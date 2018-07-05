Fat cows sell to a top price of £1,312 at Saintfield Mart

Another great entry of stock at Wednesday’s sale with prices still firm in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,312 for 820kg Charolais £160.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 820kg, £160, £1,312, Charolais 680kg, £162, £1,101, Charolais 690kg, £156, £1,076, Craigavon producer Charolais 610kg, £200, £1,220, Charolais 580kg, £209, £1,212, Charolais 550kg, £207, £1,138, Charolais 500kg, £211, £1,055, Limousin 490kg, £207, £1,014, Charolais 470kg, £208, £977, Limousin 480kg, £202, £969, Limousin 460kg, £200, £920, Hillsborough producer Limousin 600kg, £180, £1,080, Saintfield producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 720kg, £146, £1,051, Hereford 670kg, £146, £978, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 690kg, £150, £1,035, Bangor producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 580kg, £174, £1,009, Ballynahinch producer Fleckvieh 710kg, £141, £1,001, Belfast producer Limousin 710kg, £140, £994, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £144, £979, Holstein 770kg, £123, £947, Downpatrick producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 510kg, £186, £948 and Ballynahinch producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 680kg, £139, £945.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,377 for 810kg Shorthorn.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Shorthorn 810kg, £170, £1,377, Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus 790kg, £170, £1,343, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 680kg, £196, £1,332, Ballywalter producer Aberdeen Angus 720kg, £176, £1,267 and Lisburn producer Saler 490kg, £172, £842.

HEIFERS Sold to a top of £1,030 for 510kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producers Charolais 510kg, £1,030, Charolais 510kg, £970, Charolais 440kg, £840, Limousin 410kg, £870, Charolais 420kg, £775, Charolais 340kg, £700, Belgian Blue 450kg, £795, Limousin 340kg, £660, Charolais 350kg, £550, Limousin 310kg, £550, Aberdeen Angus 340kg, £525, Downpatrick producers Charolais 410kg, £920, Charolais 390kg, £850, Limousin 350kg, £730, Charolais 280kg, £720, Charolais 320kg, £670, Dromara producer Hereford 560kg, £920, Hereford 560kg, £885, Comber producer Limousin 380kg, £850, Limousin 390kg, £840, Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £705, Comber producers Aberdeen Angus 460kg £775, Limousin 300kg, £705, Limousin 380kg, £700, Limousin 280kg, £655, Limousin 360kg, £650, Limousin 320kg, £625 and Ballywalter producer Limousin 390kg, £830, Charolais 360kg, £825.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,190 for 590kg Simmental.

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Simmental 590kg, £1,190, Simmental 580kg, £1,100, Simmental 480kg, £910, Limousin 480kg, £900, Castlewellan producers Charolais 550kg, £1,090, Limousin 490kg, £1,050, Charolais 510kg, £1,010, Limousin 450kg, £1,005, Limousin 440kg, £1,000, Limousin 440kg, £995, Limousin 460kg, £975, Limousin 400kg, £940, Charolais 480kg, £925, Charolais 490kg, £920, Charolais 510kg, £920, Limousin 480kg, £920, Portaferry producer Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £930, Aberdeen Angus 430kg, £880, Aberdeen Angus 410kg, £865, Aberdeen Angus 420kg, £850, Aberdeen Angus 430kg, £845, Aberdeen Angus 360kg, £785, Aberdeen Angus 380kg, £770, Aberdeen Angus 380kg, £710, Downpatrick producers Charolais 430kg, £900, Charolais 370kg, £880, Charolais 350kg £845, Charolais 400kg, £840, Limousin 370kg, £835, Limousin 400kg, £830, Comber producer Limousin 400kg, £855, Limousin 390kg, £780, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 380kg, £835 and Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £770, Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £735.

SUCKLER STOCK: Sold to a top of £1,440 Lithuanian Black and White with Limousin heifer calf at foot.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £520 for Limousin heifer calf and £465 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf.

WEANLINGS: Sold to a top of £490 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf.