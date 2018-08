Fat cows to a top of £1406 at Saintfield

A good show again at Wednsday’s sale at Saintfield with good trade throughout.

Fat cows sold to a top of £1406 for 760Kg Lim £185.

Leading prices: Carryduff producer Lim 760Kg £185 £1406, Killinchy producer Sim 730Kg £176 £1284, Lisburn producer AA 870Kg £138 £1200, Kircubbin producers Ch 790Kg £148 £1169, Sal 780Kg £145 £1131,AA 780Kg £130 £1014, Sim 680Kg £135 £918, Sim 720Kg £124 £892, Lim 690Kg £128 £883, Holywood producer Her 910Kg £124 £1128, Ch 560Kg £188 £1052, Sim 780Kg £134 £1045, Crossgar producer Lim 710Kg £146 £1036, Comber producer Sim 670Kg £154 £1031, Lisburn producer Lim 670Kg £150 £1005, Ballyhalbert producer Her 740kg £130 £962, Saintfield producer Fkv 610Kg £151 £921,

Beef bullocks sold to a top of £1293 for 670kg Ch £193,

Leading prices: Ballyhalbert producer Lim 690Kg £180 £1242, Ch 650Kg £190 £1235, Sim 650Kg £187 £1215, Ballynahinch producer Lim 640Kg £190 £1159, Lim 570Kg £194 £1105,

Heifers sold to a top of £1260 for 550Kg Lim.

Leading prices: Ballyhalbert producer Lim 550Kg £1260, Comber producer Lim 590Kg £1100,Lim 540Kg £1040, Ballyroney producer AA 560Kg £1090, AA 490Kg £940, Hillsborough producer Ch 480Kg £915, Ch 480Kg £900, Ch 450Kg £875, Lim 420Kg £800, Ch 420Kg £790, Ch 410Kg £785, Ch 420Kg £780, Kircubbin producer AA 510Kg £900, Millisle producer Lim 430Kg £900, Lim 520Kg £890, Ch 490Kg £880, Lim 450Kg £870, Downpatrick producer Lim 470Kg £810, Lim 500Kg £790, Lim 530Kg £750, Sim 500Kg £700, Lim 350Kg £680, Ballynahinch producer Lim 410Kg £680,

Bullocks sold to a top of £1000 for 510Kg Lim

Leading prices: Saintfield producer Lims 510Kg £1000, 440Kg £975, 420Kg £965, 430Kg £940, 440Kg, £835, Ballygowan producer Sh 500Kg £925, Strangford producer Her 500Kg £885, BB 460Kg £840, Crossgar producer AA 420Kg £865, AA 360Kg £735, AA 320Kg £730, AA 340Kg £690, AA 320Kg £645, Portaferry producer Her 460Kg £780, Her 440Kg £740, Downpatrick producer Lim 360Kg £770,Kircubbin producer Her 430Kg £710, Ballynahinch producers Lim 350Kg £670, Lim 500Kg £650, Lim 350Kg £640, Shd 480Kg £600, Lim 270Kg £580, Shd 450Kg £570, Shd 420Kg £540, Lim 390Kg £525, Lisburn producer Ch 300Kg £645, Her 290Kg £520,

Dropped calves sold to a top of £400 for Lim bull calf & £300 for Lim heifer calf.