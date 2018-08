Fat ewes sell to £1,160 at Newtownstewart Mart

At Newtownstewart Mart there was a full yard of stock on offer sold which sold very sharp trade.

Fat ewes sold to £1,160 and £147 per 100kgs, bullocks sold to £1,145 and £620 over £1 while heifers sold to £530 over £1.

Fat cows: N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 790kgs, £147, 800kgs, £139. Jas Lowry, Bready 570kgs, £140. H Kee, Douglas Bridge 700kg Friesians £132. C Sproule, Gortin 650kgs, £129. C Houston, Donemana 725kgs, £125. E McNamee, Omagh 600kgs, £140. Bullock and bull prices: R N McCrea, Ballymagorry 525kgs, £1,145, 500kgs, £1,045, 480kgs, £985 and £975. A Gortin farmer 540kgs, £1,145, 510kgs, £1,065, 490kgs, £1,100, 450kgs, £1,005, 425kgs, £930. R Hamilton, Castlederg 485kgs, £1,070, 475kgs, £1,050, 460kgs, £1,010, 445kgs, £935 and £845, 430kgs, £885, 395kgs, £845, 415kgs, £835. S Reid, Drumquin 490kgs, £1,025 and £975, 475kgs, £970, 415kgs, £815. M Patton, Douglas Bridge 420kgs, £945, 435kgs, £900. J McBride, Glenmornan 415kgs, £900. A Sproule, Kesh 505kgs, £845, R Callen, Greysteele 400kgs, £815.

Heifer prices: R N McCrea, Ballymagorry 505kgs, £1,035, 440kgs, £785. A Castlederg farmer 420kgs, £870, 430kgs, £800; M Patton, Douglas Bridge 475kgs, £890, 445kgs, £890. S Kee, Douglas Bridge 420kgs, £885; W J Bradley, Londonderry 565kgs, £915, 465kgs, £840; Jas McBride, Glenmornan 375kgs, £790, 400kgs, £775; S Robinson, Reaghan 470kgs, £890, 465kgs, £810, 445kgs, £815. A Castlederg farmer 440kgs, £810. M Moore, Drumquin 515kgs, £835, E McNamee, Omagh 390kgs, £765, 345kgs, £690.

Sheep sale: Lamb prices - D Keatley 24.6kgs, £91.50; D McIlwaine 24.6kgs, £90.50; S G dennison 23.8kgs, £88; a local farmer 27kgs, £88; D Hamilton 27.4kgs, £86; T McNamee 22.5kgs, £85.50; B Nethery 23.8kgs, £85; H McFarland 23.6kgs, £85; D Dunbar 25.8kgs, £85; J Armstrong 23.75kgs, £83; L McFarland 24kgs, £84; G Monteith 23.6kgs, £82 and A Condy 23kgs, £84.00.