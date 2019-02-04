Fat lambs sell to £106, fat ewes to £109 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: A good show almost 1,000 head were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday which was met with a very strong trade for all types of stock.

An entry of cull ewes saw good demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £109.

700 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £106 for 27kg.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Swatragh producer; 27kg at £106 = 3.93p; Loughgall producer; 24kg at £105 = 4.38p; Portglenone producer; 27.8kg at £105 = 3.78p; Garvagh producer; 25kg at £104.80 = 4.19p; Kilrea producer; 27kg at £104.80 = 3.88p; Maghera producer; 28.5kg at £104.20 = 3.66p; Kilrea producer; 30.5kg at £104.20 = 3.42p; Omagh producer; 29.8kg at £103.80 = 3.48p; Garvagh producer; 26kg at £104.20 = 4.01p; Toomebridge producer; 24.5 at £102.20 = 4.17p; Maghera producer; 24.5kg at £102 = 4.16p; Swatragh producer; 26kg at £102.20 = 3.93p and Slaughtneil producer; 24.9kg at £102 = 4.10p.

Mid-weight lambs: Cookstown producer; 22.3kg at £97.80 = 4.39p; Upperlands producer; 24kg at £100.50 = 4.19p; Dungiven producer; 23.3kg at £95.20 = 4.09p; Dunloy producer; 21.8kg at £93.50 = 4.29p; Maghera producer; 23.2kg at £90.00 = 3.88p; Ballymena producer; 23kg at £94.50 = 4.11p; Cookstown producer; 22kg at £90.00 = 4.09p; Slaughtneil producer; 21kg at £92.50 = 4.40p; Kilrea producer; Ballymena producer; 21.6kg at £92.50 = 4.28p and Garvagh producer; 21.9kg at £92.80 = 4.24p.

Lightweight lambs: Desertmartin producer; 20.8kg at £89.80 = 4.32p; Portadown producer; 20.8kg at £86.20 = 4.31p; Garvagh producer; 19.8kg at £89.20 = 4.51p; Maghera producer; 19.6kg at £88.50 = 4.52p; Limavady producer; 18.8kg at £88.50 = 4.71p; Maghera producer; 17kg at £80.80 = 4.75p and Portadown producer; 16.3kg at £76.00 = 4.68p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Ballymoney producer; 2 ewes at £109; Garvagh producer; 1 ewe at £103; Ballymoney producer; 1 ewe at £100.

Cattle: A good entry of good quality cattle on Monday, which was met with a strong trade for the cattle on offer.

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,140 for a Belgium Blue weighing 612kg.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,005 for a Charolais weighing 466kg.

Fat cows sold to £900 for a Limousin weighing 660kg.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 396kg at £795 = 2.01p; Charolais, 362kg at £780 = 2.15p; Maghera producer; Simmental, 484kg at £915 = 1.89p; Aberdeen Angus, 500kg at £955 = 1.91p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 466kg at £1,005 = 2.16p and Swatragh producer; Charolais, 430kg at £870 = 2.02p; Charolais, 432kg at £930 = 2.15p; Charolais, 542kg at £900 = 1.66p; Charolais, 404kg at £880 = 2.18p.

Bullocks:

Swatragh producer; Charolais, 402kg at £895 = 2.23p; Simmental, 408kg at £885 = 2.17p; Limousin, 420kg at £890 = 2.12p; Limousin, 398kg at £700 = 1.76p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 374kg at £880 = 2.35p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 346kg at £855 = 2.47p; Limousin, 322kg at £745 = 2.31p; Limousin, 280kg at £690 = 2.46p; Limousin, 284kg at £760 = 2.68p; Limousin, 340kg at £845 = 2.49p; Limousin, 240kg at £700 = 2.92p; Limousin, 266kg at £705 = 2.65p; Limousin, 360kg at £855 = 2.38p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 400kg at £815 = 2.04p; Charolais, 478kg at £875 = 1.83p; Swatragh producer; Simmental, 528kg at £1100 = 2.08p; Limousin, 532kg at £1040 = 1.95p; Belgian Blue, 612kg at £1140 = 1.86p; Charolais, 514kg at £900 = 1.75p;

Cull cows: Limousin, 660kg at £900 = 1.36p.

Payment on the day.

Producer Incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

February 2019 sponsor: K C M TYRES

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.