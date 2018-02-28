Fat cows sell to a top price of £1,160 at Saintfield Mart

A smaller show of cattle at Wednesday's sale due to bad weather.

Prices held up with strong trade in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,160 for 800kg Montbeliarde, £145.

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Montbeliarde 800kg, £145, £1,160, Belgian Blue 760kg, £138, £1,048, Montbeliarde 670kg, £127, £850, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 740kg, £154, £1,139, Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £131, £917, Comber producer Holstein 860kg, £123, £1,057, Seaforde producer Charolais 690kg, £132, £910, Crossgar producer Hereford 630kg, £136, £856, Comber producer Holstein 710kg, £120, £852, Friesian 730kg, £109, £795, Holstein 580kg, £130, £754, Holstein 550kg, £133, £731, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue 650kg, £122, £793 and Carrowdore producer Fleckvieh 680kg, £113, £768.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £950 for 530kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Kircubbin producer Limousin 530kg, £950, Saintfield producers Limousin 430kg, £880, Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £820, Hereford 440kg, £775, Aberdeen Angus 390kg, £770, Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £750, Charolais 350kg, £740, Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £695, Charolais 320kg, £685, Charolais 360kg, £640, Kircubbin producer Limousin 370kg, £620, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 310kg, £555, Belgian Blue 310kg, £510, Belgian Blue 290kg, £450.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,345 for 700kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Limousin 700kg, £1345, Crossgar producer Hereford 790kg, £1,300, Hereford 790kg, £1,300, 770kg, £1,300, Hereford 700kg, £1,280, Downpatrick producer Simmental 680kg, £1,255, Simmental 620kg, £1,240, Belgian Blue 630kg, £1,200, Saintfield producer Charolais 390kg, £980, Kircubbin producer Limousin 460kg, £965, Shorthorn beef 360kg, £770, Limousin 310kg, £670, Castlewellan producer Limousin 510kg, £955, Belgian Blue 530kg, £935, Simmental 450kg, £910, Simmental 420kg, £865, Blonde d'Aquitaine 450kg, £860, Belgian Blue 470kg, £800, Hereford 440kg, £780, Blonde d'Aquitaine 450kg, £765, Seaforde producer Belgian Blue 430kg, £855, Limousin 320kg, £830, Limousin 350kg, £800, Limousin 310kg, £735, Limousin 270kg, £690, Bangor producer Charolais 300kg, £710, Charolais 340kg, £710, Charolais 340kg, £705, Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg, £700.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £285

COWS AND CALVES: Sold to a top of £1,160 for European Angus cow with bull calf at foot for Ballynahinch producer.