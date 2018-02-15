Fat hoggets sell to £100 and fat ewes to £90 at Armoy Mart

A super trade was had for all types of sheep on Wednesday night with just over 600 head on offer.

Fat hoggets sold to £100, fat ewes sold to £90.00 and breeding ewes topped at £142.

FAT HOGGETS

A Boyce, Bushmills, 27kgs, £100. B Laverty, Loughguile, 28kgs, £100. P J Dougan, Coleraine, 24kgs, £97.50. Alan McClements, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £97.00. Brendan Laverty, Armoy, 25kgs, £97.00. Tony Boyce, Bushmills, 26kgs, £98.00. Paul McClafferty, Cloughmills, 24kgs Blackface, £96.00. Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 24kgs Blackface, £95.00. B and R McCollum, Loughguile, 23kgs, £93.00. Alex McCann, Martinstown, 23kgs, £93.00. Jas Christie, Armoy, 20kgs, Blackface, £79.20.

FAT EWES

P J Dougan, Coleraine, 6 Texels, £90.00. A Kelly, Coleraine, 1 Texel, £84.00. Sam McConaghie, Mosside, 5 Suffolk, £83.00. Tom McAllister, Bushmills, 5 Suffolk, £80.00. B Laverty, Loughguile, 5 Suffolk, £75.00. A Gillan, Martinstown, 2 Suffolk, £75.00. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, 2 cross breds, £74.50. Alex McCann, Martinstown, 3 cross breds, £74.50. Bernard McKay, Cushendun, 5 cross breds, £73.00. B and R McCollum, Loughguile, 12 cross breds, £72.50. D Marshall, Clough, 5 Suffolk, £71.50.

BREEDING SHEEP

Joe Magill, Rathkenny, 8 in-lamb Suffolk, £142, 3 Texel, £138, 6 Texel, £118. Fairmount Farms, Claudy, b/m, Blackface ewes, in-lamb, 19, £85.00, 10, £85.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.