Fat lambs and ewes sell to a top price of £115 at Armoy Mart

A seasonal show of 318 fat lambs and ewes met with an excellent trade selling to a top price of £115.

Fat ewes were very sharp selling to £92.50.

SPRING LAMBS

Pat Dougan, Coleraine, 24½kgs, £115. Seamus Scullion, Martinstown, 23kgs, £110. McAfee Brothers, Bushmills, 20kgs, £103. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, 22kgs, £106. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 21kgs, £103. Ballymoney producer, 22kgs, £106. S Scullion, Martinstown, 24kgs, £110. Jas McMullan, Armoy, 22kgs, £105. Boyd Ramsey, Ballymoney, 22kgs, £105.50. A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 21½kgs, £105. Darren Smyth, Bushmills, 22kgs, £104. Sam Carson, Ballymena, 22kgs, £104. H Dornan, Armoy, 21½kgs, £105.50. Tom Lyle, Ballymoney, 27kgs, £105.A Wallace, Coleraine, 24kgs, £108. E McCarry, Loughguile, 24kgs, £108. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 21kgs, £103.

FAT EWES

Liam McKinley, Portstewart, crossbreds £92.50. J Kane, Bushmills, Texels, £80.00. V McHenry, Ballycastle, Cheviot, £76.50. L McKinley, Portstewart, crossbreds £92.50. J Kane, Bushmills, Texels, £80.00. V McHenry, Ballycastle, Cheviot, £76.50. L McKinley, Portstewart, crossbreds £83.00. Seamus Mullan, Drumsurn, Cheviot, £77.50. S Scullion, Martinstown, Suffolk, £78.00. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, crossbreds £75.50.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.