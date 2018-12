Fat cows to a top of £1301 at Saintfield

As shows of cattle are getting smaller prices are remaining strong and there is still a good demand in all sections at Saintfield.

Fat cows sold to a top of £1301 for 770kg BB £169.

Leading prices: Dromara producer BB 770Kg £169 £1301, Lim 850Kg £150 £1275, BB 810Kg £157 £1271, Lim 770Kg £160 £1232, Lim 710Kg £172 £1221, Sim 770Kg £152 £1170, Lim 820Kg £140 £1148, BB 750Kg £147 £1102,BB 760Kg £142 £1079, Craigavon producer BB 700Kg £179 £1253, Saintfield producer Lim 640Kg £170 £1088, Moira producer Lim 650Kg £166 £1079, Lim 550Kg £172 £946, Downpatrick producer Lim 650Kg £153 £994, Castlewellan producer Lim 730Kg £135 £985.

Beef bullocks sold to a top of £ £1424 for 800Kg Shb £178.

Leading prices: Newcastle producer Shb 800Kg £178 £1424, Sim 820Kg £169 £1385, AA 480Kg £153 £1193, BB 720Kg £164 £1180, AA 710Kg £162 £1150, Lim 690Kg £166 £1145, Ch 730Kg £154 £1124, Her 780Kg £140 £1092, BB 680Kg £160 £1088, Ch 670Kg £160 £1072, Lim 710Kg £150 £1065.

Heifers sold to a top of £865 for 540Kg Her.

Leading prices: Carryduff producer Hers 540Kg £865, 570Kg £860, 520Kg £800,520Kg £760, 430Kg £625, Hillsborough producer BB 490Kg £790, Bangor producer Ch 370Kg £755,Daq 400Kg £670, Ch 370Kg £660,Ch 340Kg £620, Newtownards producer Her 470Kg £700, Ballywalter producer AA 390Kg £680, Ch 400Kg £675, Crossgar producer AA 360Kg £590.

Bullocks sold to a top of £1190 for 650Kg AA.

Leading prices: Dromara producer AA 650Kg £1190, AA 630Kg £1125, AA 640Kg £1120, AA 680Kg £1100, Fkv 580Kg £1045, Fkv 610Kg £1045,Fkv 620Kg £990, Portaferry producer Her 610Kg £1175, Her 600Kg £1080, Lim 550Kg £1070, Her 600Kg £1055, Her 580Kg £1050, Her 570Kg £1005, Her 550Kg £1005, Her 580Kg £990, Hillsborough producer Ch 520Kg £1070, Ch 510Kg £1070, Crumlin producer Sim 470Kg £995, Portaferry producer Lim 530Kg £975.

Suckled calves sold to a top of £755 for 400Kg Sal.

Suckler stock sold to a top of £1520 for Lim Springing cow.