Fat hoggets sell £111.20 and fat ewes to £156 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Another strong show of almost 1,100 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, April 6, 2019 which was met with a flying trade for all types of stock.

An entry of over 200 cull ewes saw good demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £156.

Over 500 hoggets were presented for sale, topping at £111.00 for 30kg with springs topping the market at £114.50.

A large show of breeders topped at £233 for ewes with twin lambs at foot.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Eglinton producer; 30kg at £111.20 = 3.71p; Garvagh producer; 36.5kg at £111.00 = 3.04p; Upperlands producer; 33kg at £110.80 = 3.36p; Maghera producer; 28.8kg at £109.20 = 3.79p; Garvagh producer; 29kg at £109.20 = 3.77p; Draperstown producer; 29kg at £109.20 = 3.77p; Maghera producer; 26.3kg at £109.00 = 4.14p; Draperstown producer; 29.8kg at £109.00 = 3.66p; Maghera producer; 30kg at £109.00 = 3.63p; Magherafelt producer; 26kg at £108.80 = 4.18p; Magherafelt producer; 35kg at £108.80 = 3.11p and Portglenone producer; 31kg at £108.50 = 3.50p.

Mid-weight lambs: Cookstown producer; 22.75kg at £109.80 = 4.83p; Maghera producer; 23.6kg at £105.80 = 4.48p; Desertmartin producer; 23kg at £105.00 = 4.57p; Swatragh producer; 22.7kg at £104.20 = 4.59p; Bellaghy producer; 23kg at £103.80 = 4.51p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £103.00 = 4.38p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £103.00 = 4.68p and Garvagh producer; 23.6g at £102.00 = 4.32p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Dungiven producer; 1 ewe at £156; Maghera producer 1 ewe at £142 and Magherafelt producer; 1 ewe at £136.

Cattle: A fantastic entry of great quality cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday met with a packed ringside and a flying trade for all sorts.

Bullocks sold to £1,320 for a Limousin weighing 628kg.

Heifers sold to £1,210 for a Limousin 414kg.

Fat cows sold to £1,110 for a Charolais weighing 858kg.

The second week of the grazing cattle competition was held on Monday, April 8 and was kindly sponsored by Carnroe Supplies, Kilrea.

Top heifers reached 2.92£/kg followed by 2.36£/kg and 2.35£/kg.

Congratulations to Brian O’Loughlin, Maghera, on winning the heifer class and Brian Cassidy for coming second.

Bullocks were also a super trade 2.70£/kg topped the market followed by 2.63£/kg and 2.57£/kg.

Congratulations to Terence O’Kane, Swatragh, on winning the bullock prize and Patrick Quigg, Swatragh, on being placed second.

The competition will continue every Monday in April (closed Easter Monday, April 22nd).

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Limousin, 414kg at £1,210 = 2.92p.

Bullocks – Limousin, 404kg at £1,090 = 2.70p.

Cows – Limousin, 858kg at £1,110 = 1.29p.

Heifers: Maghera producer; Limousin, 470kg at £1,035 = 2.20p; Limousin, 414kg at £1,210 = 2.92p; Limousin, 408kg at £895 = 2.19p; Limousin, 468kg at £1,040 = 2.22p; Limousin, 406kg at £905 = 2.23p; Limousin, 454kg at £1,030 = 2.27p; Limousin, 378kg at £750 = 1.98p; Limousin, 466kg at £1025 = 2.20p; Limousin, 502kg at £1,055 = 2.10p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 564kg at £1,150 = 2.04p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 318kg at £750 = 2.36p; Limousin, 352kg at £740 = 2.10p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 536kg at £1165 = 2.17p; Charolais, 522kg at £1050 = 2.01p; Charolais, 530kg at £1180 = 2.23p; Charolais, 512kg at £945 = 1.85p; Limousin, 440kg at £840 = 1.91p; Limousin, 422kg at £860 = 2.04p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 340kg at £650 = 1.91p; Charolais, 424kg at £940 = 2.22p; Limousin, 318kg at £660 = 2.08p; Limousin, 332kg at £710 = 2.14p; Cookstown producer; Belgian Blue, 518kg at £840 = 1.62p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 382kg at £780 = 2.04p; Limousin, 350kg at £775 = 2.21p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 368kg at £835 = 2.27p; Limousin, 300kg at £640 = 2.13p; Limousin, 326kg at £755 = 2.32p; Limousin, 372kg at £740 = 1.99p; Limousin, 376kg at £840 = 2.23p; Limousin, 314kg at £740 = 2.36p; Limousin, 280kg at £630 = 2.25p; Magherafelt producer; Belgian Blue, 370kg at £655 = 1.77p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 278kg at £535 = 1.92p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 488kg at £700 = 1.43p and Garvagh producer; Limousin, 468kg at £795 = 1.70p; Limousin, 406kg at £840 = 2.07p; Limousin, 450kg at £870 = 1.93p.

Bullocks: Maghera producer; Limousin, 472kg at £1,095 = 2.32p; Limousin, 462kg at £1,145 = 2.48p; Limousin, 458kg at £1,040 = 2.27p; Limousin, 404kg at £885 = 2.19p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 476kg at £840 = 2.63p; Limousin, 398kg at £825 = 2.07p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 354kg at £910 = 2.57p; Charolais, 378kg at £790 = 2.09p; Charolais, 348kg at £800 = 2.30p; Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 562kg at £1,050 = 1.87p; Limousin, 520kg at £1,100 = 2.12p; Limousin, 524kg at £965 = 1.84p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,000 = 2.28p; Aberdeen Angus, 566kg at £1195 = 2.11p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 342kg at £860 = 2.51p; CHM,378kg at £995 = 2.63p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 594kg at £1295 = 2.18p; Limousin, 318kg at £855 = 2.69p; Limousin, 628kg at £1320 = 2.10p; Limousin, 404kg at £1090 = 2.70p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 366kg at £870 = 2.38p; Limousin, 428kg at £930 = 2.17p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 572kg at £1,195 = 2.09p; Charolais, 602kg at £1230 = 2.04p; Charolais, 550kg at £1,155 = 2.10p; Limousin, 498kg at £1,115 = 2.24p; Charolais, 598kg at £1165 = 1.95p; Limousin, 408kg at £950 = 2.33p; Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 454kg at £855 = 1.88p; Charolais, 490kg at £950 = 1.94p; Charolais, 390kg at £930 = 2.38p; Charolais, 452kg at £1,055 = 2.33p; Charolais, 418kg at £895 = 2.14p and Stewartstown producer; Limousin, 340kg at £660 = 1.94p; Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 314kg at £515 = 1.64p; Aberdeen Angus, 356kg at £660 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 374kg at £730 = 1.95p; Aberdeen Angus, 388kg at £705 = 1.82p; Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 582kg at £975 = 1.68p and Maghera producer; Charolais, 546kg at £1,035 = 1.90p; Simmental, 560kg at £900 = 1.61p; Simmental, 560kg at £1,030 = 1.84p.

CULL COWS: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 858kg at £1,110 = 1.29p and Shorthorn, 480kg at £530 = 1.10p.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

April 2019 sponsor: Garry Scott and CIP Insurance

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 10.30am.