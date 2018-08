Fat lambs reach £96 at Gortin

An excellent entry of stock sold to keen demand at Gortin. Fat Lambs reach £96/23kg, Fat Ewes £102 and Breeding Hoggets £160.

FAT LAMBS: J Wilkinson £96/23kg, Martin Hegerty £95, Brian Lynch £94.50/25kg, Pat McNulty £94.50/25kg, Pat McCrory £94.50/24kg, Allan Spper £94, Brian McCarron £93.50/26kg, £93.50/26kg, Glenn Cuddy £93.50/25kg, Graham Cooke £93.20/25kg, Brendan Hegerty £93/26kg, £92.50/25kg, A McFarland £92/24kg, Vincent Keenan £92/24kg, Gordan Smyth £92/23kg, Michael Cartin £91/23kg, A & J Carmichael £90.20/23kg, David Hutchinson £90/24kg, Kenneth Hopper £90/22kg, K Ewing £90/23kg, Heather Johnston £90/23kg, Gordan Smyth £90/24kg, Trevor Turkingtonn £90/22kg, S & A Conway £90/24kg, Nigel Laughlin £89.80/23kg, Colm McKenna £89/22kg, £89/22kg.

FAT EWES: D Kelly £102, Glenn Cuddy £90, Bill Adair £90, Robert Rutledge £87, £87, A McFarland £85.50, Adrian McKelvey £85, Michael Cartin £84, Glenn Cuddy £83, Robert Totten £82, S & A Conway £80, Gordan Gibson £78.50, James Yorke £78, Bernard Clarke £77.50

BREEDING HOGGETS: William Crawford £160, £158, £150, £142, £118, £110, £110.