Fat cows sold to £1,265 for 720kg at Camlough Mart

Camlough Mart had a full yard at our Christmas show and sale recently with over 300 head.

There was a packed sale ring of buyers, sellers and onlookers.

Despite the current uncertainty in the beef trade, prices showed no signs of decline with a brisk trade from the outset.

Fat cows sold to £1,265 for 720kg, £175.70/100kg and another sold at £1,310 for 835kg, £156.90/100kg.

Other 800kg cows sold at £1,190, £148.90 per 100kg.

Well fleshed heifers were a particularly good trade with dozens selling between 210 pence per kg to 230 pence per kg.

Steers were sold between 205 pence per kg to 230 pence per kg.

The show cattle were sold midway through the sale and got off to a flying start with the show champion, a 640kg steer, presented by a local producer Darren Mullen from Newtownhamilton, selling at £2,600 to Taste of Gullion Butchers with shops in Meigh and Newry.

The reserve champion was presented by Eamon Quinn, a 650kg heifer made £1,500 and was purchased by M and W Farm Meats from Scotch Street in Portadown. The Housewife’s choice was a 570kg heifer, was presented by Michael Devlin from Kilcoo and purchased by Dunbia.

Michael Devlin also owned the second and third prize beef steers, 750kg at £1,590, purchased by M D Livestock and 650kg at £1,460 purchased by J H Livestock. Second prize beef 630kg heifer was owner by Alan Whyte from Keady and purchased by Barry Hutton from Cookstown at £1,540, while the third prize beef heifer 625kg was once again produced by Eamon Quinn from Mullaghbawn and purchased by M and W Farm Meats, Portadown at £1,400.

First prize 645kg store bullock was owned by Paul McArdle, Killeavey and purchased by Kenny Belshaw at £1,360. Second prize 620kg store bullock was owned by Brendan Morgan from Killean, was bought by J H Livestock at £1,340. Third prize 520kg store bullock was owned by Adrian Harvey from Crossmaglen and purchased by Barney Mageean from Saintfield at £1,200.

First and second prize store heifers were 565kg and 585kg were both owned by Nathan Harvey from Ballymacnab and purchased by Diarmuid Magill while third prize store heifer, 630kg was owned by Aidan Donaldson from Crossmaglen and purchased by Barry Hutton, Cookstown.

The management and staff at SAFE would like to thank the two judges David Weir and Sam Carmichael for their outstanding contribution in both Camlough and Keady at the Christmas Shows.

They would like to thank all of our sponsors for their continued support.

They would also like to thank all of our customers, buyers and sellers in both Camlough and Keady Marts who have supported the mart throughout the year.

The marts have continued to grow throughout 2018 and they extend their gratitude to anyone who has contributed to our success.

They wish to extend a very happy Christmas and prosperous New Year to all customers. Enjoy the festive period and stay safe.

The final sales of 2018 will be Friday, December 14th in Keady and the marts will re-open on Friday, January 4th in Keady.