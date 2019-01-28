Fat lambs sell to £110 and fat ewes sell to £131 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: A strong show of almost 1,200 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday which was met with a very strong trade for all types of stock.

An entry of over 200 cull ewes saw great demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £131, for a pen of well fleshed Beltex ewes.

Over 900 lambs/hoggets were presented for sale, topping at £110 for 30.8kg,

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Greysteel producer; 30.8kg at £110 = 3.57p; Ballymena producer; 30.8kg at £110 = 3.57p; Ballymena producer; 31.5kg at £107 = 3.40p; Draperstown producer; 27.8kg at £106 = 3.82p; Swatragh producer; 32kg at £105 = 3.28p; Kilrea producer; 25.3kg at £104 = 4.12p; Swatragh producer; 26.5kg at £104 = 3.92p; Kilrea producer; 27.5kg at £103.50 = 3.76p; Upperlands producer; 32kg at £103.50 = 3.23p; Castledawson producer; 26.5kg at £103 = 3.89p; Dungiven producer; 25.5kg at £102 = 4.00p and Knockloughrim producer; 26kg at £101.50 = 3.90p.

Mid-weight lambs: Ballymena producer; 24kg at £101 = 4.21p; Coleraine producer; 24.5kg at £100 = 4.08p; Bellaghy producer; 24kg at £98.50 = 4.10p; Draperstown producer; 23.3kg at £99.20 = 4.27p; Desertmartin producer; 23kg at £98.00 = 4.26p; Desertmartin producer; 23kg at £97.50 = 4.24p; Limavady producer; 22kg at £97.00 = 4.41p; Draperstown producer; 22.5kg at £97.00 = 4.31p and Cookstown producer; 21kg at £90.00 = 4.29p.

Lightweight lambs: Draperstown producer; 20.3kg at £88.50 = 4.36p; Maghera producer; 20.5kg at £89.50 = 4.37p; Limavady producer; 19kg at £84.00 = 4.42p; Draperstown producer; 19kg at £82.00 = 4.32p; Slaughtneil producer; 18kg at £87.00 = 4.83p and Swatragh producer; 17kg at £72.00 = 4.24p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Coleraine producer; 13 ewes at £131; Coleraine producer; 2 ewes at £104; Limavady producer; 5 ewes at £103.50; Limavady producer; 5 ewes at £100 and Upperlands producer; 1 ewe at £100.

Cattle

A strong entry of good quality cattle on Monday was met with a strong trade for the cattle on offer.

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,205 for a Limousin weighing 598kg.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,090 for a Limousin weighing 592kg.

Heifers: Portglenone producer; Limousin, 462kg at £1,000 = 2.16p; Limousin, 496kg at £1,030 = 2.08p; Limousin, 520kg at £1,055 = 2.03p; Limousin, 458kg at £930 = 2.03p; Limousin, 484kg at £970 = 2.00p; Limousin, 592kg at £1090 = 1.84p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 328kg at £710 = 2.16p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 404kg at £880 = 2.18p; Limousin, 334kg at £750 = 2.25p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 310kg at £755 = 2.44p; Limousin, 342kg at £700 = 2.05p; Upperlands producer; Aberdeen Angus, 484kg at £925 = 1.91p; Aberdeen Angus, 328kg at £630 = 1.92p; Portglenone producer; Charolais, 382kg at £795 = 2.08p; Charolais, 384kg at £765 = 1.99p and Garvagh producer; Charolais, 490kg at £950 = 1.94p; Charolais, 398kg at £750 = 1.88p.

Bullocks: Maghera producer; Limousin, 598kg at £1,205 = 2.02p; Limousin, 506kg at £1,000 = 1.98p; Limousin, 540kg at £955 = 1.77p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 340kg at £760 = 2.24p; Limousin, 350kg at £750 = 2.14p; Limousin, 326kg at £655 = 2.01p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 384kg at £850 = 2.21p; Limousin, 422kg at £890 = 2.11p; Limousin, 448kg at £925 = 2.06p; Kilrea producer; Saler, 212kg at £490 = 2.31p; Saler, 270kg at £570 = 2.11p; Saler, 248kg at £550 = 2.22p; Ballykelly producer; Aberdeen Angus, 350kg at £725 = 2.07p; Simmental, 350kg at £775 = 2.21p; Aberdeen Angus, 338kg at £655 = 1.94p; Aberdeen Angus, 350kg at £755 = 2.16p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 388kg at £810 = 2.09p; Limousin, 374kg at £655 = 1.75p; Limousin, 322kg at £530 = 1.65p; Limousin, 494kg at £1,040 = 2.11p; Charolais, 510kg at £1075 = 2.11p; Aberdeen Angus, 564kg at £1,050 = 1.86p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 448kg at £885 = 1.98p; Charolais, 562kg at £1,030 = 1.83p.

Cull cows: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 586kg at £450 = 0.77p; Limousin, 610kg at £735 = 1.20p.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

February 2019 sponsor: KCM Car Breakers

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.