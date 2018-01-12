Fat ewes sell from €60 to a high of €129 at Raphoe Mart

There was a good entry of sheep at the first sale of 2018 at Raphoe Mart on Monday, January 8th, with a lot of activity around the sales ring which resulted in most sheep being sold.

A good overall trade with lamb prices as follows:

€65 to €75 for 30-34kgs, €72 to €82 for 34-37kgs, €80 to €92 for 38-42kgs, €92 to €100 for 42-47kgs, €100 to €116 for 48-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to a high of €129.

At the cattle sale at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, January 11th, top class bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €1,110 over, beef bullocks - €600 to €1,105 over, store bullocks - €400 to €800 over, beef heifers - €550 to €1,005 over, store heifers - €350 to €670 over and dry cows - €700 to €1,780 each.

The first sale of 2018 started with a large entry of cattle and a lively trade with many keen buyers in attendance.

Quality store cattle were in strong demand selling to €1,880 for 775kgs (bullock) and €1,815 for 715kgs (bullock).

Bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €2.70/kg, bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €3.10/kg, Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg and fat cows sold from €700/head to €1,780/head

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.