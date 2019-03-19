Fat hoggets sold to £96.50, fat ewes sold to £139 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: A strong show of 1,300 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday which was met with a steady trade for all types of stock.

An entry of over 270 cull ewes saw good demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £139 for Texels.

Over 700 hoggets were presented for sale, topping at £96.50 for 25kg.

A large show of breeders topped at £236 for ewes with twin lambs at foot.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Draperstown producer; 25kg at £96.50 = 3.86p; Desertmartin producer; 26kg at £95.50 = 3.67p; Desertmartin producer; 26.3kg at £94.50 = 3.60p; Draperstown producer; 28.8kg at £95.00 = 3.30p; Claudy producer; 25.3kg at £95.00 = 3.76p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £94.50 = 3.63p; Garvagh producer; 28.8kg at £94.00 = 3.32p; Desertmartin producer; 27kg at £94.00 = 3.48p; Bellaghy producer; 26.5kg at £94.00 = 3.55p; Limavady producer; 35kg at £94.00 = 2.69p; Coleraine producer; 27kg at £93.80 = 3.47p and Coleraine producer; 27kg at £93.20 = 3.45p.

Mid-weight lambs: Bellaghy producer; 24.5kg at £93.50 = 3.82p; Coleraine producer; 24.8kg at £93.50 = 3.78p; Desertmartin producer; 24.5kg at £93.20 = 3.80p; Ballymena producer; 23.5kg at £90.50 = 3.85p; Desertmartin producer; 23.5kg at £90.50 = 3.85p; Kilrea producer; 23.9kg at £90.80 = 3.80p; Moneymore producer; 22.5kg at £89.20 = 3.96p; Portglenone producer; 23.4kg at £87.20 = 3.73p; Limavady producer; 22kg at £87.00 = 3.95p and Claudy producer; 21.2kg at £85.20 = 4.02p.

Lightweight lambs: Tobermore producer; 20kg at £82.00 = 4.10p; Desertmartin producer ; 19kg at £82.00 = 4.32p; Stewartstown producer; 19kg at £74.00 = 3.83p and Claudy producer; 17.8kg at £66.20 = 3.73p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Ballynahinch producer; 1 ewe at £139; 8 ewes at £115; 11 ewes at £111; Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £102 and Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £101.

Cattle: A fantastic entry of over 100 head of great quality cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Bank Holiday Monday met with a packed ringside and a flying trade for all sorts.

Bullocks sold to £1,300 for a Limousin weighing 630kg.

Heifers sold to £1,320 for a Limousin 572kg.

Fat cows sold to £1,130 for a Limousin weighing 770kg.

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Limousin, 366kg at £940 = 2.57p.

Bullocks – Limousin, 274kg at £685 = 2.50p.

