgar producer Lim 490Kg £945, Maj 480Kg £945, Lim 470Kg £935, AA 490Kg £895,Lim 490Kg £860, Lim 550Kg £840, Lim 420Kg £785, Downpatrick producer Lim 370Kg £935, Castlewellan producer Lim 510Kg £930, Ch 470Kg £800, Bb 460Kg £760, Ballynahinch producer Her 560Kg £915, Downpatrick producer Lim 430Kg £895, Ballynahinch producer Lim 410Kg £850, Lim 380Kg £850, Ballynahinch producer Her 560Kg £850,Lim 380Kg £805, Lim 390Kg £800, Downpatrick producer Lim 400Kg £820, Ch 400Kg £810, Lim 410Kg £800, Ch 430Kg £785, BB 520Kg £785.

Bullocks sold to a top of £1330 for 590Kg Ch.

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Ch 590Kg £1330, Lim 570Kg £1245,Ch 530Kg £1185, Ch 540Kg £1160, Lim 510Kg £1135, Lim 500Kg £1130, Bangor producer BB 600Kg £1240, Her 590Kg £1100, BB 530Kg £1055, BB 520Kg £995, BB 530Kg £995, Her 530Kg £975, BB 480Kg £965, AA 500Kg £900, Strangford producer BB 560Kg £1155,BB 450Kg £1035, BB 550Kg £1020, BB 510Kg £1000, BB 480Kg £980, BB 470Kg £975,BB 490Kg £975, BB 470Kg £960 ,BB 460Kg £900, Kirkcubbin producer Ch 510Kg £1040, Downpatrick producer AA 460Kg £1035, AA 480Kg £1000, AA 440Kg £975, Ballygowan producer Ch 500Kg £1005, AA 520Kg £945, Newtownards producer Her 440Kg £945.

Dropped calves sold to a top of £370 for Her Bull calf and £250 for BB Heifer calf.