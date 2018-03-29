Fat cows sell to a top price of £1,514 at Saintfield Mart

A good show of stock in all sections with strong trade remaining.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,514 for 1,030kg Aberdeen Angus £147.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 1,030kg, £147, £1,514, Loughinisland producer Belgian Blue 780kg, £180, £1,404, Charolais 690kg, £126, £869, Belgian Blue 610kg, £130, £793, Ardglass producer Charolais 870kg, £140, £1,218, Ballywalter producer Belgian Blue 640kg, £173, £1,107, Greyabbey producer Simmental 660kg, £165, £1,089, Simmental 520kg, £148, £769, Downpatrick producer Limousin 690kg, £157, £1,083, Friesian 660kg, £132, £871, Ballynahinch producer Saler 680kg, £156, £1,060, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 740kg, £140, £1,036, Downpatrick producer Simmental 610kg, £168, £1,024, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 720kg, £139, £1,000, Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £162, £988, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 560kg, £174, £974, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £132, £910, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £138, £897, Crumlin producer Limousin 560kg, £154, £862, Saintfield producers Limousin 560kg, £150, £840, Belgian Blue 610kg, £136, £829, Newtownards producer Friesian 660kg, £117, £772 and Carrowdore producer Friesian 610kg, £125, £762.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,148 for 660kg Belgian Blue £174.

Leading prices: Ballywalter producer Belgian Blue 660kg, £174, £1,148, Castlewellan producer Holstein 620kg, £153, £948, Holstein 670kg, £140, £938, Holstein 560kg, £152, £851 and Holstein 600kg, £130, £780.

BEEF BULLS: Sold to a top of £1,597 for 1,210kg Charolais £132 for Saintfield producer

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,190 for 560kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Castlewellan producer Charolais 560kg, £1,190, 500kg, £1,160, 480kg, £1,145, 500kg, £1,140, 490kg, £1,130, 450kg, £1,080, 480kg, £1,080, 470kg, £1,070, 430kg, £985, 430kg, £985, Limousin 500kg, £1,125, Limousin 440kg, £955, Loughinisland producer Charolais 640kg, £1,170, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 520kg, £1,140, Limousin 420kg, £1,005, Charolais 550kg, £990, Limousin 400kg, £970, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £1,055, Limousin 410kg, £905, Comber producer Belgian Blue 530kg, £910, Downpatrick producers Simmental 470kg, £910, Limousin 380kg, £910, Charolais 360kg, £880, Simmental 530kg, £870, Charolais 350kg, £870, Charolais 350kg, £870, Charolais 360kg, £820, Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £750, Charolais 290kg, £740, Lisburn producer Limousin 410kg, £865, Aberdeen Angus 430kg, £830, Aberdeen Angus 420kg, £825, Carrowdore producer Charolais 410kg, £750 and Crossgar producer Belgian Blue 430kg, £750.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,250 for 650kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices: Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £1,250, Limousin 610kg, £1,200, Limousin 610kg, £1,150, Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,180, Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,145, Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,100, Belgian Blue 520kg, £1,080, Belgian Blue 500kg, £1,080, Belgian Blue 520kg, £1,070, Belgian Blue 480kg, £1,070, Belgian Blue 520kg, £1,065, Belgian Blue 500kg, £1,045, Belgian Blue 480kg, £1,005, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,180, Hereford 620kg, £1,175, Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £1,175, Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £990, Downpatrick producers Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £1,160, Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,130, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,120, Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,100, Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £1,090, Charolais 490kg, £1,075, Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,060, 490kg, £1,050, Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £1,035, Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £1,030, Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £1,020, Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £1,020, Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £1,015, Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £1,015, Aberdeen Angus 420kg, £1,010, Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £980, Newry producer Limousin 490kg, £1,040, Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £1,000, Dromara producer Limousin 420kg, £1,000, Donaghadee producer Simmental 490kg, £985 and Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £980.

SUCKLER STOCK: Sold to a top of £1,650 for Limousin cow with Lim bull calf at foot and £1,220 for Limousin springer.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £425 for Limousin bull calf and £245 for Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer calf.