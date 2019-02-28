Fat cows sell to a top price of £1,037 at Saintfield Mart

A larger show of stock at wednesday’s sale with firm trade and strong demand in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,037 for 610kg Belgian Blue £170.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue 610kg, £170, £1,037, Kircubbin producer Hereford 810kg, £120, £972, Dromara producer Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £135, £931, Saintfield producer Hereford 760kg, £112, £851, Saintfield producer Charolais 680kg, £125, £850, Ballygowan producer Hereford 580kg, £143, £829, Hereford 560kg, £140, £784 and Downpatrick producer Hereford 600kg, £136, £816.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,350 for 750kg Aberdeen Angus £180.

Leading prices: Ballyhabert producer Aberdeen Angus 750kg, £180, £1,350, Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £180, £1,260, Limousin 690kg, £176, £1,214, Saintfield producer Shorthorn 690kg, £190, £1,311, Shorthorn 720kg, £164, £1,180, Downpatrick producer Charolais 620kg, £177, £1,097, Belgian Blue 640kg, £156, £998, Comber producer Belgian Blue 620kg, £172, £1,066, Belgian Blue 590kg, £163, £961, Limousin 600kg, £159, £954, Shorthorn 570kg, £167, £951, Belgian Blue 540kg, £170, £918, Belgian Blue 520kg, £176, £915, Belgian Blue 560kg, £160, £896, Belgian Blue 500kg, £160, £800, Saintfield producer Friesian 750kg, £134, £1,005 and Ballygowan producer Her 650Kg £144 £936, Hereford 640kg, £144, £921.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,160 for 550kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Saintfield producer Limousins 550kg, £1,160, 530kg £1,120, Charolais 560kg, £1,100, Limousin 590kg, £1,100, Limousin 560kg, £1,100, Charolais 450kg, £1,040, Limousin 550kg, £1,000, Hereford 600kg, £1,000, Blonde d’Aquitaine 550kg, £995, Limousin 500kg, £975, Charolais 480kg, £880, Killinchy producer Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,100, Limousin 560kg, £995, Belgian Blue 520kg, £960, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 670kg, £1,100, Comber producer Charolais 540kg, £1,050, 550kg, £1,045, Charolais 530kg, £1,025, Charolais 560kg, £1,000, Limousin 420kg, £935, Limousin 520kg, £910, Cloughey producer Charolais 560kg, £1,045, Charolais 530kg, £1,035, Limousin 540kg, £1,000, Limousin 510kg, £985, Charolais 530kg, £980, Charolais 520kg, £975, Pomeroy producer Limousin 520kg, £960, Hereford 590kg, £955, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £915, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £900 and Saintfield producer Limousin 290kg, £725.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,300 for 650kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Limousin 650kg, £1,300, Simmental 660kg, £1,240, Limousin 550kg, £1,200, Shorthorn beef 610kg, £1,200, Bangor producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 530kg, £1,130, Blonde d’Aquitaine 440kg, £995, Hereford 540kg, £900, Pomeroy producer Limousin 600kg, £1,115, Limousin 550kg, £990, Limousin 540kg, £985, Simmental 550kg, £945, Limousin 510kg, £900, Ballygowan producer Charolais 480kg, £1,065, Crossgar producers Simmental 520kg, £1,025, Blonde d’Aquitaine 490kg, £950, Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £950, Limousin 440kg, £910, Dromara producer 540kg, £1,020, Limousin 510kg, £975, Shorthorn beef 540kg, £900, Saintfield producer Charolais 370kg, £1,020, Limousin 420kg, £915, Comber producer Belgian Blue 420kg, £980, Limousin 410kg, £910, 400kg, £910, Simmental 420kg, £890 and Ballynahinch producer Limousin 420kg, £900.

Cows with calves at foot sold to a top of £1,550 for Limousin with bull calf.

SPRINGERS: Sold to a top of £1,010.

SUCKLED CALVES: Sold to a top of £850 for Charolais bull calf.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £425 for Hereford bull calf and £380 for Limousin heifer calf.