Fat hoggets to £99.20, fat ewes to £148 at Swatragh Mart

A strong show of over 1,300 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday which was met with a steady trade for all types of stock.

An entry of over 250 cull ewes saw good demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £148 for Texels.

Almost 1,000 hoggets were presented for sale, topping at £99.20 for 32kg.

Breeders topped at £225 for ewes with twin lambs at foot.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Cookstown producer; 27kg at £99.20 = 3.61p; Coleraine producer; 26kg at £98.00 = 3.77p; Aghadowey producer; 29.5kg at £98.80 = 3.35p; Kilrea producer; 27.8kg at £3.51p; Coleraine producer; 28kg at £97.00 = 3.46p; Kilrea producer; 27kg at £97.00 = 3.59p; Garvagh producer; 27.8kg at £97.20 = 3.50p; Slaughtneil producer; 28.5kg at £97.00 = 3.40p; Magherafelt producer; 26.3kg at £96.50 = 3.67p; Maghera producer; 26.3kg at £96.50 = 3.67p; Toomebridge producer; 27.5kg at £96.80 = 3.52p and Toomebridge producer; 26.9kg at £96.20 = 3.58p.

Mid-weight lambs: Coleraine producer; 24.5kg at £96.50 = 3.94p; Swatragh producer; 23.8kg at £95.20 = 4.00p; Ringsend producer; 23.8kg at £94.50 = 3.97p; Stewartstown producer; 24.8kg at £94.00 = 3.79p; Coleraine producer; 24.2kg at £93.50 = 3.86p; Swatragh producer; 23.8 at £93.80 = 3.95p; Moneymore producer; 23kg at £93.50 = 4.07p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £92.80 = 3.95p and Swatragh producer; 24kg at £93.20 = 3.88p.

Lightweight lambs: Garvagh producer; 20.5kg at £87.00 = 4.24p; Coleraine producer; 20.8kg at £85.80 = 4.13p; Garvagh producer; 19.3kg at £76.20 = 3.95p; Dungannon producer; 18kg at £76.50 = 4.25p; Portglenone producer; 15kg at £69.00 = 4.60 and Magherafelt producer; 14kg at £59.00 = 4.21p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Kilrea producer; 1 ewe at £148; Armoy producer; 1 ewe at £137; Garvagh producer; 1 ewe at £122 and Ballerina producer; 5 ewes at £122.

Cattle

A good entry of good quality cattle on Monday was met with a strong trade for the cattle on offer.

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,275 for a Fresian bullock weighing 910kg.

Strong store bullocks (450-550kg), sold to £1,090 for a Charolais weighing 572kg.

Store heifers sold to a top price of £885 for a Limousin weighing 388kg.

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Limousin, 388kg at £885 = 2.28p.

Bullocks – Limousin, 234kg at £650 = 2.78p.

Heifers: Maghera producer; Limousin, 242kg at £640 = 2.64p; Limousin, 304kg at £740 = 2.43p; Limousin, 264kg at £725 = 2.75p; Limousin, 276kg at £640 = 2.32p; Limousin, 272kg at £690 = 2.54p; Limousin, 302kg at £670 = 2.22p; Limousin, 302kg at £740 = 2.45p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 424kg at £840 = 1.98p; Limousin, 364kg at £700 = 1.92p; Magherafelt producer; Belgian Blue, 348kg at £525 = 1.51p; Belgian Blue, 312kg at £480 = 1.54p; Belgian Blue, 372kg at £680 = 1.83p; Ballymena producer; Limousin, 500kg at £840 = 1.68p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 388kg at £885 = 2.28p; Aberdeen Angus, 428kg at £720 = 1.68p; Aberdeen Angus, 430kg at £810 = 1.88p; Aberdeen Angus, 402kg at £745 = 1.85p and Garvagh producer; Charolais, 364kg at £770 = 2.12p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 572kg at £1,090 = 1.91p; Charolais, 566kg at £1,030 = 1.82p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 402kg at £870 = 2.16p; Charolais, 370kg at £835 = 2.26p; Charolais, 392kg at £920 = 2.35p; Charolais, 452kg at £930 = 2.06p; Maghera producer;Limousin, 316kg at £740 = 2.34p; Limousin, 300kg at £640 = 2.13p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 400kg at £850 = 2.13p; Limousin, 392kg at £850 = 2.17p; Limousin, 428kg at £825 = 1.93p; Limousin, 298kg at £685 = 2.30p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 284kg at £700 = 2.46p; Limousin, 292kg at £620 = 2.12p; Limousin, 310kg at £770 = 2.48p; Limousin, 234kg at £650 = 2.78p; Limousin, 296kg at £760 = 2.57p; Limousin, 292kg at £730 = 2.50p; Limousin, 320kg at £785 = 2.45p; Magherafelt producer; Saler, 430kg at £800 = 1.86p; Simmental, 428kg at £760 = 1.78p; Limousin, 346kg at £750 = 2.17p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 456kg at £900 = 1.97p; Charolais, 456kg at £875 = 1.92p; Charolais, 392kg at £805 = 2.05p; Charolais, 464kg at £920 = 1.98p; Charolais, 430kg at £890 = 2.07p; Charolais, 466kg at £945 = 2.03p; Omagh producer; Limousin, 434kg at £870 = 2.00p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 194kg at £430 = 2.22p and Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 912kg at £1275 = 1.40p.

