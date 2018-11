Fat ewes sell to £100 at Armoy Mart

A smaller show of 690 head last Wednesday saw fat lambs sell to £89.00.

Fat ewes to £100 and store lambs were a great trade selling to £75.50.

FAT LAMBS

A Devlin, Armoy, 29kgs, £8.00. William Nutt, Bushmills, 30kgs, £98.00. P McClafferty, Cloughmills, 25kgs, £84.50. Richard Kane, Bushmills, 30kgs, £87.00. John Todd, Ballycastle, 25kgs, £85.00. John Thompson, 24kgs, £83.20. D Huey, Armoy, 25kgs, £85.00. G McIlroy, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £83.00. D McCouaig, Ballycastle, 22kgs, £78.50.

STORE LAMBS

J Gardiner, Ballymena, 17 Texel, £72.00. A Devlin, Ballycastle, 28 Suffolk, £68.00. J Black, Ballycastle, 30 Suffolk, £69.50. S McMullan, Ballycastle, 18 Blackface £55.50. J Black, Ballycastle, 14 Suffolk, £55.00. J J McAlister, Glendun, 36 Blackface £55.00. D McCouaig, Ballyvoy, 16 Texel, £71.00. John Alcorn, Coleraine, 9 Texel, £72.00.

FAT EWES

Peter Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £100. R Todd, Ballycastle, Texel, £81.00. K Hunter, Ballymoney, Texel, £80.00. P Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £95.00. Ballymoney farmer, Suffolk, £74.50. S Hill, Ballycastle, Texel, £75.50. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Texel, £77.50.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.