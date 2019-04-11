Fat cows sold to a top of £1,275 at Saintfield Mart

Another good turnout of stock at Wednesday’s sale with great prices throughout.

Please ensure all cattle for fat ring in by 10.30am, sale starts at 11.00am.

Fat cows sold to a top of £1,275 for 750kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £170

Leading prices: Crossgar producer Blonde d’Aquitaine 750kg, £170, £1,275, Belgian Blue 630kg, £166, £1,045, Donaghadee prodcucer Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £172, £1,049, Belgian Blue 640kg, £137, £876 and Newtownards producer Belgian Blue 530kg, £173, £916.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,228 for 690kg Belgian Blue £178.

Leading prices: Donaghadee producer Belgian Blue 690kg, £178, £1,228, Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £174, £1,183, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £187, £1,047, Comber producer Hereford 650kg, £184, £1,196, Saler 720kg, £166, £1,195, Simmental 680kg, £175, £1,190, Blonde d’Aquitaine 670kg, £172, £1,152, Belgian Blue 610kg, £186, £1,134, Belgian Blue 560kg, £186, £1,041, Limousin 550kg, £175, £962, Belgian Blue 560kg, £171, £957, Limousin 540kg, £176, £950 and Dromore producer Simmental 630kg, £187, £1,178, Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £195, £1,170, Limousin 560kg, £200, £1,120,.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,045 for 490kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Killinchy producer Limousin 490kg, £1,045, Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £910, Downpatrick producer Limousin 550kg, £985, Limousin 510kg, £975, Limousin 500kg, £920, Limousin 450kg, £810, Comber producer Limousin 550kg, £965, Simmental 410kg, £850, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 470kg, £920, Charolais 430kg, £870, Charolais 430kg, £830, Comber producer Charolais 370kg, £890, Limousin 470kg, £880, Lisburn producer Belgian Blue 480kg, £880, Belgian Blue 480kg, £850, Saintfield producer Charolais 370kg £835, Limousin 390kg, £805, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 420kg, £830, Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £815, Crossgar producer Belgian Blue 430kg, £820 and Saintfield producer Hereford 510kg, £800.

BULLOCKS Sold to a top of £1,290 for 630kg Hereford.

Leading prices: Comber producer Hereford 630kg, £1,290, Simmental 610kg, £1,190, Charolais 600kg, £1,180, Simmental 550kg, £1,175, Simmental 560kg, £1,145, Charolais 410kg, £1,015, Simmental 430kg, £1,010, Charolais 410kg, £1,005, Limousin 400kg, £985, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 600kg, £1,290, Limousin 550kg, £1,270, Limousin 590kg, £1,265, Limousin 600kg, £1,190, Limousin 670kg, £1,190, Charolais 590kg, £1,180, Charolais 630kg, £1,175, Shorthorn beef 630kg, £1,160, Limousin 610kg, £1,155, Charolais 550kg, £1,125, Limousin 620kg, £1,120, Limousin 540kg, £1,115, Charolais 620kg, £1,115, Charolais 590kg, £1,100, Limousin 500kg, £1,085, Limousin 570kg, £1,045, Killinchy producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,180, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,050, Cloughey producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £1,040 and Ballyhalbert producer Belgian Blue 520kg, £1,035, Belgian Blue 460kg, £1,000,

SUCKLED CALVES: Sold to a top of £760 for Limousin bull calf and £690 for Limousin heifer calf.

Dropped calves sold to a top of £365 for Belgian Blue bull calf and £175 for Aberdeen Angus heifer calf.

Weanlings sold to a top of £500 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf and £490 for Aberdeen Angus heifer calf.

Cows with calves sold to a top of £1,120 for Shorthorn beef with Shorthorn beef heifer calf at foot.