Fat lambs sell to £105 at Armoy Mart

The excellent weather kept sheep numbers to around 300 head last Wednesday night.

Fat lambs sold to £105.

Fat ewes sold to £94.00.

FAT LAMBS

A McConaghy, Ballymoney, 28½kgs, £105. A Linnegan, Bushmills, 26kgs, £100. A Wallace, Coleraine, 26kgs, £98.50. P Bartlett, Stranocum, 24kgs, £98.50. Jas McMullan, Armoy, 22kgs, £96.80. Martin Adams, Armoy, 24kgs, £98.00. W Hanna, Jun, Ballymoney, 22kgs, £98.00. Vera Laverty, Ballycastle, 27kgs, £100. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, 22kgs, £96.00. Robert Wylie, Clough, 23kgs, £99.00. A Wallace, Castlerock, 22kgs, £94.00. Gred Hanna, Jun, 23kgs, £96.00.

FAT EWES

Robert McCurdy, Bushmills, crossbreds £94.00. Alex O’Neill, Broughshane, crossbreds £90.00. Robert Wylie, Clough, Suffolk, £93.50. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballintoy, crossbreds £84.00. S McShane, Ballintoy, crossbreds £78.50.

