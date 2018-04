Fat ewes sell for £132 and ewes and lambs for £200 at Gortin Mart

Lambs continue to sell to a firm trade selling up to £140/32kg on Monday.

Great demand on store lambs £90, fat ewes £132 and ewes and lambs £200.

FAT LAMBS

Patrick Molloy £140/32kg, Walter Fleming £138/33kg, Peter Kelly £137/29kg, S Kelly £131/32kg, D and E Allen £131/28kg, Chris McAweaney £130/25kg, £127/21kg, £127/24kg, Niall Daly £129/24kg, £127/21kg, James Chivers £126/22kg, Cookstown Farm £125.50/23kg, J Tanney £125/25kg, Gerard McBride £125/21kg, Jordan Ross £125/28kg R Turner £124.50/25kg, Patrick McCullagh £123/21kg, Desmond Shannon £123/25kg, John Sweeney £122/25kg, Edna Cartwright £121/26kg, Pearse Foster £120/21kg, Patrick Kelly £120/20kg, S Lynch £119/23kg, E Lee £117.50/23kg, Bernard Ward £117/23kg, £117/23kg, S Daly £116/24kg, £113/23kg, Peter Kelly £112/23kg, J Tanney £110/23kg, John McGeough £109/23kg and Bernard Ward £100/22kg.

STORE LAMBS

A Scott £90, J Tanny £90, D Sproule £90, Thomas Boyd £89, J and H Foster £88, M Hamilton £86, Henry Bell £85, A and A J Hetherington £85, D Sproule £85, Francis Bradley £82, E O’Hagan £81, Ryan Rafferty £81, Thomas Boyd £80, D and E Allen £80, D Sproule £73 and Liam Gormley £72.

FAT EWES

Frank McConville £132, J and H Foster £130, Patrick Dunne £125, James Chivers £125, Cookstow Farms £120, Niall Daly £120, Robert Crawford £118, James Chivers £116.50, £116.50, Preston Farms £115, J and H Foster £114, W Lynch £114, Kieran McGrath £110, A Moore £109.50, £103, £100, J and H Foster £109, J McCrystal £105, James Doherty £100, Seamus Conway £95, Henry Bell £95, D Martin £95 and Robert McCullagh £93.

EWES & LAMBS

William Irwin £200, Seamus McMenamin £182, £150, £130, Seamus Conway £175, Eddie McElhinney £172, £158, £140, £130, J Tanney £168, William Irvine £142, £125, £120, Patrick Flanagan £132, £130, Eddie McElhinney £125, £110 and Henry Bell £118.