Cows – Limousin, 770kg at £1,130 = 1.47p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 616kg at £1,280 = 2.08p; Limousin, 547kg at £1,230 = 2.14p; Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 588kg at £1,265 = 2.15p; Limousin, 468kg at £975 = 2.08p; Limousin, 494kg at £1,090 = 2.21p; Limousin, 572kg at £1,320 = 2.31p; Limousin, 512kg at £1,045 = 2.04p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 366kg at £940 = 2.57p; Limousin, 388kg at £830 = 2.14p; Limousin, 370kg at £725 = 1.96p; Limousin, 348kg at £655 = 1.91p; Limousin, 418kg at £800 = 1.91p; Limousin, 464kg at £950 = 2.05p; Limousin, 418kg at £800 = 1.91p; Limousin, 342kg at £670 = 1.96p; Limousin, 504kg at £1070 = 2.12p; Limousin, 326kg at £700 = 2.15p; Limousin, 354kg at £740 = 2.09p; Limousin, 404kg at £670 = 1.66p; Limousin, 446kg at £915 = 2.05p; Limousin, 382kg at £750 = 1.96p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 494kg at £980 = 1.98p; Limousin, 514kg at £945 = 1.84p; Charolais, 474kg at £940 = 1.98p; Belgian Blue, 480kg at £720 = 1.50p; Charolais, 416kg at £860 = 2.07p; Charolais, 506kg at £1075 = 2.12p; Charolais, 512kg at £1070 = 2.09p; Charolais, 576kg at £1120 = 1.94p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 324kg at £655 = 2.02p; Limousin, 352kg at £655 = 1.86p; Limousin, 358kg at £685 = 1.91p; Limousin, 368kg at £700 = 1.90p; Limousin, 320kg at £640 = 2.00p; Limousin, 308kg at £580 = 1.88p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 306kg at £545 = 1.78p; Charolais, 330kg at £575 = 1.74p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 442kg at £700 = 1.58p; Charolais, 494kg at £815 = 1.65p; Charolais, 460kg at £875 = 1.90p; Limousin, 516kg at £905 = 1.75p; Limousin, 420kg at £795 = 1.89p; Charolais, 488kg at £745 = 1.53p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 346kg at £645 = 1.86p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 434kg at £960 = 2.21p; Charolais, 322kg at £635 = 1.97p; Charolais, 332kg at £685 = 2.06p; Charolais, 364kg at £670 = 1.84p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 386kg at £765 = 1.98p; Charolais, 406kg at £700 = 1.72p; Charolais, 418kg at £820 = 1.96p; Charolais, 356kg at £665 = 1.87p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 396kg at £665 = 1.68p; Charolais, 386kg at £810 = 2.10p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 272kg at £480 = 1.76p; Cookstown producer; Simmental, 366kg at £715 = 1.95p; Toomebridge producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 414kg at £725 = 1.75p; Belgian Blue, 394kg at £675 = 1.71p; Belgian Blue, 382kg at £670 = 1.75p and Maghera producer; Limousin, 496kg at £970 = 1.96p; Charolais, 464kg at £845 = 1.82p; Charolais, 432kg at £805 = 1.86p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 512kg at £1,085 = 2.11p; Limousin, 532kg at £1,095 = 2.05p; Limousin, 584kg at £1,195 = 2.05p; Limousin, 520kg at £1,070 = 2.06p; Limousin, 536kg at £1,050 = 1.96p; Limousin, 630kg at £1,300 = 2.06p; Limousin, 510kg at £1,065 = 2.08p; Desertmartin producer; Limousin, 378kg at £760 = 2.01p; Limousin, 370kg at £840 = 2.27p; Limousin, 352kg at £780 = 2.22p; Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 540kg at £1,075 = 1.99p; Charolais, 506kg at £1,070 = 2.11p; Charolais, 460kg at £1,030 = 2.24p; Simmental, 482kg at £1,005 = 2.09p; Ballerin producer; Charolais, 540kg at £1,100 = 2.04p; Aberdeen Angus, 450kg at £825 = 1.83p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 292kg at £655 = 2.24p; Limousin, 352kg at £780 = 2.22p; Limousin, 282kg at £650 = 2.30p; Limousin, 444kg at £1005 = 2.26p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 342kg at £700 = 2.05p; Limousin, 358kg at £780 = 2.18p; Belgian Blue, 394kg at £730 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 308kg at £530 = 1.72p; Kilrea producer; 386kg at £855 = 2.22p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 416kg at £690 = 1.66p; Limousin, 350kg at £500 = 1.43p; Limousin, 442kg at £825 = 1.87p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 534kg at £910 = 1.70p; Limousin, 584kg at £1100 = 1.88p; Limousin, 520kg at £905 = 1.74p; Belgian Blue, 622kg at £1090 = 1.75p; Aberdeen Angus, 576kg at £930 = 1.61p; Belgian Blue, 588kg at £950 = 1.62p; Drumsurn producer; Limousin, 326kg at £615 = 1.89p; Limousin, 274kg at £610 = 2.23p; Limousin, 330kg at £720 = 2.18p; Limousin, 280kg at £650 = 2.32p; Limousin, 390kg at £670 = 1.72p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 296kg at £690 = 2.33p; Limousin, 218kg at £470 = 2.16p; Limousin, 274kg at £685 = 2.50p and Cookstown producer; Charolais, 322kg at £670 = 2.08p.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

March 2019 sponsor: Friel’s Bar and Restaurant, Swatragh.

Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.