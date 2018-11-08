Fat lambs sell to £83.00 at Armoy Mart

A smaller show of sheep due to the atrocious weather conditions saw just under 1,000 head on offer.

Fat lambs sold to £83.00, store lambs selling to £73.50 in a superb trade, fat ewes topped at £84.00.

FAT LAMBS

Trevor Knox, Armoy, 23kgs, £83.00. P McClafferty, Cloughmills, 36kgs, £82.00. A B Wilson, Armoy, 24kgs, £82.00. R I Strawbridge, Coleraine, 25kgs, £81.50. John Thompson, Bushmills, 24kgs, £81.50. Sam Morrison, Mosside, 26kgs, £81.00. Sean McNeill, Rasharkin, 27kgs, £81.00. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, 27kgs, £80.00. John Christie, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £79.00. A P McCarry, Loughguile, 26kgs, £78.50. D McCouaig, Ballyvoy, 23kgs, £78.50. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, 23kgs, £78.20. W Knox, Armoy, 23kgs, £78.00.

STORE LAMBS

Jas McCouaig, Ballycastle, 5 Texel, £72.20. T McGarry, Loughguile, 12 Texel, £72.20. John Alcorn, Coleraine, 12 Texel, £72.00. B and J McCloskey, Loughguile, 16 Texel, £72.00. Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, 25 Suffolk, £69.80. B Blaney, Cushendall 25 crossbred £64.00. Des McMullan, Glenariffe, 16 crossbred £62.50. J P Black, Ballyvoy, 10 crossbred £61.50. B McCloskey, Loughguile, 12 Suffolk, £72.20. David Waide, Cloughmills, 11 Texel, £72.00. Jas McCouaig, Ballyvoy, 10 Texel, £69.00. D McCouaig, Ballycastle, 15 Texel, £64.00.

FAT EWES

G Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £84.00. A O’Mullan, Rasharkin, Cheviots, £70.00. D McCouaig, Ballyvoy, Texel, £64.00. D McKeeman, Ballymoney, crossbreds £63.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.