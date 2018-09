Fat lambs sell to £81 at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday, September 22nd trade was steady from the previous sale.

Fat lambs sold to £81.00.

Fat ewes sold to £80.50 and light weight lambs sold to £3.55ppk.

FAT LAMBS

Downpatrick farmer 25kg, £81.00, Newtownards farmer 24kg, £80.00, Ballyculter farmer 23kg, £80.00, Carrowdore farmer 24kg, £80.00, Ballyculter farmer 24kg, £80.00, Killinchy farmer 34kg, £80.00, Raffery farmer 22kg, £75.00, Ardglass farmer 22kg, £74.50, Woodgrange farmer 21kg, £74.50, Bangor farmer 23kg, £73.50, Annacloy farmer 20kg, £70.00, Ballynahinch farmer 21kg, £70.00, Crossgar farmer 22kg, £70.00, Ballynahinch farmer 18kg, £64.00, Carnacally farmer 18kg, £62.50, Ballykilbeg farmer 24kg, £61.00 and Annalong farmer 14kg, £48.50.

FAT EWES

Kilkeel farmer £80.00, Saintfield farmer £77, Woodgrange farmer £70, Lisbane farmer £69 and £60, Crossgar farmer £69, Ballykinlar farmer £60.50 and £52, Ballyculter farmer £50, Downpatrick farmer £50, Loughinisland, Lisburn Ballynahinch farmers £50 and Downpatrick and Ballynahinch farmers £49.