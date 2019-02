Fat ewes sell to £110 at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday, February 16, 2019 hoggets sold to £97.00.

Fat ewes to £110.00 and light weight lambs to £4.12ppk.

Hoggets

Newry farmer 28kg and 25kg, £97.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 30kg, £97.00, Crossgar farmer 28kg, £94.50, Castlewellan farmer 24kg, £93.00, Castlewellan farmer 25kg, £88.00, Raffery farmer 22kg, £86.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 22kg, £84.50, Tyrella farmer 16kg, £66.50 and Ballyward farmer 16kg, £61.00.

FAT EWES

Downpatrick farmer £110.00, Annacloy farmer £90.00, Annalong farmer £85.00, Downpatrick and Annacloy farmers £80.00, Ballygowan farmer £70.00 and £67.00 and Castlewellan, Crossgar and Downpatrick farmers £65.00.