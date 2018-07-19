Fat lambs sell to £85.58 at Armoy Mart

A seasonal show of sheep saw a good trade for all sorts of sheep.

Fat lambs sold to £85.58, fat ewes sold to £91.00 and store lambs sold to a top of £75.50.

FAT LAMBS

Fred Hanna, Jun, Ballymoney, 25kgs, £85.50. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, 24kgs, £84.50. Fred Hanna, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £82.00. David O’Neill, Dervock, 23kgs, £82.00. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 22½kgs, £82.00. Sam Carson, Ballymena, 23kgs, £83.00. John Crawford, Glarryford, 23kgs, £81.00. Pat Quinn, Cushendall, 22kgs, £80.00. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £80.00. J P McKillop, Cushendall, 23kgs, £80.00. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, 25kgs, £84.00. J and D McAlonan, Armoy, 21kgs, £77.50.

FAT EWES

D Douthart, Armoy, 7 Suffolk, £91.00. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 20 crossbreds £82.50. Sam Carson, Ballymena, 6 Texel, £84.50. John McLaughlin, Bushmills, 11 Texel, £81.00. W Hanna, Ballymoney, 2 Texel, £78.00. William Nutt, Bushmills, 8 crossbreds £76.00. A Caldwell, Ballymena, 14 crossbreds £64.50. John Crawford, Ballymena, 10 crossbreds £65.00.

STORE LAMBS

C McCaughan, Ballycastle, 6 Suffolk, £75.50, 6, £69.00. B McDonnell, Cushendall, 10 Suffolk, £58.20. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, 9 Texel, £74.50. M McDonnell, Martinstown, 9 Suffolk, £70.50. Hugh McDonnell, Cushendall, 6 Suffolk, £61.00.

Sale every Wednesday at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.