Fat ewes sell from €60 to €140 at Raphoe Mart

There was a good entry of sheep on Monday, April 1 at Raphoe Mart with a good trade for all stock on offer.

Hoggets sold at:

€90 to €100 for 36-40 kgs.

€100 to €120 for 40-45 kgs.

€110 to €120 for 45-50 kgs.

€120 to €128 for 50-58 kgs.

7 Suffolk ewe hoggets 70 kg sold for €140 each.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €140.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €150 to €180.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €220 to €275.

Easter lamb sale will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019.

Cattle sale on Thursday, April 4, 2019: Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €3.05/kg.

Bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €2.90/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.10/kg to €3.10/kg.

Fat cows sold from €705/head to €1,345/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €600 to €660 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €855 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €825 over.

Beef heifers - €405 to €885 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €790 over.

A bigger entry of cattle on Thursday, April 4 at Raphoe Mart.

An excellent trade with strong stores and forward stores in great demand with lots of

farmer and feedlot activity around the ring.

Likewise lighter stores and weanlings were up in price with farmers and agents all in competition for these - selling up to and over €3.00/kg.

Raphoe Livestock Mart will hold a pedigree beef female sale on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 6.30pm.

Entries welcome for all pedigree beef bred females - cows, heifers and maidens.

Entry forms are available from the mart office.

Entries close on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.