Fat lambs sell to £85 at Gortin Mart

Fat lambs sell to £85.

A strong trade for store lambs.

Prices as follows:

FAT LAMBS

D Houston £85/27kg, Desmod O'Kane £83/33, William Elkin £82.50/28kg, Andrew Fleming £82, £81, Aidan Morris £81.50/27kg, Andrew Baxter £81/26kg, Allan Speer £80.80/24kg, Sean McEldowney £80.50/26kg, Derek Kerr £80/24kg, Enda Cartwright £80/24kg, E Black £80/24kg, Derek Kerr £80/24kg, Joe McCrystal £80/25kg and A Houston £79.50/25kg.

STORE LAMBS

David Hempton £79, £78.50, £78, £78, Aubrey McKelvey £77.50, Alaine Ward £77.50, John McMenamin £77, Rosemary and Chris McCullagh £76.50, Ivan Frazer £76, Oliver Kerr £75.80, D Hempton £75.50, Johnathon Taylor £75.50, D Hempton £79, £78.50, £78. £78, A Ward £77.50, John McMenamin £77, R and C McCullagh £76.50 and Ivan Frazer £76.

FAT EWES

Linda Turkinton £110, Barry McNamee £80, William Elkin £80, Ivan Frazer £74, Derek Kerr £72, Richard McFarland £71, Michael Conway £70, Barry McNamee £69 and P McDermott £66.

BREEDING RAMS

William Moore 310g, 280g, 260g, Aubrey McKelvey 200g, Dominic Gormley 180g and Alan Ferguson 160g.