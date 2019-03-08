Fat ewes trade tops at £115 at Armoy Mart

A seasonal offering of 526 head last Wednesday night saw fat lambs sell to £106.

Fat ewes were a great trade topping at £115.

FAT HOGGETS

P McBride, Ballycastle, 32kgs, £106. Eamon McKeegan, Cushendall, 30kgs, £100. Frank McNeilly, Glarryford, 28kgs, £99.00. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 26kgs, £97.80. Sean McAlister, Ballyvoy, 27kgs, £96.00. G Flemming, 27kgs, £98.00. N McClure, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £95.00. Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin, Blackface, 24kgs, £96.80. Armoy farmer, 23kgs, £88.00. David Steele, Glenarm, 23kgs, £89.00. Pat McCarry, Ballyvoy, 22kgs, £88.00. R Mulholland, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £93.80. S Blair, Ballymoney, 26kgs, £96.80.

FAT EWES

Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, Texels, £115. Robert Wylie, Clough, Suffolk, £106.50. J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, Cheviots, £82.00. F McNeilly, Glarryford, Texels, £87.00. M McConaghie, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £81.00. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, crossbreds £74.00. Norman Kyle, Bushmills, Suffolk, £93.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister.