Fat ewes sell to £118 and fat hoggets to £106 at Armoy Mart

A smaller show of 583 sheep on Wednesday night saw fat ewes sell to £118 and fat hoggets selling to £106 in a super trade.

Many more sheep could have been sold at excellent prices.

Breeding sheep sold to £130 for springers and pet lambs sold to £26.00.

HOGGETS

Coleraine producer, 29kgs, £106. Felix Mullan, Portrush, 29kgs, £101. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, 24kgs Blackface, £99.80. Adrian Bradley, Draperstown, 26kgs, £99.50. Joe McNamee, Cushendall, 28kgs, Blackface, £100. A and C Bradley, Draperstown, 26kgs Blackface, £99.20. J and P McAuley, Cushendall, 23kgs Cheviot, £99.00. W Graham, Bushmills, 23kgs, £94.50. Darren McLaughlin, Armoy, 22kgs, £95.00. S Boyle, Armoy, 29kgs, £99.00. Ballymoney producer, 26kgs, £97.20. William McAuley, Cushendall, 21kgs, £93.50.

FAT EWES

Jas Anderson, Bushmills, Texels, £118. David McCaughan, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £108. E McCarry, Loughguile, Texels, £96.00. S Hill, Ballycastle, Texels, £89.00. J Anderson, Bushmills, Texels, £110. S J and D J Currie, Mosside, Suffolk, £83.00. C McMullan, Loughguile, Suffolk, £82.50.

BREEDING EWES

SPRINGERS

Joe Kirk, Ballymoney, 3, £130. Felix Mullan, Portrush, 11, £112, 7, £110, 5, £105, 11, £94.00. F Kelly, Draperstown, Blackface, 12, £80.00.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.