Fat ewes sell to £110 at Hilltown Mart

At the sale last Thursday (August 9th) fat ewes sold to £110.

Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer: £110, £90 and £58.00. Kilkeel farmer: £80, £75 and £68.00. Mayobridge farmer: £76, £64 and £60.00. Kilcoo farmer: £64, £63.50, £60 and £59.00. Hilltown farmer; £70, £65 and £64.00. Kilkeel farmer £79, £75 and £72.00.

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer: £65.50/17.8kg; £64/16.4kg; £58.50/16kg. Hilltown farmer: £68/19kg; £61/16.70kg and £56.50/15.3kg. Castlewellan farmer: £63.50/17.5kg, £53.50/14kg. Cabra farmer: £47.50/12.3kg, £57.50/14.4kg and £58.5/17kg. Kilkeel farmer: £56/14.3kg, £58/17kg, £53/14kg and £45/12.4kg. Rathfriland farmer: £68/18kg and £65.50/17.3kg. Kilcoo farmer: £63.50/16.6kg, £58.50/15.8kg, £60/16.5kg and £56/14.4kg. Hilltown farmer; £64/16kg, £62/16.5kg, £61.50/16kg and £59.50/15.3kg. Hilltown farmer: £61.50/16.5kg, £63.50/16.4kg, £49.00/12.7kg and £45.5/12.2kg.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer: £93/25kg, £88/24kg, £78/22kg and £76/21.2kg. Kilkeel farmer: £84/23.4kg, £83.50/23kg and £88/24.6kg. Rostrevor farmer: £83.50/23kg, £82/23.1kg, £74/21.2kg and £78/22kg. Hilltown farmer: £85.50/23kg, £72/21kg and £68.50/19.5kg. Hilltown farmer: £83.50/23.1kg, £81/23.2kg, £85/23.5kg and £71/20.3kg.

At Saturday’s sale (August 11th) 13kg store lambs £56.50.

Store lambs: Newry farmer: £55.50/15kg, £50/13.8kg. Mayobridge farmer: £54.50/13.5kg, £67/17.6kg. Kilkeel farmer: £57.50/15.4kg, £61.5/16.5kg, £60/16.8kg and £57/15.8kg. Hilltown farmer: £58/15.3kg, £44/12.5kg, £68/18.25kg and £65/17.4kg. Kilcoo farmer £54/13kg, £62/16.25kg and £58/15.7kg. Cabra farmer: £56.50/13kg and £67/18.1 kg. Kilkeel farmer: £55/14.5kg, £65/17.2kg, £59.50/15.8kg and £66/18kg.

Fat lambs: Newry farmer £88/23.3kg, £87/23.5kg and £86/22.5kg. Ballynahinch farmer £94/24kg and £75/20.6kg. Hilltown farmer: £85/22.5kg, £75.50/20 kg and £85/23kg. Cabra farmer: £79/21.1kg, £93.50/25kg and £78/21kg. Rostrevor farmer £89.50/23kg.

Fat ewes: Kilcoo farmer £94 and £78. Newtownhamilton farmer: £89.50, £66 and £60. Rathfriland farmer: £88, £71 and £63. Kilkeel farmer: £70 and £65.