Fat cows sell to a top price of £1,340 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A super entry of good quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock on Monday 26th March 2018 which was met with a busy ringside of buyers and a strong trade for the cattle on offer.

Heifers sold to £1,135 for a Charolais weighing 492kg = 2.31ppk.

Bullocks sold to £1,030 for a Charolais weighing 436kg = 2.36ppk.

Fat cows were also a good trade selling to £1,340 for a Belgium Blue weighing 772kg = 1.74ppk.

More cattle needed every week to meet demand.

Heifers: Maghera producer; Charolais, 514kg at £1,000 = 1.95p; Charolais, 514kg at £980 = 1.91p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,135 = 2.31p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,050 = 2.07p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 400kg at £840 = 2.10p; Limousin, 392kg at £760 = 1.94p; Charolais, 380kg at £700 = 1.84p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 350kg at £680 = 1.94p; Limousin, 334kg at £705 = 2.11p; Limousin, 330kg at £665 = 2.02p; Limousin, 338kg at £750 = 2.22p; Limousin, 316kg at £630 = 1.99p; Limousin, 312kg at £700 = 2.24p; Limousin, 342kg at £785 = 2.30p; Limousin, 344kg at £695 = 2.02p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 414kg at £880 = 2.13p; Limousin, 414kg at £890 = 2.15p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 354kg at £785 = 2.22p; Limousin, 350kg at £715 = 2.04p; Limousin, 316kg at £625 = 1.98p; Limousin, 286kg at £600 = 2.10p; Limousin, 336kg at £735 = 2.19p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 604kg at £990 = 1.64p; Limousin, 402kg at £835 = 2.08p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 382kg at £730 = 1.91p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 432kg at £880 = 2.04p; Limousin, 352kg at £705 = 2.00p and Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 402kg at £590 = 1.47p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine,364kg at £875 = 2.40p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 358kg at £875 = 2.44p; Limousin, 364kg at £775 = 2.13p Kilrea producer; Limousin, 364kg at £885 = 2.43p; Limousin, 322kg at £825 = 2.56p; Limousin, 362kg at £950 = 2.62p; Maghera producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 352kg at £810 = 2.30p; Charolais, 312kg at £815 = 2.61p; Charolais, 314kg at £800 = 2.55p; Charolais, 326kg at £840 = 2.58p; Charolais, 380kg at £880 = 2.32p; Limousin, 352kg at £855 = 2.43p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 436kg at £1030 = 2.36p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 434kg at £905 = 2.09p; Limousin, 414kg at £920 = 2.22p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 396kg at £880 = 2.22p; Limousin, 382kg at £880 = 2.30p; Bellaghy producer; Simmental, 302kg at £680 = 2.25p; Simmental, 380kg at £925 = 2.43p; Simmental, 314kg at £650 = 2.07p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 350kg at £650 = 1.86p; Charolais, 284kg at £590 = 2.08p; Charolais, 362kg at £760 = 2.10p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 398kg at £700 = 1.76p; Limousin, 334kg at £620 = 1.86p; Limousin, 438kg at £775 = 1.77p; Limousin, 436kg at £735 = 1.69p; Coleraine producer; Fleckvieh, 470kg at £830 = 1.77p; Fleckvieh, 538kg at £780 = 1.45p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 336kg at £680 = 2.02p; Aberdeen Angus, 400kg at £870 = 2.18p; Limousin, 436kg at £895 = 2.05p; Limousin, 412kg at £660 = 1.60p; Limousin, 362kg at £660 = 1.82p; Limousin, 368kg at £840 = 2.28p and Aberdeen Angus, 388kg at £700 = 1.80p.

Fat cows: Bellaghy producer; Belgian Blue, 772kg at £1,340 = 1.74p; Swatragh producer; Limousin,7 22kg at £1,245 = 1.72p; Belgian Blue, 708kg at £1,220 = 1.72p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 666kg at £1,150 = 1.73p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 702kg at £1,130 = 1.61p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 680kg at £995 = 1.46p; Portglenone producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 634kg at £1,155 = 1.82p and Blonde d’Aquitaine,554kg at £870 = 1.57p.Sheep: Fat ewes to £127, fat lambs to £122 and breeders to £205.

A fantastic show of almost 1,700 sheep were presented for the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 24th March 2018, which received a strong and steady trade for both fat ewes and lambs.

Over 500 fat ewes were offered for sale topping at £127 with several lots passing £100.

Breeders topped at £205 for ewes with twin lambs at foot.

A great entry of almost 800 lambs were offered for sale.

Well fleshed lambs were in high demand with many lots reaching £100 and above, topping at £122 for one lamb at 24kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Maghera producer; 1 lamb 24kg at £122 = 5.08p; Magherafelt producer; 1 lamb 27kg at £122 = 4.52p; Ballymoney producer; 2 lambs 23kg at £121 = 5.26p; Portglenone producer; 2 lambs 27kg at £118.50 = 4.39p; Portglenone producer; 2 lambs 28kg at £118 = 4.21p; Claudy producer; 23 lambs 26.8kg at £118 = 4.40p; Draperstown producer; 2 lambs 23.5kg at £117.50 = 5.00p; Moneymore producer; 14 lambs 29kg at £117 = 4.03p; Moneymore producer; 5 lambs 26.4kg at £116.50 = 4.41p; Claudy producer; 10 lambs 27.5kg at £116 = 4.22p; Magherafelt producer; 13 lambs 24kg at £116 = 4.83p and Garvagh producer; 2 lambs 24kg at £115.50 = 4.81p.

Middleweight lambs: Magherafelt producer; 12 lambs 23.5kg at £115.50 = 4.91p; Desertmartin producer; 15 lambs 23.5kg at £111 = 4.72p; Limavady producer; 5 lambs 23.4kg at £109.50 = 4.68p;Swatragh producer; Portglenone producer; 9 lambs 23.2kg at £111 = 4.78p; Maghera producer; 3 lambs 22.5kg at £110 = 4.89p; Garvagh producer; 6 lambs 22kg at £107.50 = 4.89p; Draperstown producer; 7 lambs 22.5kg at £106.50 = 4.73p; Swatragh producer; 2 lambs 21.5kg at £108 = 5.02p and Ballymoney producer; 21 lambs 21.5kg at £100 = 4.65p.

Store lambs: Swatragh producer; 1 lamb 20kg at £100 = 5.00p; Swatragh produce; 2 lambs 20kg at £100 = 5.00p; Maghera producer; 1 lamb 19kg at £95.00 = 5.00p; Cookstown producer; 2 lambs 18kg at £77.50 = 4.31p; Limavady producer; 2 lambs 19kg at £77.00 = 4.05p and Claudy producer; 7 lambs 16.8kg at £75.00 = 4.46p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Ballymoney producer; 1 ewe at £127; Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £111 and Magherafelt producer; 3 ewes at £105.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.