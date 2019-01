Fat hoggets to a top price of £100 at Armoy

A fine turnout of 780 head were on offer for the first sheep sale of 2019 at Armoy.

Fat Hoggets were a lot firmer selling to a top price of £100, Fat Ewes topped at £90.00. A clearance sale of breeding ewes met with a fantastic trade selling to a top price of £175.

HOGGETS: Les Millen, Coleraine, 29kgs £100. S J Glenn, Ballycastle, 25kgs £97.50. Robt Sinclair, Bushmills, 25kgs £97.20. Wm Elliott, Ballycastle, 27kgs £98.50. David Anderson, Bushmills, 25kgs £97.00. Wm Graham, Bushmills, 24kgs £96.50. A & D Glass, Ballycastle, 24kgs £95.80. A Mullan, Ballymoney, 23 ½kgs £96.80. A B Wilson, Armoy, 23kgs £95.50. J & J Ferguson, Bushmills, 24kgs £96.00. Alex McCann, Martinstown, 26kgs b/f, £97.00. John Todd, Ballycastle, 24kgs £96.80. Ian Young, Coleraine, 28kgs £99.00. G Millen, Coleraine, 22kgs £91.80. J McKillop, Cushendall, 23kgs £91.50. Ballymoney Farmer, 21kgs £87.50. Kilrea Farmer, 22kgs £89.20.

FAT EWES: Trevor Knox, Armoy, Dorsets, £90.00. Ian McMullan, Glenarm, b/f, £70.00. J & J Ferguson, Bushmills, Tex, £75.00. P Boone, Draperstown, c/b’s £70.00. David Frazer, b/f, £75.50. S White, c/b’s £70.00. Ian Young, Coleraine, Tex, £86.00. John Alcorn, Coleraine, c/b, £90.00.

STORE LAMBS: S J Glenn, Ballycastle, 30 Suff, £86.50. L Millen, Coleraine, 10 Suff, £85.00. Alan Archibald, 7 Tex, £58.50. D Frazer, Glenwherry, 11 c/b’s £60.50. Paul McErlain, Armoy, 8 Tex, £65.50. David McAlister, Bushmills, 24 Suff, £87.80.

BREEDING EWES: Ian Young, Coleraine, 7, 3yo, in-lamb, £175. Jas McMullan, Armoy, in-lamb Ewes, 10, £170, 10, £158, 20, £150, 10, £152, 5, £158, 10, £150, 10, £145, 10, £145, 10, £140, 10, £138, 10, £136.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister & Son