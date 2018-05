Fat lambs sell to £134 for 25kg at Gortin Mart

Keen demand for fat lambs reaching £134/25kg, fat ewes £110 and ewes and lambs £222.

FAT LAMBS: William Tait £134/25kg, £132/21kg, Derek Kerr £130/32kg,S Moore £127/26kg, Niall Carlin £127/25kg,S Rankin £126.50/24kg, Patrick Dune £125/32kg, Mark Anderson £126.50/24kg, Cookstown Farm £126/27kg, £121, Jonathan Taylor £125.50/22kg, Trevor Turkington £124/30kg, Seamus Conway £124/31kg, Chris McAweaney £123/26kg, £121/25kg, John Beattie £118/23kg, John McBride £118/21kg, Sean McDonald £117/25kg, Samuel Allen £116/23kg, Leslie Pollock £116.50/21kg, S Moore £114.50/22kg, £114/20kg, D Kelso £114/22kg, William Martin £112.50/24kg, John Daly £112/21kg, David Hutchinson £110/21kg, John Gallagher £108/23kg, Gordan Smyth £107/23kg and Ian Donald £102/19kg, £100/22kg.

FAT EWES: R Hawkws £110, S Moore £110, J and H Foster £110, £100, John McBride £109, A Hamilton £108, Helen Tracey £105, Stephen Watt £102, Cookstown Farm £100, Patrick Kelly £100, Barry McCullagh £100, S Dillon £99, Malcolm Fleming £95, K Kearney £93, £90Michael Mimnagh £90, Gordan Ross £90, P Lyttle £90, Charles McNamee £909, Francis McBride £89 and K Kelso £88.

EWES & LAMBS: Shane Meenan £222, J McGrath £194, 3190, £ Samuel McCullagh £182, £155, £128, £125, Shane Meenan £159, Stewart Graham £148, Joseph O’Kane £148, £145, Samuel McCullagh £130Sean McEldowney £118, £108 and Roddy Farms £110, £110, £110.