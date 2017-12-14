Fat ewes sell to £104 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The weather reduced sheep numbers to just over 600 head.

Prices were excellent with 28k lambs selling to £91 from Katesbridge.

A second lot sold at £90.

A Ballynanny farmer also obtained £90 for 30k.

Warrenpoint farmer: 25.5k at £89. Ballynahatton farmer: 24k at £87. Cullion farmer: 26.9k at £87. Shinn farmer: 25k at £86. Drumlough farmer: 25.2k at £86.

FAT EWES

Rathfriland farmer £104. Ballyward farmer: £90. Kilcoo farmer: £89. Moneyslane farmer: £82. Dromore farmer: £79 etc.

BREEDERS

A special entry of breeding ewes sold at £138, £132, £130, £125 etc.