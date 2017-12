Fat ewes to £101 at Hilltown Mart

Thursday 7th December saw a good trade for all grades at Hilltown Mart.

Banbridge farmer donated a ewe in lamb which made a magnificent amount of £480 for Newry Hospice.

Heavy lambs: Hilltown farmer £87 for 32kg (271ppk). Banbridge farmer £85 for 28kg (303ppk). Rostrevor farmer £85 for 27kg (306ppk). Kilkeel farmer£84 for 25kg (333ppk), £81 for 24kg (336ppk), £78 for 23kg (29ppk). Hilltown farmer £77.50 for 23.5kg (329ppk). Newry farmer £74 for 21.5kg (344ppk). Mayobridge farmer £72 for 21kg (344ppk).

Store lambs: Castlewellan farmer £61 for 18kg (338ppk), £59 for 18kg (322ppk). Annalong farmer £60.50 for 17kg (349ppk). Rathfriland farmer £60.50 for 16.5kg (350ppk), £60 for 17kg (340ppk), £57.50 for 16kg (340ppk).

Ewes: Warrenpoint farmer £101, £79, £78. Rathfriland farmer £90. Kilkeel farmer £80, £69. Rostrevor farmer £66. Hilltown farmer £64.

In lamb ewes shown by a Banbridge farmer fetched to £200, £130, £120, £105.