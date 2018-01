Fat cows to £1,100 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The first sale of 2018 saw an entry of 250 cattle.

The good quality stock sold well in each category.

Over 60 weanlings saw several lots of top quality Charolais stock which sold to 256p/k for an outstanding 228k lot from Kilcoo at £585.

A 204k Simmental from the same suckler herd sold at £500 or 245p/k.

The bullocks saw a pen of Charolais bred males sell to £1,205 and averaged £1,110 each and over £2.00 per kilo.

A Damolly farmer reached £1,200 for 660k Limousin and £1,000 twice for two 578k Limousin.

A top pence per kilo for the bullocks was 216p for 518k Charolais at £1,120.

Heifers topped at £1,170 for 608k Charolais from Begney.

Fat cows cleared up to £1,100 for 750k Charolais from Magheragall farm.

Dropped calves sold to £320 for Fleckvieh bulls from Sheepbridge and £300 for a Simmental heifer calf from Derrylecka.

DROPPED CALVES

Sheepbridge farmer: Fleckvieh bull £320, Hereford heifer £290, Hereford bull £280. Ballyward farmer: Aberdeen Angus bulls, £370, £305 and £305. Annavale farm: Belgian Blue bull £300. Dromara farmer: British Blue bull £300, heifer £350. Katesbridge farmer: Friesian bulls £255 each. Derrylecka farmer: Simmental heifer £300. Clontifleece farmer: Simmental heifer £295. Aughnaskeagh farmer: Hereford heifer £240.

WEANLINGS

Kilcoo farmer: 228k at £585, 204k at £500, 228k at £500, 186k at £375. Finnis farmer: 10 Charolais bulls 382k at £830, 418k at £830, 306k at £725, 340k at £785. Rostrevor farmer: 398k at £790, 344k at £665, 320k at £640, 316k at £620. Ballela farmer: 148k at £390, 210k at £470, 210k at £460, 246k at £495. Edengo farmer: 10 Belgian Blue 378k at £780, 404k at £780, 392k at £765, 390k at £715.

HEIFERS

Begney farmer: 608k at £1,175, 552k at £950, 560k at £900. Dromara farmer: 352k at £855. Begney farmer: 486k at £855, 504k at £850, 518k at £850.

FAT COWS

Magheragall farmer: 750k at £1,100, 696k at £900. Ballyward farmer: 714k at £940, 622k at £850. Ballydrummond farmer: 664k at £800. Annalong farmer: 610k at £775. Dromara farmer: 614k at £700. Katesbridge farmer: Holstein cows, 800k at £775, 582k at £770, 668k at £600.

BULLOCKS

Loughbrickland farmer: 15 Charolais, 598k at £1,205, 590k at £1,135, 588k at £1,180, 532k at £1,135, 518k at £1,120, 534k at £1,120, 572k at £1,160, 554k at £1,120, 586k at £1,115, 518k at £1,100, 558k at £1,090. Begney farmer: 608k at £1,170. Damolly farmer: 578k at £1,000, 580k at £1,000, 664k at £1,000. Katesbridge farmer: 430k at £835. Friesian bullocks topped at £795 for 560k from Newry.

An excellent trade for sheep on Tuesday evening saw fat hoggets reached £95 per head.

The top 10 lots sold from £91 to £95.

Fat rams sold to £133 for a Hilltown farmer and fat ewes to £100 for a Kilkeel farmer.

HOGGETS

Aughnaskeagh farmer: 30k at £95. Dromara farmer: 30k at £94. Kilkeel farmer: 28k at £93. Ballyward farmer: 27.6k at £93. Corbally farmer: 26k at £92. Katesbridge farmer: 25.2k at £92. Dromore farmer: 25.9k at £91.50 and 25.8k at £91.

FAT RAMS

Hilltown farmer: £133. Castlewellan farmer: £121. Glenloughlin farmer: £100. Shinn farmer: £90.

194 FAT EWES

Kilkeel farmer: £100. Shinn farmer: £99. Ballynahinch farmer: £92. Katesbridge farmer: £90. Corbally farmer: £90. Hilltown farmer: £90. Rathfriland farmer: £90.