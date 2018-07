Fat ewes to £105 at Hilltown

The sale on Thursday, July 26, in Hilltown saw at lambs to £94 at 24.5kg (383ppk), store lambs to £66 at 18kg (349ppk) and fat ewes to £105.

Fat Lambs: Hilltown farmer - £94 for 24.5kg (383ppk). Ballyward farmer - £93 for 25.5kg (361ppk). Downpatrick farmer - £93 for 26kg (357ppk). Hilltown farmer - £91.50 for 24kg (378ppk), £91 for 24kg (379ppk). Rostrevor farmer - £90.50 for 23kg (378ppk), £87 for 23.5kg (370ppk). Kilkeel farmer - £90 for 25kg (350ppk), £88.50 for 24kg (364ppk). Banbridge farmer - £89.50 for 24kg (368ppk). Ballynahinch farmer - £89 for 25kg (356ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer - £66 for 18kg (349ppk). Kilkeel farmer - £65.50 for 18kg (359ppk), £65 for 18kg (359ppk). Kilcoo farmer - £64.50 for 18kg (358ppk). Kilcoo farmer - £64 for 16kg (395ppk). Hilltown farmer - £64 for 17.5kg (361ppk), £63.50 for 17kg (369ppk), £62.50 for 16.5kg (378ppk), £62.50 for 16kg (380ppk). Cabra farmer - £63.50 for 18kg (348ppk). Banbridge farmer - £61.50 for 15.5kg (391ppk).

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmers - £105, £92, £83, £76, £75. Castlewellan farmer - £81. Rostrevor farmer - £75. Kilcoo farmer - £70, £68. Rathfriland farmer - £67.