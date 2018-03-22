Fat cows sell to a top price of £1,380 at Saintfield Mart

Another good turnout of cattle at Wednesday's sale with a firm trade remaining in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,380 for 750kg, £184.

Leading prices: Ballyhalbert producer Limousin 750kg, £184, £1,380, Crossgar producer Shorthorn beef 580kg, £200, £1,160, Belgian Blue 540kg, £184, £993, Kircubbin producer Montbeliarde 480kg, £146, £1,138, Montbeliarde 630kg, £171, £1,077, Montbeliarde 640kg, £153, £979, Montbeliarde 590kg, £122, £719, Downpatrick producer Shorthorn beef 660kg, £136, £897, Newtownards producer Friesian 660kg, £133, £877, Portaferry producer Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £149, £849, Newtownards producer Friesian 660kg, £124, £818, Lisburn producer Friesian 660kg, £119, £785, Lisburn producer Fleckvieh 590kg, £129, £761, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £130, £741, Newtownards producer Friesian 620kg, £117, £725, Jersey 590kg, £121, £713, Belfast producer Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £122, £695 and Ballyhalbert producer Friesian 620kg, £112, £694.

BEEF BULLS: Sold to a top of £1,561 for 1,220kg Hereford £128 for Ballygowan producer and £1,521 for 900kg Limousin £169 for Killinchy producer.

SUCKLER STOCK: Sold to a top of £1,480 for Saler with Charolais heifer calf at foot for Ballygowan producer.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,140 for 570kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Portaferry producer Limousins 570kg, £1,140, 500kg, £1,075, 530kg, £1,065, 480kg, £1,020, 480kg, £1,000, 490kg, £950, 450kg, £920, 410kg, £880, Dromore producer Charolais 520kg, £1,130, 500kg, £1,080, 440kg, £865, 430kg, £845, 370kg, £780, Comber producers Limousin 490kg, £1,050, Limousin 420kg, £905, Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £905, Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £890, Limousin 470kg, £865, Hereford 390kg, £850, Hereford 430kg, £830, Hereford 400kg, £825, Aberdeen Angus 410kg, £800, Hereford 400kg, £790, Simmental 420kg, £770, Simmental 400kg, £750, Limousin 420kg, £730, Shorthorn 420kg, £710, Charolais 410kg, £690, Charolais 410kg, £690, Shorthorn 370kg, £685, Lisburn producer Charolais 450kg, £1,000, Aberdeen Angus 420kg, £950, Charolais 360kg, £800 and Dromore producer Charolais 460kg, £930.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,360 for 720kg Belgian Blue.

Leading prices: Comber producers Belgian Blue 720kg, £1,360, Charolais 640kg, £1,240, Limousin 470kg, £1,055, Limousin 470kg, £900, Newtownards producers Limousins 700kg, £1,340, 650kg, £1,275, 540kg, £1,220, 660kg, £1,180, Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,145, 520kg, £1,090, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,120, Montbeliarde 570kg, £1,090, Limousin 570kg, £1,040, Montbeliarde 500kg, £900, Dromore producer Charolais 490kg, £1,050, Charolais 570kg, £1,040, Ballyhalbert producer Limousins 420kg, £960, 330kg, £825, Carryduff producer Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £945, 410kg, £880, 450kg, £760, 410kg, £730, 420kg, £730, 420kg, £750, Aberdeen Angus 340kg, £740, Aberdeen Angus Crossgar producer Limousin 520kg, £900, Limousin 450kg, £700, Lisburn producer Limousin 480kg, £830, Loughinisland producer Herefords 380kg, £800, 390kg, £760, Seaforde producer Friesian 570kg, £730 and Drumbo producer Charolais 400kg, £675.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £330 for Hereford heifer calf and £300 Hereford bull calf.

More calves required to meet demand.