Fat cows selling to £1,375 at Newtownstewart Mart

A full yard of cattle on offer sold to a very sharp trade with fat cows selling to £1,375 and up to £204 for 100kgs.

Bullocks sold to £1,300, £690 over £1 while heifers sold to £1,195 and £665 over £1.

Fat cows sold to an outstanding trade reflecting the following prices; Michael Hollywood, Omagh 570kgs, £204, 675kgs, £187, 540kgs, £167. K McMullin, Gortin 680kgs, £202, 775kgs, £164, 695kgs, £155. V McRory, Omagh 650kgs, £181; Ms B Shields, Castlederg 520kgs, £182, 700kgs, £149. B Blee, Donemana 805kgs, £166; G McFarland, Newtownstewart 595kgs, £163; Alan Orr, Plumbridge 680kgs, £162; J D Marshall, Killeter 550kgs, £162; T McAleer, Gortin 490kgs, £163; J Gallagher, Strabane 585kgs, £167. J S Ballantine, Gortin 500kgs, £140. A Castlederg farmer 545kgs, £136. J A McNulty, Glenmornan 655kgs, £143. W J G McLaughlin, Claudy 560kgs, £119.

Bullock prices: Mrs S Miller, Newtownstewart 625kgs, £1,300, 480kgs, £1,100, 565kgs, £1,125, 470kgs, £1,055 and £1,020. Owenreagh Farm Services, Omagh 600kgs, £1,290, 490kgs, £1,105 and £1,025. T M Dooher, Donemana 600kgs, £1,260 and £1,235, 610kgs, £1,250, 550kgs, £1,130, 560kgs, £1,115, 510kgs, £1,100. A Strabane farmer 550kgs, £1,180. A Armstrong, Dromore 560kgs, £1,190. E Houston, Donemana 570kgs, £1,185, 525kgs, £1,130. T McAleer, Gortin 550kgs, £1,190, 520kgs, £1,060. E Hamilton, Castlederg 530kgs, £1,120. N Hill, Newtownstewart 490kgs, £1,015. J A McNulty, Glenmornan 475kgs, £1,000. A Castlederg farmer 380kgs, £900, 410kgs, £840; M Hollywood, Omagh 380kgs, £990, (£260 per 100kgs).

Heifer prices: Alan Orr, Plumbridge 530kgs, £1,195, 510kgs, £1,140, 490kgs, £1095, 430kgs, £850, 460kgs, £950, £90kgs, £805, 410kgs, £845. A Armstrong, Dromore 580kgs, £1,175, 480kgs, £890. T McAleer, Gortin 550kgs, £955. B Dooher, Donemana 560kgs, £1,150. Owenreagh Farm Services 500kgs, £940. A Russell, Sion Mills 455kgs, £870, 500kgs, £860. M Hollywood, Omagh 375kgs, £805. W J Marshall, Fyfin 510kgs, £980, 480kgs, £915, 475kgs, £895.

Sheep sale: Hoggets - William Crawford 30kgs, £123, 32kgs, £126; R Hill 28kgs, £121; L McFarland 30kgs, £121; R Allison 30kgs, £120; S H Stewart 30kgs, £120; S Allison 28kgs, £115; W H Cather 23.3kgs, £111.

Fat ewes: William Crawford £126, £105 and £88; S Allison £108; Noel McIlwaine £108 and £72; R Scott £100 and £84; R Hill £80; Colin Elliott £80 and £72; Dean McNamee £80; Bertie Campbell £88.

Spring lambs: A Condy 19.5kgs, £110 (564p per kg).